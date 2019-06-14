2019 NBA Finals reaction: Steve Kerr praises Raptors; Steph Curry, Draymond Green dismiss idea Warriors' run is over

The Golden State Warriors showed a lot of fight throughout the 2019 NBA Finals as they tried to overcome multiple injuries to key contributors, but ultimately they were unable to get the job done, as the Toronto Raptors took the series in six games in order to win their first championship in franchise history.

The Warriors now enter an offseason of uncertainty, as both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are set to be unrestricted free agents, and both are now dealing with their own respective injury issues. Plus, the team is shifting from Oakland to San Francisco over the summer, as they will begin playing games in the Chase Center next season.

However, despite all the questions currently looming large around the organization, the Warriors don't think that it would be wise to write them off as legitimate title contenders moving forward.

"I think everybody thinks it's kind of the end of us," Green said. "That's just not smart. We're not done yet. We lost this year. Clearly, it just wasn't our year. But, that's just how the cookie crumbles sometimes. I hear a lot of that noise. This is the end of a run and all that jazz. I don't see it happening though. We'll be back."

“I think everybody thinks it’s kind of the end of us. That’s just not smart … we’ll be back.”



Draymond Green doesn’t believe Golden State's run of success is over. pic.twitter.com/K3qwkJkPpW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 14, 2019

Steph Curry agreed with Green that prematurely writing off the Warriors after failing to complete their third consecutive title run would be a mistake.

"Tough, tough way to go out," Curry said. "... I think a lot has been proven about who we are as a team, and the fight that we have... Our DNA and who we are, and the character that we have on this team, I wouldn't bet against us being back on this stage next year and going forward. I'm really proud of the way that we fought to the end, and this five-year run has been awesome, but I definitely don't think it's over."

"I wouldn't bet against us being back on this stage again next year."



- Steph Curry is confident the Warriors will be back. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/lhyQuRDsUL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 14, 2019

While Green and Curry looked forward after the loss to the Raptors, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a moment to look back at all the team had accomplished over the past few years.

"A group of guys like this just doesn't come around together and do what they did over the last five years," Kerr said. "And I've been lucky enough to be their coach... I can't tell you my gratitude in terms of just being put in this position to be with this group and to coach them and to help them. I couldn't be any luckier as a coach."

Steve Kerr congratulates the Raptors and expresses his gratitude to the Warriors organization. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tbyllJHha2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 14, 2019

In addition, Kerr took the time to not only congratulate the Raptors on a hard-fought victory, but he commended the fans who have supported the franchise since they entered the league as an expansion team during the 1990s.

"I want to congratulate Toronto," Kerr told reporters. "They're a fantastic basketball team. Great defensively, share the ball, play a beautiful style, a lot of great two-way players and a lot of veteran players who have been in this league contributing for a long time.

"And so I'm very happy for them. Winning a championship is the ultimate in this league, and they have got a lot of guys who have earned this. Congrats to Toronto, to their organization, to their fans, they are a worthy champion."

Also, Kerr touched on the topic that will undoubtedly be the talk of the NBA in the coming weeks as both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were lost during this series to a pair of significant injuries.

"It's just the nature of these injuries, the severity of these injuries. And we'll know more about Klay. But we can sit here and say, well, if this hadn't happened or that hadn't happened, that doesn't matter," said Kerr.

"What matters is Kevin Durant is going to miss next season with an Achilles tear and Klay suffered a knee injury. And we'll know more before too long. But it's just brutal. It's just brutal of what these guys have had to deal with and what they're dealing with right now."

The Warriors have put together one of the most successful runs in NBA history over the past five years, but after losing to Toronto, they're clearly not satisfied. Now, it's on them to find a way to bounce back, despite the sudden uncertainty surrounding the organization.