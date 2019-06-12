2019 NBA Finals: Seats next to Stephen Curry's final Oracle Arena warmup shot starting at $48K

The Golden State Warriors will say goodbye to Oracle Arena after Thursday's Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, marking the conclusion of a near-five-decade stay at one of Oakland's oldest existing sports venues.

General ticket prices for the Warriors' final home game against the Toronto Raptors are predictably high, but seat costs are even more ludicrous if you're trying to be near Stephen Curry during his signature warmup shot from the Oracle tunnel.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier in the NBA playoffs, the final Warriors game at Oracle Arena will also mark the final edition of Curry's pregame ritual -- a jump shot from the entrance of the tunnel to his team's locker room, which won't be possible at Golden State's future home, San Francisco's Chase Center. So ticket prices for the seats closest to Curry's long-range jumper on Thursday night are through the roof, per the Chronicle, with Ticketmaster listing individual seats at $48,422 -- plus fees.

Specifically, the tickets are for row AA in Oracle Arena, right next to the players' floor entrance and just behind the Warriors' bench. A pair of them, with an estimated $16,000-something in fees, would set you back $112,823 -- a small mortgage, for some people!

And those aren't even the cheapest, as the Chronicle notes, with Ticketmaster offering $61,000 seats farther down the baseline. Either of those totals would apparently break the record for the highest-priced seat in NBA Finals history.

The Warriors will host the Raptors in their Oracle sendoff Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.