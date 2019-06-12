2019 NBA Finals: Seats next to Stephen Curry's final Oracle Arena warmup shot starting at $48K
Ticket prices are through the roof for the Warriors' final game in Oakland, and these are no exception
The Golden State Warriors will say goodbye to Oracle Arena after Thursday's Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, marking the conclusion of a near-five-decade stay at one of Oakland's oldest existing sports venues.
General ticket prices for the Warriors' final home game against the Toronto Raptors are predictably high, but seat costs are even more ludicrous if you're trying to be near Stephen Curry during his signature warmup shot from the Oracle tunnel.
As the San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier in the NBA playoffs, the final Warriors game at Oracle Arena will also mark the final edition of Curry's pregame ritual -- a jump shot from the entrance of the tunnel to his team's locker room, which won't be possible at Golden State's future home, San Francisco's Chase Center. So ticket prices for the seats closest to Curry's long-range jumper on Thursday night are through the roof, per the Chronicle, with Ticketmaster listing individual seats at $48,422 -- plus fees.
Specifically, the tickets are for row AA in Oracle Arena, right next to the players' floor entrance and just behind the Warriors' bench. A pair of them, with an estimated $16,000-something in fees, would set you back $112,823 -- a small mortgage, for some people!
And those aren't even the cheapest, as the Chronicle notes, with Ticketmaster offering $61,000 seats farther down the baseline. Either of those totals would apparently break the record for the highest-priced seat in NBA Finals history.
The Warriors will host the Raptors in their Oracle sendoff Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Warriors fear K.D. tore Achilles
Durant will reportedly travel to New York to have his Achilles tendon evaluated by doctors
-
2019 NBA Finals predictions
Our panel of NBA experts doesn't see the Raptors stopping the Warriors from winning their third...
-
George undergoes 2nd shoulder surgery
George had previously undergone surgery on his right rotator cuff, while Russell Westbrook...
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
The Warriors forced a Game 6 in Oakland with a 106-105 win in Toronto
-
How to watch: Raptors at Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will look to force a Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors