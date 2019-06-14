2019 NBA Finals: Twitter reacts to the Toronto Raptors winning their first-ever championship
It was a historic night for the NBA and the city of Toronto
It's been a long time coming for Toronto, but the city finally captured some championship glory on Thursday night with the Raptors' first-ever NBA title.
The Raps defeated the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110, clinching their first Larry O'Brien Trophy and The North's first major sports championship since 1993. It wraps up an incredibly improbable run from the Raptors, who took a major chance in acquiring impending free agent Kawhi Leonard prior to the season.
That gamble paid off in a big way as Leonard successfully turned the Raptors from playoff punchline into NBA champs in his first (and possibly only?) season with the team, earning Finals MVP as he helped Toronto take down the mighty Warriors and prevent a Golden State three-peat.
It was a historic night for the franchise as they became the darlings of the NBA world for the first time.
It's an exciting time for the city of Toronto, which is typically considered the hub of the hockey world, with basketball often serving as an afterthought. It's safe to say that the Raps have a prominent place in the scene now.
The title may have been won in Oakland, as Game 6 was the last game to ever be played at Oracle Arena, but there was definitely a party waiting back in Toronto. Soon after the final buzzer, celebration videos began trickling in to provide a glimpse at how excited fans were to witness the team's first title.
Of course, the most prominent of those fans was Drake. The rapper was on-hand for the watch party at Jurassic Park, albeit in his own semi-private viewing section. After the Raps got the job done, he went nuts.
But he certainly wasn't the only one enjoying the championship. The rest of the city seemed to have a pretty good time celebrating as well.
With Kawhi leading the Raptors to glory, some attention was brought to Demar DeRozan, the longtime Raptors guard who was sent to San Antonio in the trade package that landed Leonard in Toronto. It has to be a bittersweet moment for DeRozan, who is likely happy for his former team (and teammates) but pained to see it all go down without him.
But the real question is ... how will the Raptors' newfound success impact the Maple Leafs? They've also struggled mightily to taste postseason success, with their last Stanley Cup win coming in 1967. If you thought the pressure was on before, the Raps may have just helped to turn up the heat.
Needless to say, the Raptors winning their first NBA title shook the sports world in a positive way.
