2019 NBA Finals: Warriors' Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney banged up in Game 2 against Raptors
Iguodala ultimately returned to the floor while Looney (chest contusion) has been ruled out for the rest of Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are starting to drop like flies in the 2019 NBA Finals.
As the Warriors look to maintain pace against the Toronto Raptors while trailing 1-0 in the series, they'll have to deal with two new injuries to their lineup.
Both Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney exited Game 2 due to injuries, with Iguodala taking a fall after a hard screen from Marc Gasol and Looney taking a rough fall on a defensive play.
Here is the play where Iguodala was injured on a hard screen from the Raptors' Marc Gasol.
And this is the play where Looney suffered a chest contusion after Kawhi Leonard ran right through him.
Iguodala exited right before the end of the first half but returned for the start of the second half. While that's one bit of good news for the Warriors, Looney was initially listed questionable to return due to a chest contusion, according to the Warriors' Twitter account, but was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 during the third quarter.
It's worth mentioning that Kevin Durant remains sidelined due to a calf strain and there is no guarantee that he even plays in Game 3. When you factor in that DeMarcus Cousins just returned from a torn quad injury after being out since the first round of the playoffs, the Warriors are going to have to make some major adjustments as the finals move forward.
