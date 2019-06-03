2019 NBA Finals: Warriors' Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson troll Drake after Game 2 win over Raptors
Klay even breaks out the rapper's real name: 'See you in the Bay, Aubrey'
Kevin Durant has yet to set foot on the court for the 2019 NBA Finals, but he didn't hesitate to team up with Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors, trolling Drake in the hallways of Scotiabank Arena late Sunday night.
The Toronto-born rapper and Raptors superfan has been a steady presence at this year's championship series, calling the Warriors "trash" from his court-side seats, selling lint from Stephen Curry's hair on eBay and wearing Curry's dad's Raptors jersey, all after some public scolding from NBA commissioner Adam Silver over the artist's conference finals behavior. But on Sunday, while wearing a sweatshirt featuring Kevin from "Home Alone" in an apparent jab at Durant, Drake and his Finals shenanigans did not go unanswered.
"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," Thompson can be heard muttering after the game, using Drake's little-used real name. "You weren't talking tonight, were you? Bum a--... That was light work, too."
After exchanging hugs and congratulations with teammates following Golden State's 109-104 victory, Durant and Thompson appeared to be headed into the locker room -- until someone alerted them of a celebrity passerby in the hallway: "Hey, come back! There's Drake."
"Keep your head up, big fella," Durant hollered at the rapper. "It's all right. It's OK. We got more games to play. Keep your head up! It's OK. It's OK. We'll be all right. Keep your head up."
Drake's only responses, as seen on social media?
"Yeah, it's 1-1. It's 1-1. And you squeezed that, by the way."
