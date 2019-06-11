2019 NBA Finals: Warriors' Kevin Durant may never be the same after Achilles injury

The Golden State Warriors lost arguably their best player in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. But arguably their best player may have lost more.

Kevin Durant could be sidelined for as long as a year if his injury turns out to be a torn Achilles. But according to former NBA veteran Raja Bell, even if the Warriors star returns to the court, whether it's next season or the season after, he'll never be the same.

"Who do you know's come back from an Achilles and been anywhere close to the same player that they were before they got injured?" he asked co-host Danny Kanell on Tuesday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "It doesn't happen. Kobe had it -- not nearly the same. Boogie, it remains to be seen. Dominique Wilkins had it -- never the same."

While Kanell and Bell agreed that blame can be passed around regarding Durant's injury, which followed up a month-long absence for what the team called a separate calf injury, the latter argued that, ultimately, this situation falls on the Warriors.

"The worst thing that they did was let it linger as to what this injury was," he said, suggesting Golden State may have ruined Durant's career. "Remember, they were being really coy. You thought it was gamesmanship early on."

