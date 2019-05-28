2019 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Raptors series odds, picks from proven projection model

The Golden State Warriors rolled to a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers to reach the 2019 NBA Finals, where they'll go for their fourth title in five years. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, stormed back from an 0-2 deficit to get past the Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, earning their first ever trip to the finals. Oddsmakers are heavily favoring the more experienced side, putting the Warriors at -310 (risk $310 to earn $100) in the 2019 NBA Finals series odds. The Raptors are going off at +250 (risk $100 to win $250). The series gets underway on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, and before locking in any 2019 NBA Finals picks or series predictions, first be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model has taken Golden State's recent postseason dominance into account. The Warriors are appearing in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals and they already have three titles to their credit during that run. And, despite missing Kevin Durant (calf) DeMarcus Cousins (quad) for large portions of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, they've rolled to a 12-4 record in the postseason, including six straight wins. Durant is out to start the series, while Cousins enters Game 1 as questionable.

Steph Curry, after facing some criticism early in the postseason, has found a new level since Durant went down on May 8 against the Rockets. He's averaging 35.8 points and six made 3-pointers in the five games since. Draymond Green, meanwhile, dominated Portland in the Western Conference Finals, posting four straight double-doubles.

But just because Golden State is rolling and has the postseason experience edge, doesn't guarantee that it is the best value on the 2019 NBA Finals series money line.

That's because the Raptors are going off as big underdogs despite holding the home-court edge in this series. And Kawhi Leonard has been brilliant in the postseason, averaging 31.2 points per game. He's also been big on the boards (8.8 rpg in postseason) and he's done it all while being a lock-down defender as well.

Guard Fred VanVleet hit 14 3-pointers over the last three games against Milwaukee, helping open up the floor for Leonard and the rest of the supporting cast. If he continues at that kind of pace as the series open, the Raptors could easily build an early series lead and give the Warriors a true test, possibly leading to a big return for backers.

