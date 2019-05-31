2019 NBA Finals: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2, series schedule, results, TV channel, live stream, odds, matchups

The Toronto Raptors certainly haven't had anything come easy throughout their postseason run. However, Toronto put together about as a perfect of a performance as anyone could've expected against the Golden State Warriors in a 118-109 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Despite Kawhi Leonard carrying the Raptors offensively throughout the postseason, it was Pascal Siakam's turn to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load. The versatile forward scored 32 points on an extremely efficient 14-of-17 shooting performance while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds on the night. From the Warriors' standpoint, Stephen Curry scored 34 points and connected on four threes but, in the end, that wasn't enough to get the job done on the road.

The Warriors had no answer for the Raptors inside despite DeMarcus Cousins returning to the lineup. Siakam and Marc Gasol combined to score 52 points and were very active on the defensive end, which created an abundance of problems for the visiting Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's showdown in Game 2.

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2

Date: Sunday, June 2



Sunday, June 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -1.5 (over/under 215)

Storylines to watch

Warriors: It's very simple for Golden State in terms of what they need to do in order to be successful in Game 2. Golden State did get Cousins back in the lineup, but it was clear that the star center isn't quite ready to contribute on a high level. In addition, veteran forward Andre Iguodala didn't offer a whole lot to Golden State's offensive attack as he scored just 6 points as he continues to deal with a left leg injury. If the Warriors can be a tad healthier than they were in Game 1, the script could certainly be flipped.

Raptors: Toronto definitely was clicking on all cylinders in Game 1 behind a spectacular performance from Siakam. The biggest question mark for the Raptors throughout the playoffs has been what type of production they'll get from their supporting cast outside of Leonard. Players like Gasol and VanVleet stepped up in a big way and helped take some of the scoring burden off of Kawhi. If that type of production can continue, it's hard not to like Toronto's chances.

Prediction, pick

The Raptors played about as perfect a game as anyone could've expected. However, the Warriors are too talented not to make adjustments, so roll with the defending champions in Game 2.