2019 NBA Finals: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 3, live updates, online stream, TV channel, date, time, analysis, odds

The Toronto Raptors are one half away from retaking the lead in the 2019 NBA Finals. At halftime of Game 3, they lead by a score of 60-52 over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Just as they have in each of the first two games, the Raptors jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half. This time, it took them just five minutes to accomplish that feat, as the Warriors struggled to score with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson out of the lineup. The Warriors managed to hang around, though, thanks almost entirely to Steph Curry, who was extra aggressive to start the game.

Early in the second quarter, the Raptors once again pushed their lead to double digits, and led by as much as 14 points with just under eight minutes to play. From there, however, they didn't score for nearly five minutes, as the Warriors locked in on the defensive end. Overall, the Raptors scored just eight points over the final eight minutes of the quarter. The Warriors, however, weren't able to take advantage, as their own struggles on offense continued. They ended up still losing the quarter due to the Raptors' strong start early in the frame.

Kyle Lowry went for 15 points in the first half to lead the Raptors, while Pascal Siakam put up 14 and both Marc Gasol and Kawhi Leonard added nine of their own. For the Warriors, Steph Curry dropped 25 in the first half, compared to 27 for the rest of the team. The 25 for Curry marks the most points he's scored in a single Finals half.

Storylines:

Warriors: Considering how they played for large stretches of the first two games, leaving Toronto with a 1-1 split was a successful trip for the Warriors. Now, they'll return to Oracle, where they've only lost 13 times all season, playoffs included. Now, despite how well the Raptors have looked, it feels like all of the momentum is on the Warriors' side. The only problem for them is that they're now dealing with even more injuries. Kevin Durant's status moving forward is still up in the air, and both Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney left Game 2, unable to return. Thompson has never missed a playoff game in his career, but that may be in jeopardy considering his hamstring strain, while Looney is dealing with a chest contusion and may not be ready to go for Game 3 either.

Raptors: Toronto has shown in the first two games that it's able to compete with Golden State, and has the ability to make this a long series. Still, despite the series being tied 1-1, it feels like a bit of a letdown for the Raptors considering how well they were playing to start Game 2. Coming out of halftime, they didn't seem ready to meet the Warriors' intensity, and never recovered from the 18-0 run they gave up. Those are the kind of moments and stretches that separate experienced, championship teams like the Warriors from up-and-coming squads like the Raptors. But can Toronto apply that lesson in real time? We'll find out the rest of the series.

The Warriors' various injury concerns make predicting this game a bit tricky. Still, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are healthy, and the Warriors are back home, and more often than not, that's enough. The Warriors will take Game 3, and build a 2-1 lead.