2019 NBA Finals: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 4, live updates, TV channel, online stream, time, date, odds, analysis

The Toronto Raptors will look to put a stranglehold on the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors with a Game 4 win on Friday night.

Throughout Toronto's 123-109 win in Game 3, the major storyline for the Warriors was the absence of Klay Thompson. The sharpshooting guard was a game-time decision on Wednesday night with Golden State opting to sit its star player due to a hamstring injury. While Thompson will return, Kevin Durant will remain out of the lineup with a calf strain -- and possibly for the entire Finals.

One player who will be glad to receive Thompson back in the lineup is Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP scored a ridiculous 47 points in Game 3, but it wasn't even close to being enough to offset the Raptors as Toronto received huge efforts from all five of its starters, with each member of the starting five contributing at least 17 points apiece. Golden State faced an uphill climb throughout the night and couldn't claw their way back into the contest.

With the Warriors moving to the newly-built Chase Center for the 2019-20 season and Game 5 of the NBA Finals taking place in Toronto, this may be the last-ever game played at Oracle Arena. Golden State will look to ensure that Game 6 returns to Oakland by tying this series at two games apiece.

Storylines

Raptors: As mentioned earlier, the Raptors had a total team effort in their Game 3 win over the Warriors. All five starters and a total of six players scored in double figures, led by Kawhi Leonard's 30-point effort. However, it was Kyle Lowry's clutch 23-point contribution and Danny Green's heroic 18-point, six-trey effort that proved to be the difference. The Raptors will hope that their formula for stifling team defense -- they held the Warriors to 39.6 percent from the field in Game 3 -- will carry them to their third win in the Finals.

Warriors: Simply put, the Warriors didn't have the firepower or personnel to match up with the Raptors in Game 3. Although Curry turned in the biggest performance of his playoff career and the second-highest scoring output for a player in a Finals loss, the Warriors never led after the opening minutes of the first quarter. Kerr will hope that the return of Thompson -- and the hopeful return of Durant -- will give Golden State the firepower it needs to even this series out before it heads back to Toronto. The Warriors will also hope for a better effort from DeMarcus Cousins, who was absolutely atrocious in Game 3 (four points and three turnovers on 1-of-7 from the field).

Game prediction, pick

We all know that the Raptors' lopsided Game 3 victory was extremely misleading because the Warriors were missing several key players due to their mounting injuries. Having the likes of Thompson and possibly Durant back in the lineup should shift the momentum back in Golden State's favor for at least one game. For stretches of Game 3, the Warriors were forced to field lineups that featured Jonas Jerebko, Andre Iguodala and Alfonzo McKinnie. Not exactly the type of lineup you'd want featured in a Finals game.

With the threat of this being the final game played at Oracle Arena, the Warriors should find enough motivation and juice to push this series into a two-game tie heading into Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.