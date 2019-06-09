2019 NBA Finals: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5, live stream, TV channel, odds, date, time

Few expected the Toronto Raptors to head into Game 5 holding a 3-1 NBA Finals lead against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Toronto put a stranglehold on the series after a 105-92 comeback win in Game 4. It also marked its second consecutive victory over Golden State -- both road games at Oracle Arena.

Kawhi Leonard carried the Raptors offensively with 36 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including five 3 and 12 rebounds in a dominant Toronto victory. Klay Thompson scored a team-high 28 points as he returned to the lineup after missing Game 3 with a hamstring injury. Stephen Curry also provided 27 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Raptors' rally.

The Warriors will attempt to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals, beginning with Game 5 on Monday. The Raptors, meanwhile, can close out the Dubs at home and celebrate their first championship in front of their fans.

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5

Date: Monday, June 10



Monday, June 10 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -3 (Over/Under: 212.5)

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines:

Warriors: Golden State's injuries have caught up with them in this series. With the series hanging in the balance, the status of Kevin Durant will be closely monitored leading up to Game 5. It's been clear that the Warriors have really missed Durant throughout the playoffs and it's been most evident against the Raptors. Even if Durant isn't at 100 percent, his presence on the court creates a matchup problem and would certainly make life more difficult for the Raptors if he's able to play.

Raptors: For Toronto, the story has been the balanced offensive attack throughout the series. Leonard has shouldered the scoring load throughout the playoffs, but several different role players have stepped up as of late. Pascal Siakam has continued his breakout season in the series with a 19-point performance in Game 4. If the balanced production continues in Game 5, the Raptors could win their first NBA title.

Prediction, pick:

The Warriors find themselves with their backs against the wall in Game 5. It's hard to imagine Golden State laying down in a potential series-clinching game, so the Warriors will extend the series in this one.