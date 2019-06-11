2019 NBA Finals: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5, live updates, online stream, TV channel, odds, date, time

The Golden State Warriors briefly got Kevin Durant back for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and they jumped out to a 62-56 lead over the Toronto Raptors after the first half.

Durant and the Warriors got off to a red-hot start, making their first five 3-pointers to jump out to an early lead. Their defense wasn't able to match their offense, though, and the Raptors quickly got back into the game, even taking a lead of their own for a short time. Once Durant re-entered the game late in the quarter, the Warriors went on another nice run to build a comfortable lead after the first 12 minutes.

Unfortunately for the Warriors and Durant, the feel-good story turned into a nightmare early in the second quarter when he re-injured his right leg. Raptors fans initially cheered the injury before being told to calm down by players on the court, as Durant was helped back to the locker room.

After Durant left the game, the Warriors got a nice boost from DeMarcus Cousins on the offensive end and managed to extend their lead to as much as 13 points. The Raptors managed to work their way back into the game thanks to some better effort on the defensive end that forced a number of turnovers and led to easy baskets on the other end. Still, the Warriors maintained their six-point advantage going into the half

Steph Curry went for 23 points to lead all scorers, while Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 23 points of their own. On the Raptors' side, led the way with 15 points, and Kawhi Leonard added 13.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Warriors. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Live Game 5 updates

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5:

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5

Date: Monday, June 10



Monday, June 10 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors +1 (Over/Under: 215.5)

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.

Storylines:

Warriors: Golden State's injuries have caught up with them in this series. With the series hanging in the balance, the status of Kevin Durant will be closely monitored leading up to Game 5. It's been clear that the Warriors have really missed Durant throughout the playoffs and it's been most evident against the Raptors. Even if Durant isn't at 100 percent, his presence on the court creates a matchup problem and would certainly make life more difficult for the Raptors if he's able to play.

Raptors: For Toronto, the story has been the balanced offensive attack throughout the series. Leonard has shouldered the scoring load throughout the playoffs, but several different role players have stepped up as of late. Pascal Siakam has continued his breakout season in the series with a 19-point performance in Game 4. If the balanced production continues in Game 5, the Raptors could win their first NBA title.

Prediction, pick:

The Warriors find themselves with their backs against the wall in Game 5. It's hard to imagine Golden State laying down in a potential series-clinching game, so the Warriors will extend the series in this one.