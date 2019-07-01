2019 NBA free agency: Al Horford, 76ers agree on four-year, $109 million contract, report says
The Philadelphia 76ers continued to make headlines on the opening day of free agency
Entering this summer with several big questions, the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most intriguing teams in NBA free agency so far.
Forward Tobias Harris has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the team, but that wasn't the last big move that 76ers general manager Elton Brand was going to make. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, veteran big man Al Horford has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers.
Wojnarowski also reported that $97 million of Horford's contract is guaranteed money and $12 million is tied to championship incentives.
Horford opted out of his deal with the Boston Celtics in order to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and now joins a Philadelphia roster that could start Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Horford and Joel Embiid, following a reported sign-and-trade deal which will send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat.
