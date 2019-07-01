2019 NBA Free Agency: Jamal Murray, Nuggets agree to 5-year, $170 million max contract extension, per report
The Nuggets have locked up their young point guard of the future
Add Jamal Murray to the list of players signing for the max.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 22-year-old Murray has signed a max contract extension with the Denver Nuggets for five years and $170 million.
Murray emerged as the clear-cut second-best player on an upstart Nuggets squad that clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Not only did the Nuggets prove themselves as one of the best teams in the rugged West, they also won their first playoff series for the first time since 2009. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game on 43.7 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc last season.
With Murray back in the fold and Nikola Jokic locked up for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a five-year, $148 million max last offseason, the Nuggets project to once again be one of the top teams in the NBA.
