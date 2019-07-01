2019 NBA free agency: Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Khris Middleton headline 10 richest contracts so far this summer

The 2019 edition of NBA free agency got off to an exhilarating start on Sunday, with dozens of players agreeing to over $3 billion worth of contracts. Nearly every star free agent save for Kawhi Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins has already come to terms on a new deal, and so have many of the best role players.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are teaming up with the Brooklyn Nets, Kemba Walker is off to the Boston Celtics, Klay Thompson is sticking with the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler is (if trade ever gets finalized) taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat, while Tobias Harris and Al Horford are signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

And all of that, truly, is just a glimpse of what happened in the first 24 hours of free agency. With so many reported big deals to be signed, here's a look at the 10 richest contracts handed out so far this summer.

1. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors -- 5 years, $190 million

The Warriors weren't able to keep Kevin Durant, as the injured star went across the country to sign with the Nets along with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. However, the defending Western Conference champions were able to retain Klay Thompson, as the two sides agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal. Thompson, of course, is also injured, and will miss much of next season due to a torn ACL. Still, it was imperative for the Warriors to keep him around -- especially after losing Durant.

2. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers -- 5 years, $180 million

Harris arrived in Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline last season, in a blockbuster deal that cost the Sixers Landry Shamet and multiple first-round picks. Giving up that big of a package for Harris meant it was always likely they would pay up to keep him, and they did just that by giving him a whopping $180 million over five years. Much like the Warriors needed to keep Thompson after losing Durant, re-signing Harris became even more important for the Sixers after Jimmy Butler forced his way to the Heat via sign-and-trade.

3. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks -- 5 years, $178 million

Yes, Middleton signed the third-biggest contract in free agency so far, agreeing to a massive five-year, $178 million deal to stay with the Bucks. There's little doubt that this deal is a bit of an overpay for Middleton, who is a very good but not great player. For the Bucks, though, it was a price they had to pay to keep their second-best player in town. Middleton is vital to their success, and will help them once again contend for the Eastern Conference crown.

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets -- 4 years, $164 million

The biggest move of free agency thus far saw Durant leave the Warriors and head to New York. Unfortunately for the Knicks, however, Durant spurned them to join the Nets along with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. Durant, of course, suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the Finals last month, and will be out for all of next season, so we won't see him on the court at the Barclays Center until 2020. Still, this is a huge get for the Nets.

One of the least surprising moves of Day One of free agency was the Mavericks and Porzingis agreeing to a max deal worth $158 million over five years. Despite the fact that Porzingis hasn't played an NBA game in over a year due to a torn ACL, the Mavericks were always going to max him after swinging a blockbuster trade this season to acquire him from the Knicks. He's had plenty of time to recover and rehab, but like the Durant deal, there's some risk in this move for the Mavs.

6. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets -- 4 years, $141 million

By the time free agency officially got underway on Sunday evening, there was no doubt that Irving was going to join the Nets. In the end, he agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal that will allow him to not only get a fresh start from the Celtics, but team up with Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan. With Durant out for the season, though, Irving will have a tough task leading this young team by himself next season.

7. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat -- 4 years, $141 million

Butler was one of the 76ers' big acquisitions last season, as they went all-in to try and win a title. That plan didn't work out, and neither did keeping Butler, who forced his way to the Heat via sign-and-trade -- a deal that still hasn't been completed due to some salary cap complications. While the pieces moving out from Miami still haven't all been figured out, there's no doubt Butler will be in South Beach next season, where he'll finally be able to lead a team by himself.

8. Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics -- 4 years, $141 million

After their disappointing season came to a close, the Celtics got even more bad news when they lost out on the Anthony Davis trade and got news that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford would be moving on. To their credit, though, they were able to bounce back and steal Walker away from the Charlotte Hornets, who were unwilling to give Walker the supermax. Now, the Celtics once again have an All-NBA point guard, and Walker will have a chance to complete in the playoffs.

9. D'Angelo Russell, Golden State Warriors -- 4 years, $117 million

Intent on not losing Kevin Durant for nothing, the Warriors were able to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with the Nets that will see them get Russell, who had a breakout campaign this season and made his first All-Star Game. It doesn't seem like Russell will be long for the Bay Area, though, as he doesn't really fit on a roster that already has Steph Curry, and there are already reports about the Warriors trading him at some point.

10. Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers -- 4 years, $109 million

When Horford opted out of the final year of his contract, almost everyone expected it would be to negotiate a new long-term deal with the Celtics. Instead, he decided to join one of their biggest rivals on a four-year, $109 million deal. That may be a tough blow for Celtics fans, but Horford won't care one bit, as he now once again has a chance to compete for a title. He'll join forces with Joel Embiid to form one of the biggest and most talented frontcourts in the league.