2019 NBA free agency: Kyle Korver agrees to one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per report

Veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver has found a new NBA home.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Korver, 38, was choosing between the Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers, and ultimately his preexisting relationship with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer played a big role in his decision. Budenholzer coached Korver for several seasons on the Atlanta Hawks and the two built a solid rapport during that time.

Korver's best days are clearly behind him, but he can still serve as a useful sharpshooter off of the bench for a Bucks team that has championship aspirations after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Korver's experience (135 career playoff games) combined with his ability to stretch the floor around reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could prove very valuable to Milwaukee, especially come playoff time.

Over the course of his career, Korver has spent time with the 76ers, Utah Jazz (2x), Chicago Bulls, Hawks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, and averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes of action per game. He also holds a 43 percent career three-point percentage, and has led the league in three-point percentage four separate times.