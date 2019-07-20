2019 NBA free agency: Kyle Korver agrees to one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, per report
Korver had narrowed his choices down to the Bucks and 76ers
Veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver has found a new NBA home.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Korver has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Korver, 38, was choosing between the Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers, and ultimately his preexisting relationship with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer played a big role in his decision. Budenholzer coached Korver for several seasons on the Atlanta Hawks and the two built a solid rapport during that time.
Korver's best days are clearly behind him, but he can still serve as a useful sharpshooter off of the bench for a Bucks team that has championship aspirations after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Korver's experience (135 career playoff games) combined with his ability to stretch the floor around reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could prove very valuable to Milwaukee, especially come playoff time.
Over the course of his career, Korver has spent time with the 76ers, Utah Jazz (2x), Chicago Bulls, Hawks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, and averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes of action per game. He also holds a 43 percent career three-point percentage, and has led the league in three-point percentage four separate times.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Westbrook and Harden reunite in 2019
Harden addresses questions about playing reuniting with Westbrook
-
Report: Buford to step down as Spurs GM
Buford will be moving to a new role with the organization
-
Westbrook shows off against kids
Russell Westbrook is showing off at his youth basketball camp
-
Report: Lakers feel wronged by Kawhi
Leonard's delayed decision impacted the Lakers' plans in free agency
-
Shaq shows off his moves at festivals
Now we know what Shaq does in the offseason
-
Report: Celtics believe 76ers tampered
Al Horford signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers shortly after free agency b...