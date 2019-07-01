2019 NBA free agency: New York Knicks are no longer a potential 'destination' for any star players
Former NBA veteran Raja Bell says we need to stop treating the franchise like a premier team
NBA free agency kicked off with a bang for New York -- just not the right team in the state, if you're a Knicks fan.
We refer, of course, to Kevin Durant's big move from the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets, where Kyrie Irving will also be playing despite lofty and longtime expectations in New York that the Knicks -- not the Nets -- would ultimately be home to KD and/or Kyrie.
Not only does Durant's move from Golden State ensure that the Warriors dynasty as we know it has come to an end, according to former NBA veteran Raja Bell, but it confirms the Knicks are no longer an NBA "destination" -- and haven't been for a while.
"Generationally, we've moved on from the mecca, Madison Square Garden," Bell said on Monday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "I still revere it as one of the coolest places to play basketball... As a city to visit, as a destination to kind of live and vacation, I think guys really dig it. But it doesn't hold the same allure to some of these guys. They're looking for work environments, family atmospheres, great ownership and great leadership in front offices."
Bell added that he thinks today's NBA players, including top free agents like Durant, are more astute to the business side of moves across the league than, say, players of decades past. That, of course, doesn't exactly bode well for the Knicks and their management.
