2019 NBA free agency: Nuggets exercise Paul Millsap's $30 million player option, per report
Denver is keeping one of its top frontcourt players in the fold for the 2019-20 season
The Denver Nuggets are hanging onto one of their veteran players in advance of free agency getting underway.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets are exercising a $30 million player option on forward Paul Millsap.
The Denver Nuggets have exercised a $30 million option on forward Paul Millsap's contract for next season, bringing back a key player for the franchise's pursuit of a Western Conference title, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.
Denver can keep Millsap, hold onto its $9.2M mid-level exception and still stay out of the luxury tax next season.
Millsap would've been eligible to enter free agency if the Nuggets declined to pick up his option. The veteran forward is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Nuggets transformed into one of the top teams in the Western Conference last season as they earned the No. 2 seed in the postseason. Denver will look to build on that success as it builds around superstar center Nikola Jokic and a dynamic backcourt that includes Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.
Denver won a grueling seven-game first-round series and nearly won another in the second round, thanks in large part to Millsap's steady performance. Millsap finished in double figures in all but two of the team's 14 postseason games against the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency is now just one day away
-
Report: Wolves plan to meet with Russell
Minnesota could be looking to make a splash in its backcourt when free agency begins
-
Top 50 NBA free agents of 2019
Ranking the top free agents for the wild NBA summer of 2019
-
Top 20 available NBA free agents
Free agency is rapidly approaching, so let's get a few things straight
-
Durant plans to talk with four teams
Warriors GM Bob Myers will reportedly travel to New York this weekend to meet Durant to hopefully...
-
Report: Klay, Dubs plan to reach deal
Both sides are looking to move quickly on a new deal when free agency opens