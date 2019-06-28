2019 NBA free agency: Ranking the most exciting potential superstar pairings that could emerge this summer

When the Toronto Raptors, behind one superstar and a bevy of above-average-to-very-good role players, hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the conclusion of the NBA playoffs earlier this month, some felt it signaled the end of the "superteam" era as we know it. Adding fodder to that notion was the fact that the Warriors -- built thinly around four highly paid superstars -- were rendered helpless after a rash of brutal injuries.

This summer's free agency period will be a litmus test for whether teams have shifted from the thinking of the past several years -- that building around three (or more) superstars is a more direct path to a championship than using the money to surround a single star with better teammates.

The Lakers, for instance, are at a major philosophical crossroads. Now that they've freed up a max slot, do they spend it all on one player to place alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sacrificing their depth? Or do they use the money on two, three or even four players to fill out the roster with (theoretically) deeper talent?

We'll see how it goes when free agency officially begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, but there's no denying that the prospect of potential superteams has never been more exciting. Given the amount of talent in this year's free-agent class, there are all sorts of machinations that could pair two or three superstars to immediately take a team from slightly relevant to championship contender. Here is a ranking of the most exciting options.

Note: These rankings only include scenarios which appear to be at least moderate possibilities based on reporting.

1. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard

This isn't a big three. This is a gigantic, colossal, Paul Bunyan-sized three. Not only are James, Davis and Leonard three of the top 10 players in the NBA -- some might say three of the top five -- but they're also incredibly complimentary. A defense anchored by Davis and Leonard is downright terrifying, and James would have two superstars with which to share the offensive burden so he can rest up for the playoffs. Leonard will reportedly take a meeting with the Lakers, and selling him on this insane triumvirate will be their main priority.

2. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving

Kyrie, just two years removed from wanting to get as far away from LeBron as possible, rejoins him in Los Angeles after a failed stint in Boston? Oh, the drama. We know how well Irving and James work together on the court -- they have the hardware to prove it -- and Davis would help make up for any defensive shortcomings they bring to the table. You'd have to think that this trio, accompanied by even the most mediocre of role players, would be an immediate title favorite.

3. Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant

It wasn't long ago that Leonard and Durant were the two best players in the NBA postseason. Obviously, Durant will take some time to recover, but in the meantime, the Clippers would be led by an assassin coming off his second Finals MVP. And when Durant returns, it would create one of the best frontcourts in NBA history.

4. James Harden, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler

The Rockets are reportedly angling hard to get Butler to his native Texas, though it will require some roster gymnastics to make it happen. Even if they have to trade players like Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and/or PJ Tucker, Butler would fit in perfectly as a defensive anchor and offensive isolation option next to Paul and Harden, who -- at least publicly -- appear to have squashed whatever beef they had toward the end of last season.

5. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

The pairing that everyone's been talking about for months (although the targeted team appears to have shifted from the Knicks to the Nets), obviously loses some luster given the fact that Durant will miss most, if not all of next season due to his torn Achilles tendon. But still, the two superstars joining forces with Brooklyn's strong core and culture would set them up for years of Eastern Conference contention, if not domination.

6. Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler

Reports have surfaced that Leonard and Butler have interest in teaming up for the Clippers, which should give potential opposing offenses nightmares. Good luck scoring on two of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and offensively they can both create their own shot and have come up clutch in big moments. The Clippers would have to surround them with the right pieces, but a duo of Leonard and Butler is a great place to start.

7. Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Kemba Walker

OK, so none of these players is a true NBA superstar yet, but just think about a couple of years from now. With Walker there to take some of the offensive load away from Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks could blossom into one of the fiercest teams in the Western Conference over the next few seasons. Depending on development and health, this would have the potential to become one of the most exciting young cores in the league.