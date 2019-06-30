2019 NBA free agency rankings: Top 50 players include Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, injured Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler

1 Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors SF

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Raptors, Clippers, Lakers, Nets, Knicks The unquestioned crown jewel of the 2019 free agent market (following Kevin Durant's injury), Leonard will entertain max offers from any and all suitors. The only question is whether the Finals MVP will want to run it back and try to repeat with the Raptors, or begin the next phase of his career elsewhere. The entire NBA and its fans await his decision.

2 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Warriors, Nets, Knicks, Clippers Despite suffering an Achilles injury during the Finals which will likely cause him to miss most, if not all of next season, Durant is still expected to receive max offers from multiple teams, including the Warriors. Most reports had Durant leaning toward the Knicks throughout the season, but the injury may have thrown a wrench into the mix.

3 Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Nets, Knicks Irving pledged his intent to re-sign with the Celtics before the 2018-19 season, but that apparently has changed significantly. Now the Nets are Irving's preferred destination, according to multiple reports, but he could surprise us all with his decision.

4 Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets PG

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Hornets, Lakers, Knicks, Mavericks Walker has said he'd be willing to take less than the supermax to return to the Hornets if it means they can improve the team, but he will have plenty of offers coming in from other teams that could present a quicker path to winning.

5 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors SG

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Warriors, Lakers, Clippers Most reports have Thompson quickly returning to the Warriors on a max deal, despite a torn ACL that will likely keep him out for the majority of next season. The only other rumored scenarios involve a return to his hometown Southern California to play for the Lakers or Clippers.

6 Kristaps Porzingis Dallas Mavericks PF

Status: Restricted

Reported interest: Mavericks After trading for Porzingis before last season's deadline, the Mavs are expected to offer him a five-year, max contract to join Luka Doncic as the future of the organization.

7 Jimmy Butler Philadelphia 76ers SG

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: 76ers, Rockets While the Sixers will look to re-sign Butler, the Rockets are reportedly trying all sorts of avenues, including a potential sign-and-trade, to get Butler to Houston with James Harden and Chris Paul.

8 Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers SF

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Mavericks, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings Harris is in the second tier of free agents, but will be a worthwhile prize for any team who misses on Leonard and Durant.

9 Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Bucks The Bucks want to retain Middleton, but it could take a full max offer to get him back. If it doesn't work out with Milwaukee, Middleton will have plenty of suitors.

10 Nikola Vucevic Orlando Magic C

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Magic, Celtics, Lakers After a breakout All-Star season, Vucevic has already attracted plenty of attention. Will the Magic be willing to pay a steep price if the offers come flooding in for the 28-year-old center? We'll have to wait and see.

11 D'Angelo Russell Brooklyn Nets PG

Status: Restricted

Reported interest: Nets, Lakers, Suns, Knicks Russell is one of the more intriguing players in this summer's free agency, largely because of the Nets' reported interest in Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn can match any offer for Russell, but if they sign Irving then they will likely renounce Russell, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers, Suns and Knicks will all reportedly be waiting if that's the case.

12 Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks PG

Status: Restricted

Reported interest: Bucks, Bulls, Lakers Brogdon emerged as much more than just a solid role player for the Bucks last season, and opened the eyes of teams looking for perimeter help. The Bucks can match any offer, but they're likely to be high for a combo guard who averaged nearly 16 points per game last season.

13 JJ Redick Philadelphia 76ers SG

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: 76ers, Lakers The sharpshooting guard is always a hot commodity on the free-agent market, and this summer is no exception.

14 DeMarcus Cousins Golden State Warriors C

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Warriors, Knicks, Celtics, Lakers Cousins is one of the most unpredictable free agents this summer, both for where he might want to play and for what salary he will end up commanding. He signed with the Warriors for much less than expected last offseason, but did he do enough to improve his stock and elevate his price tag?

15 Al Horford Boston Celtics C

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Mavericks, Pelicans, Kings Horford shocked plenty of NBA fans and experts by reportedly choosing to leave the Celtics. To do that, he must have felt he would have a better offer on the table, and we'll see which team that ends up being.

16 Bojan Bogdanovic Indiana Pacers SF

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Pacers There hasn't been much buzz around Bogdanovic so far, but he had a strong year for the Pacers, posting career-highs in points per game (18.0) and 3-point percentage (42.5). He'll draw plenty of interest for teams looking for shooting, which is essentially everyone in the NBA.

17 Julius Randle New Orleans Pelicans C

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Bulls, Knicks, Nets Randle is coming off his best season as a pro, and opted out of his player option to test the free-agent waters. Still just 24 years old, Randle will draw plenty of interest, particularly after showcasing an improved 3-point stroke last season.

18 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Bucks, Lakers, Celtics Lopez revamped his career by extending his range well beyond the 3-point line, and has thus become a highly sought-after free agent.

19 DeAndre Jordan New York Knicks C

Status: Unrestricted

Reported interest: Lakers, Nets, Rockets, Knicks Jordan had a down year with the Mavericks and Knicks, so teams might be able to get him relatively cheap. As such, there should still be plenty of interest for the 30-year-old 7-footer.

20 Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings SF

Status: Unrestricted Barnes surprised many by opting out of his $25 million option for next season, but that likely means he'll work out a longer-term deal with the Kings. If not, there will be plenty of teams looking for a veteran capable of playing both forward positions.

21 Marcus Morris Boston Celtics PF

Status: Unrestricted Morris was excellent for the Celtics last season, and his improved shooting could earn him a big contract this summer.

22 Patrick Beverley Los Angeles Clippers PG

Status: Unrestricted Beverley continues to be one of the top perimeter defenders in the league, and could command a big contract because of it.

23 Nikola Mirotic Milwaukee Bucks PF

Status: Unrestricted Mirotic struggled after joining the Bucks last season, but there is still a market for a 6-10 forward with his ability to stretch the floor.

24 Thaddeus Young Indiana Pacers SF

Status: Unrestricted Young had a strong season for the Pacers, particularly after the injury to Victor Oladipo. The Pacers will have interest in bringing him back, but it will be interesting to see which other teams emerge as suitors.

25 Terry Rozier Boston Celtics PG

Status: Restricted Rozier voiced his displeasure with his role in Boston on multiple occasions, but the Celtics have the opportunity to match any offer that comes his way. The Knicks reportedly have shown interest.

26 Trevor Ariza Washington Wizards SG

Status: Unrestricted Ariza took a big one-year deal with the lowly Suns last summer, so he might be willing to take a little bit less than his value to enter a situation that he likes. Teams looking for veteran wings will be all over him.

27 Jonas Valanciunas Memphis Grizzlies C

Status: Unrestricted Valanciunas put up some monster numbers after being traded from the Raptors to the Grizzlies last season. It's a deep center market, but he's proven he can contribute in a big way.

28 Ricky Rubio Utah Jazz PG

Status: Unrestricted The talk of Rubio to the Pacers has gotten louder, and we'll see if that comes to fruition. With Mike Conley being traded to Utah, Rubio likely won't be heading back to the Jazz.

Status: Restricted Oubre is an intriguing young player who could get big offers in the restricted market. Depending on whether the Suns see him in their future plans, they may choose to match.

30 Jeremy Lamb Charlotte Hornets SG

Status: Unrestricted Lamb had a solid season for the Hornets, but, due to Charlotte's reported preference not to go into the luxury tax, they may not be able to keep him if they end up signing Kemba Walker to the supermax.

31 Terrence Ross Orlando Magic SG

Status: Unrestricted An exciting wing capable of getting hot in a hurry, Ross has reportedly drawn interest from several teams looking for a microwave scorer off the bench.

32 Wesley Matthews Indiana Pacers SG

Status: Unrestricted The veteran wing could help plenty of contending teams, and his options will open tremendously if he's willing to sign for the mid-level exception.

33 Rudy Gay San Antonio Spurs SF

Status: Unrestricted Gay has recovered nicely after tearing his Achilles a couple of seasons ago. He can still put the ball in the basket, which will be attractive to potential suitors in need of wing help.

34 Danny Green Toronto Raptors SF

Status: Unrestricted Green proved his worth with another excellent postseason run, and he'll be a top priority for teams looking for veteran 3-and-D wings.

35 Darren Collison Indiana Pacers PG

Status: Unrestricted Collison was as steady as they come for the Pacers last season, but they're reportedly ready to move on at point guard. He'll have no trouble finding a spot as a starter or a back-up.

36 Bobby Portis Washington Wizards PF

Status: Restricted Portis put up good per-minute production between the Bulls and Wizards last season. His 40 percent 3-point shooting with Washington will make him even more appealing in the restricted market.

37 Derrick Rose Minnesota Timberwolves PG

Status: Unrestricted Rose was one of the biggest feel-good stories of the league last season, but can he duplicate his production? We'll see what the market has in store for the former MVP.

38 Al-Farouq Aminu Portland Trail Blazers PF

Status: Unrestricted A big part of another impressive Blazers season, Aminu is a long, versatile defender with offensive limitations.

39 Willie Cauley-Stein Sacramento Kings C

Status: Restricted Cauley-Stein is ready to move on from the Kings, so it will be interesting to see if someone is willing to bid high, hoping to tap into his yet-unfulfilled potential.

40 Enes Kanter Portland Trail Blazers C

Status: Unrestricted After being waived by the Knicks, Kanter became a valuable member of the Blazers following a season-ending injury to Jusuf Nurkic. He still has his defensive issues, but Kanter showed that he can be a net positive in the right situation.

41 Elfrid Payton New Orleans Pelicans PG

Status: Unrestricted Payton became a triple-double machine for a hot second last season, but overall was inconsistent and injury prone. The talent is clearly there, however, and teams will be interested in that.

42 Jabari Parker Washington Wizards PF

Status: Unrestricted Things clearly didn't work out with the Bulls, but Parker improved his efficiency and carved out a bench role with the Wizards last season. Washington declined his $20 million option, but are reportedly interested in working out a deal.

43 Tomas Satoransky Washington Wizards SG

Status: Restricted Satoransky took over point guard duties after John Wall's injury, and had a good season. His size (6-7) and ability to play both guard positions should get him some offers on the open market.

44 Kevon Looney Golden State Warriors C

Status: Unrestricted Looney proved both his ability and his toughness in a strong postseason for the Warriors. Given the team's injury problems, they'll probably look to get him back, but he'll have offers from other teams.

45 Rodney Hood Portland Trail Blazers SG

Status: Unrestricted Hood had a resurgence in Portland and may have gained enough confidence to be a quality rotation player next season, wherever he ends up.

46 DeWayne Dedmon Atlanta Hawks PG

Status: Unrestricted Dedmon is a shot-blocking, 3-point shooting, mobile big man -- always an attractive option on the free-agent market.

47 Rajon Rondo Los Angeles Lakers PG

Status: Unrestricted Rondo had his issues with the Lakers last season, but the veteran point guard could serve as a solid backup somewhere next season.

48 Robin Lopez Chicago Bulls C

Status: Unrestricted Lopez closed the season well after for the Bulls becoming the full-time starter toward the end of January. The veteran big man can help any team looking for a defensive presence in the middle.

49 Seth Curry Portland Trail Blazers SG

Status: Unrestricted Curry is on the radar as a combo guard who is a 44 percent career 3-point shooter. He had some big moments with Portland last season, and should draw plenty of interest.

50 Thomas Bryant Washington Wizards C