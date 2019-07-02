2019 NBA free agency rumors: Ben Simmons offered max extension; Anthony Davis talks Lakers; no market for DeMarcus

2019 NBA free agency has been underway for a few days now, and things got off to a chaotic start. Although there was no shortage of deals reached, players will not be able to officially sign contracts with teams until July 6 -- when the Moratorium period has ended.

This year's free agency is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most eventful in a while. Several marquee free agents have already departed from their current teams, including two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are both taking their talents to Brooklyn. Additionally, Jimmy Butler will be relocating from Philadelphia to South Beach, while Al Horford left Boston for South Philly. The summer's biggest prize, Kawhi Leonard, will reportedly meet with the Clippers, Lakers and Raptors. Not to mention there will be a second tier of star free agents who will be intensely pursued, including established veteran names such as DeMarcus Cousins.

With plenty of players already off of the market, here are the latest rumors and updates that you need to know now that free agency is officially underway.

Davis opens up about joining LeBron's Lakers, talks 'legacy'

Anthony Davis says he is looking to establish his "legacy," with the Lakers, and that he isn't worried as much about making a ton of money during his NBA career, according to Arash Markazi of the L.A. Times.

"Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever," Davis said. "I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.

"Anthony Davis is not going to be a great basketball player because of the amount of money he makes, it's going to be about what he achieved on the court and also off the court. That's all part of my legacy, and I think that's way more valuable than any monetary value."

No market for Cousins

There's not much interest in veteran center DeMarcus Cousins on the open market, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"There's not a market for [DeMarcus Cousins]. I think he hoped that some big market teams would strike out, they'd have cap space and he could get a one-year, $12, $15, $18, $20 million deal. That's not happening," Wojnarowski said on "SportsCenter" Tuesday morning. "The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year? I don't think that's there."

76ers offer max extension to Simmons

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have offered a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension to All-star guard Ben Simmons. The organization and Simmons' agent -- Rich Paul of Klutch Sports -- are expected to work through the details toward an eventual agreement. Simmons currently has one guaranteed season left on his four-year, $26.6 million rookie contract.

Irving explains why he signed with Nets

In a video shared by his new representation -- Roc Nation Sports -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving explained why he decided to leave the Boston Celtics and sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency this summer.

"In my heart, I always knew I wanted to play at home," Irving said in the video. "Home is where my heart is. It's always been there. Simply because of such a great love that I have for my family and the way I grew up ... I wouldn't change anything about this journey. It's brought me back here and that's home, and home is where my family is, home is where I want my legacy to continue. And I'm happy to be in Brooklyn."

Irving -- along with Kevin Durant when he returns from the Achilles injury he suffered in the NBA Finals -- will be tasked with turning the Nets into a legitimate title contender.

Tolliver signs with Blazers

Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thomas joins Wizards

Isaiah Thomas says he is ready to get his career back to the All-Star level, and he should have the opportunity to do that with the Washington Wizards. The two sides agreed on a one-year deal on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers to sign O'Quinn

According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the Sixers have reached an agreement with veteran big man Kyle O'Quinn on a one-year deal. Later on, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that his contract would be worth $2.1 million for the 2019-20 campaign.

Looney agrees to return to the Warriors

Many people thought that Kevon Looney had played his way out of the Warriors' price range. Well, those people were wrong. Monday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that Looney and the Warriors had come to an agreement on a three-year, $15 million contract.

Bell to join Timberwolves

Jordan Bell is moving on from the Golden State Warriors. According to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Bell has agreed to a guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, though terms of the deal are not yet clear.

Butler deal finally gets complete

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a four-team trade centered around Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard going to the Heat. Josh Richardson will head to the Sixers while Hassan Whiteside will end up with the Trail Blazers. The Clippers will receive Moe Harkless and a future first-round pick.

Frazier agrees to join the Pistons

One day after coming to terms on a deal with free agent point guard Derrick Rose, the Pistons have reportedly added another guard to their backcourt. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Tim Frazier has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit.

Burks agrees to deal with OKC

Alec Burks has reportedly agreed to a deal to join the Thunder. ESPN's Royce Young reported that Burks and the team have agreed to a deal, though the terms are not yet clear.

Kaminsky leaving Hornets for Suns

Frank Kaminsky will join Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb in leaving the Hornets this summer. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kaminsky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Suns that will pay him $10 million.

Noel staying with the Thunder

Nerlens Noel reportedly agreed to a deal with the Thunder on Sunday night, but then got cold feet and asked them for more time to think over his options, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. By Monday, though, Noel apparently felt good enough about OKC to agree to re-sign there.

Matthews to return to Wisconsin, sign with Bucks

Wes Matthews grew up in Madison and played his college basketball at Marquette. Now, he'll return to his home state to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Matthews will sign a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.

Warriors expected to trade Russell

The Warriors managed to get something while losing Kevin Durant. They ended up acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets. However, Marc Stein of the New York Times said on the "Dan Patrick Show" that he expects Golden State to eventually trade the All-Star guard for compensation because "he does not fit there whatsoever."

Heat trading Whiteside to Blazers

Miami has been busy in the first day of free agency. After working on a three-way trade for Jimmy Butler that hit a snag, the Heat and Blazers finalized a deal that will send Hassan Whiteside to Portland in exchange for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holmes, Kings come to terms on two-year deal



Richaun Holmes has found a new team. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Holmes has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. He'll add depth to their frontcourt after the expected departure of Willie Cauley-Stein.

Barea agrees to return to Mavericks

The Mavericks continued their busy start to free agency by reportedly coming to terms with J.J. Barea on a deal that will bring him back to Dallas. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Barea will sign a one-year deal with Dallas for the veteran's minimum.

Celtics add Kanter to frontcourt

The Boston Celtics had a major hole to fill after the departure of Al Horford and they addressed that issue on Monday by reportedly coming to an agreement with Enes Kanter. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kanter will sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Celtics.

Kleber agrees to return to Dallas

Shortly after coming to an agreement with Curry, the Mavericks retained one of their own free agents by coming to an agreement with free agent forward Maxi Kleber. According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Kleber plans to sign a four-year, $35 million deal with Dallas. Per Stein, the final year of the deal is a team option.

Curry agrees to deal with Mavericks

The Mavericks continued what has been a busy start to free agency by landing one of the top shooters on the open market. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Mavericks and free agent guard Seth Curry have agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal.

Knicks add Payton to their backcourt

The New York Knicks have reportedly added another point guard to their roster for the 2019-20 campaign. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have come to an agreement on a two-year, $16M deal with free agent point guard Elfrid Payton.

Rivers agrees to return to the Rockets

Austin Rivers was acquired by the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 campaign and will be returning to the team for, at least, one more season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Rivers and the Rockets have come to terms on a two-year deal for the veteran's minimum which includes a player option for the second season.

Daniels agrees to deal with Lakers

While it isn't the news that Lakers fans are waiting on, the franchise has reportedly come to an agreement on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with free agent swingman Troy Daniels, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Daniels will provide the Lakers with the type of perimeter shooting they severely lacked this past season.

Knicks add sharpshooter Ellington

Veteran swingman Wayne Ellington has found a new NBA home, as he has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ellington suited up for the Heat and Pistons last season.

Warriors to acquire Russell via trade, deal Iguodala



He may not be Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are getting something in return for Durant bolting to the Nets. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Golden State is acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn. In addition to Russell, they'll also acquire Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham. Andre Iguodala and three future first-round picks are being moved to the Memphis Grizzlies to help facilitate the deal.

Davis heading West to join Jazz

Ed Davis was going to have a tough time finding minutes on the new-look Nets, so he's decided to take his talents to Salt Lake City. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Jazz.

DeAndre joins Kyrie, K.D. in Brooklyn

DeAndre Jordan is the latest big name free agent to agree to a deal with the Nets on Sunday. The big man is good friends with Durant, which assuredly helped him earn this deal. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan's deal will be worth $40 million over four years.

Beverley returning to Clippers



Patrick Beverley is returning to the Clippers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the defensive-minded, diminutive guard has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $40 million deal with Los Angeles.

Bulls land Satoransky



The Chicago Bulls have reached an agreement on a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards for guard Tomas Satoransky, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Satoransky will sign a three-year deal with the Bulls. In return, Washington gets some pick value as Chicago will eliminate protections on the 2023 second-round pick sent to Washington. Also, the Wizards will get the better of Memphis and Chicago's 2020 second-round pick. Wizards will also get the right to swap Lakers' 2022 second-round pick with the better of Chicago/Detroit's 2022 second-round picks.

Smith to sign with Wizards

It didn't take Washington long to find a replacement for Tomas Satoransky, as the Wizards have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with veteran guard Ish Smith, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Smith will likely serve as the team's starting point guard until John Wall is back in action.

Joseph agrees to sign with Kings

The agreements continued to come in well into Monday morning as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Cory Joseph and the Sacramento Kings had come to an agreement on a three-year, $37 million contract. This past season, Joseph appeared in all 82 games for the Pacers and owned averages of 6.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game.

Knicks get Bullock

It wasn't the first day of free agency that Knicks fans hoped for, but they didn't come away empty-handed. After coming to terms with Julius Randle, the Knicks also reached an agreement with sharpshooter Reggie Bullock on a two-year, $21 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Murray agrees to max extension with Nuggets



You can add Jamal Murray to the growing list of max contract players. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the young guard has agreed to a five-year max contract extension worth $170 million.

Portis to sign with Knicks



The Knicks struck out on Durant and Irving, which means they're now targeting the second tier of free agents. After agreeing to terms with Julius Randle, they've also agreed to terms with Bobby Portis on a two-year, $31 million deal. Portis spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Robin Lopez to join brother on Bucks



The Bucks will have both Lopez brothers for the upcoming season, as Robin followed Brook in signing with Milwaukee. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Lopez is nearing an agreement to join the team which posted the league's best record last season.

Sixers agree to $109M deal with Horford



In the wake of the Butler move, the Sixers will use the newly opened up cap space to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford's deal will have $97 million in guaranteed money and $12 million tied to bonuses, per Wojnarowski.

Sixers finalizing three-team sign-and-trade to send Butler to Heat

The Sixers have been busy on Sunday, and their latest move will be a three-team sign-and-trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Butler will reportedly sign a four-year, $142 million contract with Miami, according to Shams Charania. The full details of the trade haven't been announced, but according to multiple reports, the Sixers will receive Josh Richardson, while the Dallas Mavericks will be roped in as a third team and take on Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr.

Gibson agrees to deal with Knicks

Veteran forward Taj Gibson is leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves to join the New York Knicks. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for two years and $20 million.

Knicks agree to $63M deal with Randle

The New York Knicks are set to miss out on the summer's biggest free agents, but they have splashed some money around. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with Julius Randle.

Hill staying with the Bucks

The Bucks decided not to shell out over $20 million per year to retain Malcolm Brogdon, but they have agreed to a deal with another point guard. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, George Hill will sign a three-year, $29 million deal to stay with the Bucks.

Trail Blazers, Hood agree to a new deal

The Trail Blazers traded for Rodney Hood last season, and he proved to be an important part of their run to the Western Conference finals. Thus, they were eager to keep him around, and the two sides have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal.

Harris, 76ers agree to $180M deal

The Philadelphia 76ers had two huge priorities in free agency in Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harris agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract to return to the Sixers.

Rubio joins Suns

Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio has found a new home after the Utah Jazz traded for Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rubio has agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Lamb will sign with Indiana

The Indiana Pacers continue to bolster their roster with the addition of guard Jeremy Lamb. Lamb agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the team.

Bucks deal Brogdon to Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers have reportedly pulled off a sign-and-trade to send Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers, who will pay him $85 million over the next four years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Porzingis signs max deal with Dallas

As expected, 7-foot-2 unicorn Kristaps Porzingis agreed to sign a five-year, $158 million max deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs traded for the big man from the Knicks before last season's deadline.

Aminu is headed to Orlando

Free agent forward Al-Farouq Aminu agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ross will stay in Orlando

Despite a lot of outside interest, Terrence Ross isn't going anywhere. The veteran guard will sign a four-year, $54 million deal to remain with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rose to join Pistons

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has found a new NBA home, as he will sign a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN. The deal is worth $15 million.

Redick to sign with Pelicans

J.J. Redick's days with the Philadelphia 76ers are numbered, as the veteran sharp-shooter will sign a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $26.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bucks bringing back Middleton on $178M deal



The Bucks have re-signed their second-best player. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Middleton has re-upped with the Bucks for five years and $178 million, with the last year being a player option. Middleton went to his first All-Star game last year after averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Gay re-signs with Spurs on a 2-year deal



He may no longer be in his prime, but Rudy Gay proved to be an instrumental piece to the Spurs as a role player last season. Now, he's re-signing with San Antonio on a two-year, $32 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 33-year-old Gay averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on a career-high 50.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc last season.

Rozier plans to sign with Hornets



It looks like the Celtics and Hornets are swapping point guards. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Terry Rozier plans to sign a three-year, $58 million deal in a sign-and-trade between both teams. Former Hornets guard Kemba Walker will sign a four-year, $141 million deal with the Celtics.

Dedmon to sign with Kings



He may not be a star player, but Dewayne Dedmon is getting paid by the Sacramento Kings. As reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic, the big man will sign a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

Durant chooses Nets

Kyrie Irving to the Nets seems like a done deal, and according to the New York Times' Marc Stein, they hope other stars will be following. Stein reported that the Nets are confident that Kevin Durant will announce he's heading to Brooklyn when he makes his decision Sunday night, and that they'll also be able to add DeAndre Jordan in the coming days. A short time later, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant would indeed sign with the Nets, and then Durant's company, The Boardroom, confirmed it on Instagram once free agency began.

Lopez, Bucks to agree on a 4-year, $52M deal

Brook Lopez turned into a 3-point shooting machine for the Bucks last season, and earned himself a nice payday in the process. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Bucks and Lopez are expected to agree on a four-year, $52 million deal when free agency gets underway.

Vucevic to stay with Magic on $100M deal



Nikola Vucevic will reportedly agree to a four-year, $100 million deal when free agency begins on Sunday, according to a report from Shams Charania. The All-Star is coming off his best season, during which he helped the Magic return to the playoffs, and was expected to be in high demand this summer.