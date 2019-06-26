2019 NBA free agency rumors: Kevin Durant to be free agent; Lakers covet D'Angelo Russell; Rockets pursuing Jimmy Butler

As the 2018-19 season and NBA Draft are both officially in the books, it's now time to turn the page toward arguably the most important part of the offseason for teams -- free agency.

The league's free agency period will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. Players will not be able to sign their official contracts with teams until July 6 -- when the Moratorium Period has ended -- but can still agree to deals with teams.

This year's free agency is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most eventful in a while. Several big-name free agents could possibly bolt their current teams, including reigning Finals MVP and NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. Not to mention there will be a second tier of free agents who will be intensely pursued, including established veteran names such as Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler.

Now that the start of free agency is right around the corner, here are all of the rumors that you need to know about heading into this weekend.

Russell atop Lakers' wish list

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers have a familiar name atop their free agency wish list. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have serious interest in bringing back former draft pick D'Angelo Russell. He's coming off his first All-Star campaign after leading the Brooklyn Nets to a playoff berth this past season. However, with reports that Brooklyn has interest in acquiring Kyrie Irving in free agency, Russell will likely be left to test the waters this summer.

"The Lakers have some options here, but D'Angelo Russell is at the top of that list," Wojnarowski said.

Durant declines player option, to become UFA

Kevin Durant will officially become an unrestricted free agent on June 30. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Durant has opted out of his 2019-20 deal with the Golden State Warriors to become a free agent. The option was worth $31.5 million for the upcoming season. The two-time NBA champion suffered an Achilles injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals that will likely sideline him for the entirety of the upcoming season.

Durant could still re-sign with the Warriors for the max at five years and $221 million.

Lakers expect to 'factor' into race for Kawhi

Although they're considered long shots -- especially after acquiring Anthony Davis and having as little as $23.7 million remaining in cap space for the 2019 free agency period -- the Lakers consider themselves in the running for the reigning Finals MVP, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Leonard won't have any shortage of suitors. However, it was largely expected that there would be two teams as the front-runners for his services -- none other than the Raptors and hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

Rockets pursuing Butler in sign-and-trade

Jimmy Butler is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in a couple of weeks, and while the Philadelphia 76ers can offer Butler the most lucrative deal, the Houston Rockets have reportedly emerged as another option for his services. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are going to try to recruit Butler to potentially force a sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers.

The report also mentions that the Sixers are going to be "aggressive" in an attempt to re-sign Butler. Philadelphia could offer Butler a five-year, $190 million deal to remain with the team or a four-year, $146.5 million contract if they so choose. If Butler were to land in Houston, he'd be signing a four-year, $140 million contract. Center Clint Capela and guard Eric Gordon would reportedly have to be on the move from Houston for a Butler deal to work.

Celtics, Mavs at 'front of the line' for Kemba

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Boston Celtics along with the Dallas Mavericks are now at the "front of the line" of teams trying to sign Walker away from the Hornets. Boston's future is very much up in the air with it looking more and more like star guard Kyrie Irving isn't planning on re-signing with the team. In addition, veteran forward Al Horford recently opted out of his deal for next season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Walker has blossomed into one of the most dangerous guards that the NBA has to offer. In eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker has put together averages of 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 35.7 percent from 3.

Booker wants Suns to add close friend Russell

As the Brooklyn Nets reportedly have strong interest in signing Kyrie Irving in free agency this summer, it likely means that they won't bring back their own All-Star guard, D'Angelo Russell. If the Nets let Russell walk, Suns star Devin Booker says he would like to see his friend sign with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report from Zach Lowe of ESPN. Phoenix, however, might not be able to oblige due to its salary cap situation.

Lakers interested in Jordan, Vucevic

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of roster holes to address this summer and it looks like they're targeting two proven veterans to help fill out the roster. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN (H/T RealGM), the Lakers are being linked to DeAndre Jordan because of the belief he could be had on a cheaper deal and due to the fact that Jordan wants to return to Los Angeles. Jordan spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers before signing with the Dallas Mavericks prior to the start of last season.

They are also being linked to Orlando Magic big man Nikola Vucevic, who is entering unrestricted free agency following his first All-Star season after leading the Magic to their first playoff berth since the 2011-12 season.