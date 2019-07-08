2019 NBA free agency rumors: Thunder taking Russ Westbrook trade calls; Lakers keep building around LeBron, Anthony Davis

The 2019 NBA free agency period opened one week ago with a chaotic start. Although there was no shortage of deals reached, players couldn't officially sign contracts with teams until July 6 -- when the Moratorium period ended. The latest news was perhaps the biggest, with top free agent Kawhi Leonard reportedly agreeing to join the Los Angeles Cilppers, who have also reportedly traded for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shortly after those two deals went down, the floodgates of free agency opened back up and there was a flurry of activity which included the Lakers adding players like Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo to their roster.

This year's free agency has been one of the biggest and most eventful in a while. Several marquee free agents have already departed from their current teams, including two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are both taking their talents to Brooklyn. Additionally, Jimmy Butler will be relocating from Philadelphia to South Beach, while Al Horford left Boston for South Philly. Not to mention there will be a second tier of star free agents who will be intensely pursued, including established veteran names.

With plenty of players already off of the market, here are the latest rumors and updates that you need to know now that free agency is officially underway.

Thunder open to moving Westbrook

In what comes as little surprise following the Paul George trade, the Thunder seem open to the idea of moving Russell Westbrook. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Thunder are listening to trade calls for the All-Star point guard.

Muscala sticking with Thunder

Mike Muscala and Alec Burks agreed to deals with the Thunder early in free agency, but the circumstances obviously changed after the Paul George trade. As a measure of good faith, the Thunder allowed the players to re-evaluate the situation. Muscala, for one, will remain with OKC, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hawks trade Spellman to Warriors

The Hawks and Warriors agreed to a minor trade on Monday. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors will send Damian Jones and a second-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Omari Spellman.

Bradley to sign with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to build out their roster around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, veteran guard Avery Bradley plans to sign a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers. The second year of the deal will be a player option.

Jabari Parker signs with the Hawks

Veteran forward and former second overall pick Jabari Parker has found another new NBA home. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Parker has agreed to a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks worth $13 million. The second year of the deal is a payer option.

JaMychal Green staying with Clippers

Forward JaMychal Green is staying in Los Angeles. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Green will sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Clippers. Green was traded to the Clippers in February, and reportedly turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere in order to try to win a title with the new-look Clippers.

Thunder trade Grant to Nuggets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round pick. The move nets the Thunder the sixth first-round pick that they have acquired in the past week since free agency began, and will save them $39 million in salary and luxury tax. The recently acquired Danilo Gallinari is expected to start in Grant's place in Oklahoma City.

Jones agrees to offer sheet with Grizzlies

While the Timberwolves have two days to decide whether they will match the offer, the Memphis Grizzlies made their move for restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones on Sunday night as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the team signed the former Duke Blue Devils standout to a three-year, $24 million offer sheet.

Raptors add Hollis-Jefferson

The Toronto Raptors added some depth on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, they've agreed to a one-year deal with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Mavericks acquire Wright from Grizzlies in sign-and-trade

The Grizzlies and Mavericks agreed on a sign-and-trade involving restricted free agent guard Delon Wright on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks will send the Grizzlies two second-round picks and Wright will sign a three-year, $29 million deal.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees to deal with Bucks

There will now be two Antetokounmpos on the Milwaukee Bucks. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thanasis Antetokounmpo -- the older brother of Giannis -- has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bucks.

Leonard tried recruiting Durant to Clippers

Although Kawhi Leonard was ultimately able to convince Paul George to join him on the Los Angeles Clippers by requesting a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Leonard first reached out to another one of the league's best forward.

According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Leonard recruited All-Star forward Kevin Durant pretty heavily in the weeks leading up to free agency. Although Durant ultimately turned down Leonard's request and instead signed a four-year max deal with the Brooklyn Nets, he was flattered by the recruitment.

Morris agrees to two-year deal with the Spurs

Shortly after the Spurs reportedly agreed to send Bertans to the Wizards, they made another move to bolster their frontcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Spurs have come to an agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with veteran forward Marcus Morris. The second year of Morris' deal reportedly is a player option.

Spurs agree to trade Bertans to Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs continued to shake up their roster on Saturday. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Spurs have agreed to send sharpshooting big man Davis Bertans to the Wizards in order to clear enough cap space to sign DeMarre Carroll to a three-year, $21 million deal. Bertans' deal will be absorbed by the Wizards using one of their trade exceptions.

Westbrook discussing possibility of a trade with Thunder

Just hours after Paul George requested the Thunder trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that Russell Westbrook and his representation have engaged the Thunder's front office in talks on what the next steps for the All-Star guard will be, including the possibility of a trade. At this time, the Miami Heat look to be an early suitor for Westbrook in trade talks.

Carroll reworks his deal with the Spurs

Saturday afternoon, the Spurs and the representation for veteran forward DeMarre Carroll reworked their previously agreed upon deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Carroll will now be signing a three-year, $21 million deal with San Antonio rather than the two-year, $13 million deal which was initially agreed upon.

Rondo returning to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves in free agency following the Kawhi Leonard saga coming to a close. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, point guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the Lakers after spending the 2018-19 season with the team.

Cousins agrees to deal with Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins found himself without a ton of interest on the free agent market. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clippers win Kawhi sweepstakes, land George via trade

In an impressive coup that changes the power structure of the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to sign Kawhi Leonard to a four-year, $142 million deal. And if that weren't enough, they also reportedly traded for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for several draft picks, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Zubac sticking with Clippers

The Clippers have made some franchise-altering moves in the past 24 hours. After adding Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George, the team reached a four-year, $28M deal with center Ivaca Zubac, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Raptors add guard Stanley Johnson

Free-agent guard Stanley Johnson and the Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The contract reportedly includes a player option in the second season.

Cook reaches deal with Lakers

The Lakers are staying busy building their roster. After reaching deals with McGee, KCP and Green, Los Angeles has also reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $6M deal with Quinn Cook, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Cook spent the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Danny Green to sign with Lakers

Just moments after Kawhi Leonard agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, sharpshooting guard Danny Green reportedly announced his intentions to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi. Green's deal will be worth two years and $30 million.

McGee, KCP returning to Lakers

The Lakers didn't land their third superstar. Instead, they're turning their focus on building a roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to reports, L.A. agreed to deals with JaVale McGee (2 years, $8.2M) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2 years, $16M), according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Wizards deal Howard to Grizzlies, who will waive him



The Memphis Grizzlies added another veteran to their roster on Friday, but he may not be long for the team. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis agreed to acquire Dwight Howard from the Washington Wizards in exchange for 3-point specialist CJ Miles. Howard is expected to be waived by the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies don't intend to buyout Iguodala

After rumors swirled that Andre Iguodala would hit the free agent market after being acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies, it appears as though things have changed. According to a report from Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, the Grizzlies have no intentions of buying Iguodala out at this time and will, instead, look to trade the veteran elsewhere to accumulate even more assets.

Ellis, Stoudamire holding private workout for NBA teams

A pair of veterans are looking to work their way back to the league now that they are fully healthy as Jordan Schultz of ESPN is reporting that Monta Ellis and Amar'e Stoudemire will hold a private workout for, at least, five NBA teams on July 8 in hopes of landing a roster spot on a contending team, such as the Lakers.

Contenders to chase Korver once he's bought out

The Suns are expected to buy out Kyle Korver once their trade with the Grizzlies is made official. At that point, Korver will be a target of contenders such as the Lakers, Bucks and Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Suns, Grizzlies agree to trade involving Jackson, Korver

The Suns and Grizzlies agreed to a trade that will see Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter go to Phoenix in exchange for Josh Jackson, DeAnthony Melton and a few picks. Following the deal, the Suns will buyout Korver, who will become a prime target for contenders, including the Lakers, Sixers and Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McConnell agrees to term with Pacers



You can count another key member that is leaving the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, T.J. McConnell has agreed to terms with the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $7 million deal. The former undrafted free agent spent all four of his NBA years with the Sixers, averaging 6.4 points in 19.3 minutes per game last season.

Morris agrees to deal with Pistons



Markieff Morris is changing NBA teams yet again. The veteran forward has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pistons will be Morris' fourth NBA team, after he split the season between the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Cousins hires new agent



As other centers such as Boban Marjanovic and Robin Lopez have managed to find NBA contracts before himself, DeMarcus Cousins is changing agents. As the former All-Star big man continues to look for a new contract, he has made an agent move, hiring Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Boban strikes 2-year deal with Mavericks



Boban Marjanovic has managed to strike a deal before DeMarcus Cousins. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 7-foot-3 wonder has agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Dallas Mavericks. Marjanovic has made a name for himself due to his size and journeyman career as the Mavs will mark his fifth NBA stop.

Grizzlies trade Parsons to Hawks for Hill, Plumlee

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks agreed on a trade that would send Chandler Parsons to Atlanta for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move marks the end of a disappointing three-year stint in Memphis for Parsons, who could not stay healthy after signing a $94.8M max deal in 2016. Entering the final year of that contract, Parsons could be a candidate to get bought out and become a free agent.

Warriors rescind Cook's qualifying offer, making him UFA

The Warriors continue to stay busy making moves, both big and small. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State has rescinded Quinn Cook's qualifying offer. With the Warriors no longer retaining the right to match any offer sheet, the guard can now sign with any other team as an unrestricted free agent.

Kawhi still undecided, plans to meet L.A. teams, Raptors

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kawhi Leonard has yet to make a decision on his free agency and will meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors in the coming days. "There is no update," Charania said. "Leonard has a lot of free agents in a holding pattern, and it's really anyone's guess when the reigning Finals MVP makes his decision. Many credible reporters have been thrown off by Kawhi and his mysterious ways, so it could be a while and it still hasn't even been 48 hours since free agency started. It's likely going to come down to the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors."

Davis opens up about joining LeBron's Lakers, talks 'legacy'

Anthony Davis says he is looking to establish his "legacy," with the Lakers, and that he isn't worried as much about making a ton of money during his NBA career, according to Arash Markazi of the L.A. Times.

"Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever," Davis said. "I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.

"Anthony Davis is not going to be a great basketball player because of the amount of money he makes, it's going to be about what he achieved on the court and also off the court. That's all part of my legacy, and I think that's way more valuable than any monetary value."

No market for Cousins

There's not much interest in veteran center DeMarcus Cousins on the open market, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "There's not a market for [DeMarcus Cousins]. I think he hoped that some big market teams would strike out, they'd have cap space and he could get a one-year, $12, $15, $18, $20 million deal. That's not happening," Wojnarowski said on "SportsCenter" Tuesday morning. "The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year? I don't think that's there."

Clippers reach deal with McGruder

The Clippers and Rodney McGruder agreed on a 3-year, $15M deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The move does not prevent Los Angeles from pursuing Kawhi Leonard as it still has space to slot a max-salary player.

Pelicans to re-sign Miller for 2 years, $14.25M

The Pelicans are bringing back free agent Darius Miller on a two-year, $14.25M deal to stay with New Orleans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The second-year is non-guaranteed.

76ers offer max extension to Simmons

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have offered a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension to All-star guard Ben Simmons. The organization and Simmons' agent -- Rich Paul of Klutch Sports -- are expected to work through the details toward an eventual agreement. Simmons currently has one guaranteed season left on his four-year, $26.6 million rookie contract.

Irving explains why he signed with Nets

In a video shared by his new representation -- Roc Nation Sports -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving explained why he decided to leave the Boston Celtics and sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency this summer.

"In my heart, I always knew I wanted to play at home," Irving said in the video. "Home is where my heart is. It's always been there. Simply because of such a great love that I have for my family and the way I grew up ... I wouldn't change anything about this journey. It's brought me back here and that's home, and home is where my family is, home is where I want my legacy to continue. And I'm happy to be in Brooklyn."

Irving -- along with Kevin Durant when he returns from the Achilles injury he suffered in the NBA Finals -- will be tasked with turning the Nets into a legitimate title contender.

Chandler making his way to Brooklyn

Wilson Chandler continues to bounce around the league. After playing with the Nuggets, Sixers and Clippers in the past two seasons, he's now off to join the Nets on a one-year deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Jazz agree to deal with Mudiay

The Jazz continued their busy summer on Tuesday night. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah has agreed to a one-year deal with point guard Emmanuel Mudiay.

Kornet heading to Chicago

Free agent big man Luke Kornet has found a new team. After two seasons with the New York Knicks, Kornet has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dudley to join Lakers

The Lakers haven't made many moves this summer, but as they wait for Kawhi Leonard's decision they've reportedly added a veteran presence. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Jared Dudley.

Jazz bolster depth by adding Green

Veteran swingman Jeff Green is the latest addition to the Utah Jazz. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green will join on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Wanamaker sticking with Celtics

Brad Wanamaker didn't play much of a role with the Celtics last season -- his first in the NBA -- but the team must have liked what they saw in limited minutes. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wanamaker will be back on a one-year deal.

Ennis turns down more money to return to Sixers

James Ennis III had some big moments in the playoffs for the 76ers, and has decided he wants to remain with the team. Despite offers worth more money elsewhere, Ennis has agreed to a two-year, $4.1 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Cauley-Stein, Warriors agree to a deal

Willie Cauley-Stein decided to move on from the Kings this summer, and will now join the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Tolliver signs with Blazers

Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thomas joins Wizards

Isaiah Thomas says he is ready to get his career back to the All-Star level, and he should have the opportunity to do that with the Washington Wizards. The two sides agreed on a one-year deal on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers to sign O'Quinn

According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the Sixers have reached an agreement with veteran big man Kyle O'Quinn on a one-year deal. Later on, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that his contract would be worth $2.1 million for the 2019-20 campaign.

Looney agrees to return to the Warriors

Many people thought that Kevon Looney had played his way out of the Warriors' price range. Well, those people were wrong. Monday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that Looney and the Warriors had come to an agreement on a three-year, $15 million contract.

Bell to join Timberwolves

Jordan Bell is moving on from the Golden State Warriors. According to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Bell has agreed to a guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, though terms of the deal are not yet clear.

Butler deal finally gets complete

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a four-team trade centered around Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard going to the Heat. Josh Richardson will head to the Sixers while Hassan Whiteside will end up with the Trail Blazers. The Clippers will receive Moe Harkless and a future first-round pick.

Kaminsky leaving Hornets for Suns



Frank Kaminsky will join Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb in leaving the Hornets this summer. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kaminsky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Suns that will pay him $10 million.

Noel staying with the Thunder

Nerlens Noel reportedly agreed to a deal with the Thunder on Sunday night, but then got cold feet and asked them for more time to think over his options, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. By Monday, though, Noel apparently felt good enough about OKC to agree to re-sign there.

Matthews to return to Wisconsin, sign with Bucks

Wes Matthews grew up in Madison and played his college basketball at Marquette. Now, he'll return to his home state to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Matthews will sign a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.

Warriors expected to trade Russell

The Warriors managed to get something while losing Kevin Durant. They ended up acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets. However, Marc Stein of the New York Times said on the "Dan Patrick Show" that he expects Golden State to eventually trade the All-Star guard for compensation because "he does not fit there whatsoever."

Heat trading Whiteside to Blazers

Miami has been busy in the first day of free agency. After working on a three-way trade for Jimmy Butler that hit a snag, the Heat and Blazers finalized a deal that will send Hassan Whiteside to Portland in exchange for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holmes, Kings come to terms on two-year deal



Richaun Holmes has found a new team. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Holmes has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. He'll add depth to their frontcourt after the expected departure of Willie Cauley-Stein.

Barea agrees to return to Mavericks

The Mavericks continued their busy start to free agency by reportedly coming to terms with J.J. Barea on a deal that will bring him back to Dallas. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Barea will sign a one-year deal with Dallas for the veteran's minimum.

Celtics add Kanter to frontcourt

The Boston Celtics had a major hole to fill after the departure of Al Horford and they addressed that issue on Monday by reportedly coming to an agreement with Enes Kanter. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kanter will sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Celtics.

Kleber agrees to return to Dallas

Shortly after coming to an agreement with Curry, the Mavericks retained one of their own free agents by coming to an agreement with free agent forward Maxi Kleber. According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Kleber plans to sign a four-year, $35 million deal with Dallas. Per Stein, the final year of the deal is a team option.

Curry agrees to deal with Mavericks

The Mavericks continued what has been a busy start to free agency by landing one of the top shooters on the open market. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Mavericks and free agent guard Seth Curry have agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal.

Knicks add Payton to their backcourt

The New York Knicks have reportedly added another point guard to their roster for the 2019-20 campaign. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have come to an agreement on a two-year, $16M deal with free agent point guard Elfrid Payton.

Rivers agrees to return to the Rockets

Austin Rivers was acquired by the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 campaign and will be returning to the team for, at least, one more season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Rivers and the Rockets have come to terms on a two-year deal for the veteran's minimum which includes a player option for the second season.

Knicks add sharpshooter Ellington



Veteran swingman Wayne Ellington has found a new NBA home, as he has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ellington suited up for the Heat and Pistons last season.

Warriors to acquire Russell via trade, deal Iguodala



He may not be Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are getting something in return for Durant bolting to the Nets. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Golden State is acquiring D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn. In addition to Russell, they'll also acquire Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham. Andre Iguodala and three future first-round picks are being moved to the Memphis Grizzlies to help facilitate the deal.

Davis heading West to join Jazz

Ed Davis was going to have a tough time finding minutes on the new-look Nets, so he's decided to take his talents to Salt Lake City. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Jazz.

DeAndre joins Kyrie, K.D. in Brooklyn

DeAndre Jordan is the latest big name free agent to agree to a deal with the Nets on Sunday. The big man is good friends with Durant, which assuredly helped him earn this deal. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan's deal will be worth $40 million over four years.

Beverley returning to Clippers



Patrick Beverley is returning to the Clippers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the defensive-minded, diminutive guard has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $40 million deal with Los Angeles.

Murray agrees to max extension with Nuggets



You can add Jamal Murray to the growing list of max contract players. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the young guard has agreed to a five-year max contract extension worth $170 million.

Portis to sign with Knicks



The Knicks struck out on Durant and Irving, which means they're now targeting the second tier of free agents. After agreeing to terms with Julius Randle, they've also agreed to terms with Bobby Portis on a two-year, $31 million deal. Portis spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Robin Lopez to join brother on Bucks



The Bucks will have both Lopez brothers for the upcoming season, as Robin followed Brook in signing with Milwaukee. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Lopez is nearing an agreement to join the team which posted the league's best record last season.

Sixers agree to $109M deal with Horford



In the wake of the Butler move, the Sixers will use the newly opened up cap space to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford's deal will have $97 million in guaranteed money and $12 million tied to bonuses, per Wojnarowski.

Rubio joins Suns



Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio has found a new home after the Utah Jazz traded for Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rubio has agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Redick to sign with Pelicans



J.J. Redick's days with the Philadelphia 76ers are numbered, as the veteran sharp-shooter will sign a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $26.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant chooses Nets



Kyrie Irving to the Nets seems like a done deal, and according to the New York Times' Marc Stein, they hope other stars will be following. Stein reported that the Nets are confident that Kevin Durant will announce he's heading to Brooklyn when he makes his decision Sunday night, and that they'll also be able to add DeAndre Jordan in the coming days. A short time later, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant would indeed sign with the Nets, and then Durant's company, The Boardroom, confirmed it on Instagram once free agency began.



