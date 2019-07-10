2019 NBA free agency rumors: Warriors waiving key title contributor; Thunder taking Russell Westbrook trade calls

The 2019 NBA free agency period opened a little over a week ago with a chaotic start. Although there was no shortage of deals reached, players couldn't officially sign contracts with teams until July 6 -- when the Moratorium period ended. The most recent news was perhaps the biggest, with top free agent Kawhi Leonard reportedly agreeing to join the Los Angeles Cilppers, who have also reportedly traded for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shortly after those two deals went down, the floodgates of free agency opened back up and there was a flurry of activity which included the Lakers adding players like Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo to their roster.

This year's free agency has been one of the biggest and most eventful in a while. Several marquee free agents have already departed from their current teams, including two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are both taking their talents to Brooklyn. Additionally, Jimmy Butler will be relocating from Philadelphia to South Beach, while Al Horford left Boston for South Philly. Not to mention there will be a second tier of star free agents who will be intensely pursued, including established veteran names.

With plenty of players already off of the market, here are the latest rumors and updates that you need to know now that free agency is officially underway.

Wolves decline to match Grizzlies' offer sheet for Jones

The Timberwolves have decided not to match the Grizzlies' three-year, $28 million offer sheet for Tyus Jones, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After some solid seasons as the back-up point guard in Minnesota, Jones is now cleared to make his way to Memphis.

Birch returning to Magic

The Orlando Magic have bolstered their frontcourt with yet another big man signing. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they've agreed to a two-year, $6M deal with Khem Birch to keep him on the team.

Warriors to waive Livingston

After revitalizing his career and helping the Warriors win three titles, Shaun Livingston's time in Golden State is reportedly over. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors will waive the veteran, who is expected to become a target for various contenders.

Cauley-Stein to sign two-year deal with Warriors

The Warriors agreed to a deal with Willie Cauley-Stein earlier in free agency, and now we know the details. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cauley-Stein's deal will be worth $4.4 million over two years, and the big man will have a player option for the second year.

Morris mulling Knicks deal after agreement with Spurs

Veteran forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morris is considering signing with the New York Knicks, which may acquire additional cap space due to a reworked contract with Reggie Bullock.

Bullock reworking deal with Knicks

Reggie Bullock originally agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the New York Knicks shortly after free agency began. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bullock and the Knicks are re-working to agree to terms on a new contract.

Nets to re-sign Pinson



It looks like Theo Pinson is returning to the Brooklyn Nets, after all. Just hours after renouncing his rights and declaring him an unrestricted free agent, the Nets have come to an agreement with Pinson on a two-year deal, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic. The 23-year-old appeared in 18 games for Brooklyn last season.

Lakers, Warriors, Knicks attend Ellis, Stoudemire workouts

Former NBA players Monta Ellis and Amar'e Stoudemire are looking to get back into the league and will be holding a workout in Las Vegas on Monday night. According to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes, the Lakers, Warriors and Knicks will be among 12 teams in attendance.

Suns waive Korver

Per the NBA's transactions page, the Suns have officially waived Kyle Korver. The veteran sharpshooter is expected to be a target of many contenders.

Heat express interest in Westbrook

The Miami Heat are one team who has expressed interest in Russell Westbrook following the Thunder's decision to listen to trade calls. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook is open to playing in Miami.

Timberwolves claim Wallace

The Minnesota Timberwolves have boosted their backcourt depth by claiming free agent guard Tyrone Wallace, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Burks signs with Warriors, backs out of agreement with Thunder



It looks like Alec Burks is taking his talents out West. After initially agreeing to a deal with the Thunder, Burks is going to sign with the Warriors instead, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Thunder gave both Burks and Mike Muscala the option to back out of their agreements with OKC after the Paul George trade and while Muscala is staying, Burks is going to the Warriors on a one-year deal.

Thunder open to moving Westbrook

In what comes as little surprise following the Paul George trade, the Thunder seem open to the idea of moving Russell Westbrook. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Thunder are listening to trade calls for the All-Star point guard.

Muscala sticking with Thunder

Mike Muscala and Alec Burks agreed to deals with the Thunder early in free agency, but the circumstances obviously changed after the Paul George trade. As a measure of good faith, the Thunder allowed the players to re-evaluate the situation. Muscala, for one, will remain with OKC, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hawks trade Spellman to Warriors

The Hawks and Warriors agreed to a minor trade on Monday. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors will send Damian Jones and a second-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Omari Spellman.

Bradley to sign with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to build out their roster around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, veteran guard Avery Bradley plans to sign a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers. The second year of the deal will be a player option.

Jabari Parker signs with the Hawks

Veteran forward and former second overall pick Jabari Parker has found another new NBA home. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Parker has agreed to a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks worth $13 million. The second year of the deal is a payer option.

JaMychal Green staying with Clippers

Forward JaMychal Green is staying in Los Angeles. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Green will sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Clippers. Green was traded to the Clippers in February, and reportedly turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere in order to try to win a title with the new-look Clippers.

Thunder trade Grant to Nuggets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round pick. The move nets the Thunder the sixth first-round pick that they have acquired in the past week since free agency began, and will save them $39 million in salary and luxury tax. The recently acquired Danilo Gallinari is expected to start in Grant's place in Oklahoma City.

Jones agrees to offer sheet with Grizzlies

While the Timberwolves have two days to decide whether they will match the offer, the Memphis Grizzlies made their move for restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones on Sunday night as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the team signed the former Duke Blue Devils standout to a three-year, $24 million offer sheet.

Raptors add Hollis-Jefferson

The Toronto Raptors added some depth on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, they've agreed to a one-year deal with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Mavericks acquire Wright from Grizzlies in sign-and-trade

The Grizzlies and Mavericks agreed on a sign-and-trade involving restricted free agent guard Delon Wright on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks will send the Grizzlies two second-round picks and Wright will sign a three-year, $29 million deal.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees to deal with Bucks

There will now be two Antetokounmpos on the Milwaukee Bucks. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thanasis Antetokounmpo -- the older brother of Giannis -- has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bucks.

Leonard tried recruiting Durant to Clippers

Although Kawhi Leonard was ultimately able to convince Paul George to join him on the Los Angeles Clippers by requesting a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Leonard first reached out to another one of the league's best forward.

According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Leonard recruited All-Star forward Kevin Durant pretty heavily in the weeks leading up to free agency. Although Durant ultimately turned down Leonard's request and instead signed a four-year max deal with the Brooklyn Nets, he was flattered by the recruitment.

Morris agrees to two-year deal with the Spurs

Shortly after the Spurs reportedly agreed to send Bertans to the Wizards, they made another move to bolster their frontcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Spurs have come to an agreement on a two-year, $20 million deal with veteran forward Marcus Morris. The second year of Morris' deal reportedly is a player option.

Spurs agree to trade Bertans to Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs continued to shake up their roster on Saturday. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Spurs have agreed to send sharpshooting big man Davis Bertans to the Wizards in order to clear enough cap space to sign DeMarre Carroll to a three-year, $21 million deal. Bertans' deal will be absorbed by the Wizards using one of their trade exceptions.

Westbrook discussing possibility of a trade with Thunder

Just hours after Paul George requested the Thunder trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that Russell Westbrook and his representation have engaged the Thunder's front office in talks on what the next steps for the All-Star guard will be, including the possibility of a trade. At this time, the Miami Heat look to be an early suitor for Westbrook in trade talks.

Carroll reworks his deal with the Spurs

Saturday afternoon, the Spurs and the representation for veteran forward DeMarre Carroll reworked their previously agreed upon deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Carroll will now be signing a three-year, $21 million deal with San Antonio rather than the two-year, $13 million deal which was initially agreed upon.

Rondo returning to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves in free agency following the Kawhi Leonard saga coming to a close. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, point guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year deal to remain with the Lakers after spending the 2018-19 season with the team.

Cousins agrees to deal with Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins found himself without a ton of interest on the free agent market. However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clippers win Kawhi sweepstakes, land George via trade

In an impressive coup that changes the power structure of the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to sign Kawhi Leonard to a four-year, $142 million deal. And if that weren't enough, they also reportedly traded for Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for several draft picks, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Zubac sticking with Clippers

The Clippers have made some franchise-altering moves in the past 24 hours. After adding Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George, the team reached a four-year, $28M deal with center Ivaca Zubac, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Raptors add guard Stanley Johnson

Free-agent guard Stanley Johnson and the Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The contract reportedly includes a player option in the second season.

Cook reaches deal with Lakers

The Lakers are staying busy building their roster. After reaching deals with McGee, KCP and Green, Los Angeles has also reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $6M deal with Quinn Cook, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Cook spent the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Danny Green to sign with Lakers

Just moments after Kawhi Leonard agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, sharpshooting guard Danny Green reportedly announced his intentions to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi. Green's deal will be worth two years and $30 million.

McGee, KCP returning to Lakers

The Lakers didn't land their third superstar. Instead, they're turning their focus on building a roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to reports, L.A. agreed to deals with JaVale McGee (2 years, $8.2M) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2 years, $16M), according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Wizards deal Howard to Grizzlies, who will waive him



The Memphis Grizzlies added another veteran to their roster on Friday, but he may not be long for the team. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis agreed to acquire Dwight Howard from the Washington Wizards in exchange for 3-point specialist CJ Miles. Howard is expected to be waived by the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies don't intend to buyout Iguodala

After rumors swirled that Andre Iguodala would hit the free agent market after being acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies, it appears as though things have changed. According to a report from Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, the Grizzlies have no intentions of buying Iguodala out at this time and will, instead, look to trade the veteran elsewhere to accumulate even more assets.

Ellis, Stoudamire holding private workout for NBA teams

A pair of veterans are looking to work their way back to the league now that they are fully healthy as Jordan Schultz of ESPN is reporting that Monta Ellis and Amar'e Stoudemire will hold a private workout for, at least, five NBA teams on July 8 in hopes of landing a roster spot on a contending team, such as the Lakers.

Suns, Grizzlies agree to trade involving Jackson, Korver

The Suns and Grizzlies agreed to a trade that will see Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter go to Phoenix in exchange for Josh Jackson, DeAnthony Melton and a few picks. Following the deal, the Suns will buyout Korver, who will become a prime target for contenders, including the Lakers, Sixers and Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morris agrees to deal with Pistons



Markieff Morris is changing NBA teams yet again. The veteran forward has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pistons will be Morris' fourth NBA team, after he split the season between the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Cousins hires new agent



As other centers such as Boban Marjanovic and Robin Lopez have managed to find NBA contracts before himself, DeMarcus Cousins is changing agents. As the former All-Star big man continues to look for a new contract, he has made an agent move, hiring Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Boban strikes 2-year deal with Mavericks



Boban Marjanovic has managed to strike a deal before DeMarcus Cousins. As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 7-foot-3 wonder has agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Dallas Mavericks. Marjanovic has made a name for himself due to his size and journeyman career as the Mavs will mark his fifth NBA stop.

Grizzlies trade Parsons to Hawks for Hill, Plumlee

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks agreed on a trade that would send Chandler Parsons to Atlanta for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move marks the end of a disappointing three-year stint in Memphis for Parsons, who could not stay healthy after signing a $94.8M max deal in 2016. Entering the final year of that contract, Parsons could be a candidate to get bought out and become a free agent.

Davis opens up about joining LeBron's Lakers, talks 'legacy'

Anthony Davis says he is looking to establish his "legacy," with the Lakers, and that he isn't worried as much about making a ton of money during his NBA career, according to Arash Markazi of the L.A. Times.

"Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever," Davis said. "I think how you establish yourself in the NBA and what you do on and off the court is something that people will remember forever. Obviously, our money is public and people know what we make, but at the end of the day no one cares about how much money you make.

"Anthony Davis is not going to be a great basketball player because of the amount of money he makes, it's going to be about what he achieved on the court and also off the court. That's all part of my legacy, and I think that's way more valuable than any monetary value."

Pelicans to re-sign Miller for 2 years, $14.25M

The Pelicans are bringing back free agent Darius Miller on a two-year, $14.25M deal to stay with New Orleans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The second-year is non-guaranteed.

76ers offer max extension to Simmons

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have offered a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension to All-star guard Ben Simmons. The organization and Simmons' agent -- Rich Paul of Klutch Sports -- are expected to work through the details toward an eventual agreement. Simmons currently has one guaranteed season left on his four-year, $26.6 million rookie contract.

Chandler making his way to Brooklyn

Wilson Chandler continues to bounce around the league. After playing with the Nuggets, Sixers and Clippers in the past two seasons, he's now off to join the Nets on a one-year deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Dudley to join Lakers

The Lakers haven't made many moves this summer, but as they wait for Kawhi Leonard's decision they've reportedly added a veteran presence. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Jared Dudley.

Jazz bolster depth by adding Green

Veteran swingman Jeff Green is the latest addition to the Utah Jazz. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green will join on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Cauley-Stein, Warriors agree to a deal

Willie Cauley-Stein decided to move on from the Kings this summer, and will now join the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Tolliver signs with Blazers

Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sixers agree to $109M deal with Horford



In the wake of the Butler move, the Sixers will use the newly opened up cap space to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford's deal will have $97 million in guaranteed money and $12 million tied to bonuses, per Wojnarowski.

Durant chooses Nets



Kyrie Irving to the Nets seems like a done deal, and according to the New York Times' Marc Stein, they hope other stars will be following. Stein reported that the Nets are confident that Kevin Durant will announce he's heading to Brooklyn when he makes his decision Sunday night, and that they'll also be able to add DeAndre Jordan in the coming days. A short time later, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant would indeed sign with the Nets, and then Durant's company, The Boardroom, confirmed it on Instagram once free agency began.