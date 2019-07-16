2019 NBA free agency tracker: Kawhi Leonard picks Clippers; Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Nets; Celtics sign Kemba Walker

It's safe to say that this summer has been one of craziest free agency periods that the NBA has ever seen. There's been more movement around the league than has been seen in quite some time with several big names changing addresses.

There were many huge moves with none bigger than Kawhi Leonard picking the Los Angeles Clippers. Also, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both joined the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to those seismic shifts, Kemba Walker will take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors might've lost Durant, but they aren't walking away empty-handed, though, as they acquired All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. They also re-signed Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Additionally, Jimmy Butler relocated from Philadelphia to Miami, while Al Horford left Boston for Philadelphia.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. Happy free agency season!