2019 NBA free agency tracker: Kawhi Leonard picks Clippers; Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Nets; Celtics sign Kemba Walker
See where every player signed in free agency this offseason
It's safe to say that this summer has been one of craziest free agency periods that the NBA has ever seen. There's been more movement around the league than has been seen in quite some time with several big names changing addresses.
There were many huge moves with none bigger than Kawhi Leonard picking the Los Angeles Clippers. Also, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both joined the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to those seismic shifts, Kemba Walker will take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors might've lost Durant, but they aren't walking away empty-handed, though, as they acquired All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. They also re-signed Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Additionally, Jimmy Butler relocated from Philadelphia to Miami, while Al Horford left Boston for Philadelphia.
With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. Happy free agency season!
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kawhi Leonard (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $103M deal.
|2
Kevin Durant (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
|3
Kyrie Irving (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|4
Kemba Walker (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|5
Klay Thompson (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $190M deal.
|6
Kristaps Porzingis (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $158M deal.
|7
Jimmy Butler (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $142M deal.
|8
Tobias Harris (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $180M deal.
|9
Khris Middleton (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to five-year, $178M deal.
|10
Nikola Vucevic (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $100M deal.
|11
D'Angelo Russell (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $117M deal.
|12
Malcolm Brogdon (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
|13
JJ Redick (35)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $26.5M deal.
|14
DeMarcus Cousins (28)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|15
Al Horford (33)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $109M deal.
|16
Bojan Bogdanovic (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $73M deal.
|17
Julius Randle (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $63M deal.
|18
Brook Lopez (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
|19
DeAndre Jordan (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $40M deal.
|20
Harrison Barnes (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
|21
Marcus Morris (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $15 million deal.
|22
Patrick Beverley (31)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
|23
Nikola Mirotic (28)
|F
|Will play in Spain next season.
|24
Thaddeus Young (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $41M deal.
|25
Terry Rozier (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $58M deal.
|26
Trevor Ariza (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $25M deal.
|27
Jonas Valanciunas (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $45M deal.
|28
Ricky Rubio (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $51M deal.
|29
Kelly Oubre Jr. (23)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $30 deal.
|30
Jeremy Lamb (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $31.5M deal.
|31
Terrence Ross (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $54M deal.
|32
Wesley Matthews (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, minimum deal.
|33
Rudy Gay (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $32M deal.
|34
Danny Green (32)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $30M deal.
|35
Darren Collison (31)
|G
|Announced retirement from NBA.
|36
Bobby Portis (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $31M deal.
|37
Derrick Rose (30)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $15M deal.
|38
Al-Farouq Aminu (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
|39
Willie Cauley-Stein (25)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal worth slightly over minimum.
|40
Enes Kanter (27)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|41
Elfrid Payton (25)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
|42
Jabari Parker (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
|43
Tomas Satoransky (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $30M deal.
|44
Kevon Looney (23)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $15M deal.
|45
Rodney Hood (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
|46
DeWayne Dedmon (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
|47
Rajon Rondo (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
|48
Robin Lopez (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|49
Seth Curry (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $32M deal.
|50
Thomas Bryant (21)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $25M deal.
|51
Cory Joseph (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $37M deal.
|52
George Hill (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
|53
Garrett Temple (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|54
DeMarre Carroll (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $13M deal.
|55
Taj Gibson (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $20M deal.
|56
Markieff Morris (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $7.4M deal.
|57
Ed Davis (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|58
Mike Muscala (28)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to deal.
|59
Mike Scott (31)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $9.6M deal.
|60
Mario Hezonja (24)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, minimum deal.
|61
Reggie Bullock (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $21 million deal.
|62
Maxi Kleber (27)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $35M deal.
|63
Richaun Holmes (25)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|64
Jeff Green (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $2.5M deal.
|65
Austin Rivers (26)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, minimum deal.
|66
Troy Daniels (28)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $2.1M deal.
|67
Wayne Ellington (31)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
|68
Ish Smith (31)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $12M deal.
|69
Gerald Green (33)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
|70
Danuel House Jr. (26)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $11.1M deal.
|71
Frank Kaminsky (26)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
|72
Alec Burks (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to deal.
|73
Kyle O'Quinn (29)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
|74
Isaiah Thomas (30)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|75
Kyle Korver (38)
|G
|UFA
|76
James Ennis III (29)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $4.1M deal.
|77
Brad Wanamaker (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|78
Glenn Robinson III (25)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to two-year deal.
|79
Anthony Tolliver (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $2.6M deal.
|80
Jared Dudley (34)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $2.6M deal.
|81
Emmanuel Mudiay (23)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
|82
Wilson Chandler (32)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $2.6M deal.
|83
Rodney McGruder (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $15M deal.
|84
T.J. McConnell (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $7M deal.
|85
Boban Marjanovic (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $7M deal.
|86
Darius Miller (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to two-year, $14.25M deal.
|87
Jake Layman (25)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to three-year, $11.5M deal.
|88
Raul Neto (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
|89
Shaun Livingston (33)
|G
|UFA
