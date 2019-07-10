2019 NBA free agency tracker: Kawhi Leonard picks Clippers; Nets get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving; 76ers sign Al Horford

If you thought 2019 NBA free agency was going to get off to a slow start, you were very wrong. Free agency tipped off on Sunday, June 30 with a dizzying flurry of moves that has completely changed the balance of power in the league.

There were many huge moves, none bigger than Kawhi Leonard picking the Los Angeles Clippers. Also, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both joined the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to those seismic shifts, Kemba Walker will take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors might've lost Durant, but they aren't walking away empty-handed, though, as they acquired All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. They also re-signed Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Additionally, Jimmy Butler relocated from Philadelphia to Miami, while Al Horford left Boston for Philadelphia.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. Happy free agency season!