2019 NBA free agency tracker: Kawhi Leonard to Clippers; Nets get Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving; Lakers land DeMarcus Cousins

If you thought 2019 NBA free agency was going to get off to a slow start, you were very wrong. Free agency tipped off on Sunday with a dizzying flurry of moves that has completely changed the balance of power in the league.

Among the big moves were Kawhi Leonard reportedly picking the Los Angeles Clippers, and also Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets. In addition to those seismic shifts, Kemba Walker will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors might've lost Durant, but they aren't walking away empty-handed, though, as they acquired All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. They also reached deals to re-sign Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Additionally, Jimmy Butler will be relocating from Philadelphia to South Beach, while Al Horford left Boston for South Philly.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!