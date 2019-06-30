2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both expected to land in Brooklyn; Kemba Walker to join Celtics

Free agency officially begins on Sunday, and plenty of players have already joined new teams

Well, fans, the time we've been waiting for is finally upon us -- NBA free agency officially begins on Sunday, and it promises to be a period of absolute madness, with several prominent players already reportedly making commitments to join new teams. Chief among them are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!

2019's Top 20 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1F
UFA
2FReportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
3GReportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
4GReportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
5G
UFA
6F
RFA
7G
UFA
8F
UFA
9F
UFA
10C
UFA
11G
RFA
12G
RFA
13G
UFA
14C
UFA
15C
UFA
16F
UFA
17F
UFA
18CReportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
19CReportedly agreed to deal.
20F
UFA
21F
UFA
22G
UFA
23F
Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
24F
UFA
25G
UFA
26F
UFA
27C
UFA
28G
UFA
29F
RFA
30G
UFA
31G
UFA
32G
UFA
33F
UFA
34G
UFA
35G
Announced retirement from NBA.
36F
RFA
37G
UFA
38F
UFA
39C
RFA
40C
UFA
41G
UFA
42F
UFA
43G
RFA
44C
UFA
45G
UFA
46C
UFA
47G
UFA
48C
UFA
49G
UFA
50C
RFA
