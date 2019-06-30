2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving both expected to land in Brooklyn; Kemba Walker to join Celtics
Free agency officially begins on Sunday, and plenty of players have already joined new teams
Well, fans, the time we've been waiting for is finally upon us -- NBA free agency officially begins on Sunday, and it promises to be a period of absolute madness, with several prominent players already reportedly making commitments to join new teams. Chief among them are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will reportedly join the Brooklyn Nets, and Kemba Walker, who will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics.
With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kawhi Leonard (28)
|F
|UFA
|2
Kevin Durant (30)
|F
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
|3
Kyrie Irving (27)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|4
Kemba Walker (29)
|G
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
|5
Klay Thompson (29)
|G
|UFA
|6
Kristaps Porzingis (23)
|F
|RFA
|7
Jimmy Butler (29)
|G
|UFA
|8
Tobias Harris (26)
|F
|UFA
|9
Khris Middleton (27)
|F
|UFA
|10
Nikola Vucevic (28)
|C
|UFA
|11
D'Angelo Russell (23)
|G
|RFA
|12
Malcolm Brogdon (26)
|G
|RFA
|13
JJ Redick (35)
|G
|UFA
|14
DeMarcus Cousins (28)
|C
|UFA
|15
Al Horford (33)
|C
|UFA
|16
Bojan Bogdanovic (30)
|F
|UFA
|17
Julius Randle (24)
|F
|UFA
|18
Brook Lopez (31)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
|19
DeAndre Jordan (30)
|C
|Reportedly agreed to deal.
|20
Harrison Barnes (27)
|F
|UFA
|21
Marcus Morris (29)
|F
|UFA
|22
Patrick Beverley (30)
|G
|UFA
|23
Nikola Mirotic (28)
|F
|Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
|24
Thaddeus Young (31)
|F
|UFA
|25
Terry Rozier (25)
|G
|UFA
|26
Trevor Ariza (34)
|F
|UFA
|27
Jonas Valanciunas (27)
|C
|UFA
|28
Ricky Rubio (28)
|G
|UFA
|29
Kelly Oubre Jr. (23)
|F
|RFA
|30
Jeremy Lamb (27)
|G
|UFA
|31
Terrence Ross (28)
|G
|UFA
|32
Wesley Matthews (32)
|G
|UFA
|33
Rudy Gay (32)
|F
|UFA
|34
Danny Green (32)
|G
|UFA
|35
Darren Collison (31)
|G
|Announced retirement from NBA.
|36
Bobby Portis (24)
|F
|RFA
|37
Derrick Rose (30)
|G
|UFA
|38
Al-Farouq Aminu (28)
|F
|UFA
|39
Willie Cauley-Stein (25)
|C
|RFA
|40
Enes Kanter (27)
|C
|UFA
|41
Elfrid Payton (25)
|G
|UFA
|42
Jabari Parker (24)
|F
|UFA
|43
Tomas Satoransky (27)
|G
|RFA
|44
Kevon Looney (23)
|C
|UFA
|45
Rodney Hood (26)
|G
|UFA
|46
DeWayne Dedmon (29)
|C
|UFA
|47
Rajon Rondo (33)
|G
|UFA
|48
Robin Lopez (31)
|C
|UFA
|49
Seth Curry (28)
|G
|UFA
|50
Thomas Bryant (21)
|C
|RFA
