2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving pick Nets; Kemba Walker to Celtics; Kawhi Leonard still deciding

NBA free agency is officially underway, and it kicked off with a bang

If you thought 2019 NBA free agency was going to get off to a slow start, you were very wrong. Since free agency tipped off on Sunday, we have seen a dizzying flurry of moves that has completely changed the balance of power in the league. 

Top among the big moves were Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets. Also, Kemba Walker will reportedly take Irving's place as the point guard with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors might've lost Durant, but they aren't walking away empty-handed, though, as they acquired All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. They also reached deals to re-sign Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Additionally, Jimmy Butler will be relocating from Philadelphia to South Beach, while Al Horford left Boston for South Philly. 

And that's not even to mention the biggest free agent of them all, Kawhi Leonard, who is taking his time while the rest of the league is in a hurry to make deals.

With over 200 free agents this summer, keeping track of who's signing where can be a lot to handle, so we're here to help you out with this convenient list. And remember, contracts can't become official until July 6, so all agreements prior to then are verbal and can theoretically be rescinded (it's rare, but it's happened before). Happy free agency season!

2019's Top 20 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 F
UFA
2 F Reportedly agreed to four-year, $164M deal.
3 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
4 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $141M deal.
5 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $190M deal.
6 F Reportedly agreed to five-year, $158M deal.
7 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $142M deal.
8 F Reportedly agreed to five-year, $180M deal.
9 F Reportedly agreed to five-year, $178M deal.
10 C Reportedly agreed to four-year, $100M deal.
11 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $117M deal.
12 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
13 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $26.5M deal.
14 C
UFA
15 C Reportedly agreed to four-year, $109M deal.
16 F Reportedly agreed to four-year, $73M deal.
17 F Reportedly agreed to three-year, $63M deal.
18 C Reportedly agreed to four-year, $52M deal.
19 C Reportedly agreed to four-year, $40M deal.
20 F Reportedly agreed to four-year, $85M deal.
21 F
UFA
22 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
23 F
Will reportedly play in Spain next season.
24 F Reportedly agreed to three-year, $41M deal.
25 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $58M deal.
26 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $25M deal.
27 C Reportedly agreed to three-year, $45M deal.
28 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $51M deal.
29 F
RFA
30 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $31.5M deal.
31 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $54M deal.
32 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, minimum deal.
33 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $32M deal.
34 G
UFA
35 G
Announced retirement from NBA.
36 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $31M deal.
37 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $15M deal.
38 F Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
39 C
UFA
40 C Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
41 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
42 F
UFA
43 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $30M deal.
44 C Reportedly agreed to three-year, $15M deal.
45 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
46 C Reportedly agreed to three-year, $40M deal.
47 G
UFA
48 C Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
49 G Reportedly agreed to four-year, $32M deal.
50 C Reportedly agreed to three-year, $25M deal.
51 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $37M deal.
52 G Reportedly agreed to three-year, $29M deal.
53 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
54 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $13M deal.
55 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $20M deal.
56 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
57 F Reportedly agreed to deal.
58 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $9.6M deal.
59 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, minimum deal.
60 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $21 million deal.
61 F Reportedly agreed to four-year, $35M deal.
62 F Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
63 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, minimum deal.
64 G Reportedly agreed to one-year, $2.1M deal.
65 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $16M deal.
66 G Reportedly agreed to two-year, $12M deal.
67 G Reportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
68 F Reportedly agreed to three-year, $11.1M deal.
69 C Reportedly agreed to two-year, $10M deal.
70 G Reportedly agreed to deal.
71 C Reportedly agreed to one-year, minimum deal.
72 G Reportedly agreed to one-year deal.
