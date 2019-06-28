2019 NBA free agency: Where Kawhi Leonard, other top stars may potentially land
Could the Lakers actually make a lot more sense than the Clippers for the Raptors star?
NBA free agency is right around the corner, and with it will come highly anticipated answers to questions of 2019-20 landing spots for big names like Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and plenty of others.
On Friday's special free agency preview edition of the "Kanell & Bell" podcast, Danny Kanell and former NBA veteran Raja Bell dove deep into the 2019 class with predictions for where the stars will end up.
At the top? A relatively bold expectation for Kawhi, arguably the top talent set to hit the market -- an expectation that he'll seriously consider the Los Angeles Lakers, even more so than the Clippers, if he leaves Toronto.
"Kawhi wants to win," Bell said. "See, I don't think Kawhi's wrapped up in Kawhi's legacy. Like, LeBron might be wrapped up in LeBron's legacy. Kevin Durant, to some degree, is wrapped up in Kevin Durant's legacy... I think he just wants to win."
So if Leonard's decision is about coming home and about winning, the Lakers make a lot more sense than the Clippers for 2019-20. And Bell said he "would not be shocked" if Kawhi ultimately ends up alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis.
