2019 NBA Mock Draft: Cavaliers take a high-risk prospect with Duke's Cam Reddish at No. 5

Round 1- Pick 1 Zion Williamson PF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 8.9 APG 2.1 3P% 33.8% What more needs to be said about Zion? He's the most hyped prospect since Anthony Davis, and deservedly so. We don't know exactly what he'll become in the NBA - but that's because we've never seen a prospect like him.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja Morant PG Murray State • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 24.5 RPG 5.7 APG 10.0 3P% 36.3% Such a rare combination for a young point guard of elite athleticism and elite basketball IQ. Think along the lines of a John Wall or a De'Aaron Fox. With Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies' rebuild (which should have started a year before it actually did) suddenly looks really, really nice. This is a great core to build on for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 3 RJ Barrett SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 2.6 3P% 47.8% If there have been doubters for Barrett, it's because he was overshadowed by Zion. Remember: It was Barrett, not Zion, who was considered the likely No. 1 overall pick going into last season. The concerns are real (tunnel vision to the hoop, subpar 3-point shooting), but the upside is a slithery, creative James Harden-esque scorer.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 4 Darius Garland PG Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 2.6 3P% 47.8% If the Pelicans keep this pick - and that's a big if, as rumors abound that they're currently shopping the pick - it stands to reason that it'll come down to a point guard or a versatile player like Jarrett Culver. I'm not a fan of the Culver match with Zion; Culver's shooting is just too much of a question mark. But Garland — who is one of the most electric scorers in this draft — could open up everything on the floor for Zion to work. This would be one of the most exciting duos in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Cam Reddish SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 3.7 APG 1.9 3P% 33.3% All sorts of questions surround Reddish, mostly focused on his desire to become great. It echoes the concerns about Andrew Wiggins that have come to fruition in the NBA: Incredible natural ability, but doesn't have the heart. However, the ceiling for Reddish is a Paul George-like talent. If he digs deep and finds that heart, he could end up as the best non-Zion talent in this draft. Big risk - but the Cavs need to swing big.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jarrett Culver SG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.5 RPG 6.4 APG 3.7 3P% 30.4% Jack of all trades, master of none. Culver is the versatile type of player who can fit with most teams. His defensive prowess will be welcome with a Suns franchise in need of more defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Coby White PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 3.5 APG 4.1 3P% 35.3% The Bulls need a lead guard, and while there's certainly no guarantee any of the top three point guards in this draft will fall to them, they'll be thrilled if one does. White has some concerns around him — his wingspan is less than desired, he shoots with a low release point — but he ran the fast-paced UNC offense to perfection for a coach who isn't exactly the most freshman-friendly coach in Roy Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 8 De'Andre Hunter SF Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.0 3P% 43.8% A dream scenario for an up-and-coming Hawks team. Hunter might be the best defender in this draft. He's made exponential improvements in each of his three years at Virginia, so the fact he's an older (21-year-old) prospect ought not faze NBA execs. A Hawks team in need of a defensive stopper (and talented offensive player) would love this young man, who proved himself on the biggest of stages in April's Final Four.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Nassir Little SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.8 RPG 4.6 APG 0.7 3P% 26.9% Little came to UNC with all sorts of hype, as he was considered a top-five pick after shining in the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. Little's frustrating, inconsistent play at North Carolina made his draft stock take a hit, but there were bursts where you could see where all the hype came from. A classic high-risk, high-reward pick for a team that needs a high reward.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaxson Hayes C Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.0 RPG 5.0 APG 0.3 3P% The Hawks lost on the night of the lottery, when two lower-seeded teams jumped them. But in this scenario they win draft night by having two perfect fits fall to them: Hunter and Hayes. Hayes is the most Clint Capela-like player in this draft. He's still learning the sport and the center position, meaning his potential is incredibly high.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Brandon Clarke PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 8.6 APG 1.9 3P% 26.7% This is still my favorite fit in the draft. The idea of pairing Clarke, a defensive force who may be the most freakish athletes in this draft, with Karl-Anthony Towns feels like a match made in heaven. His measurements weren't great at the combine, though, and neither is his age (almost 23). But this feels ideal.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rui Hachimura PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.7 RPG 6.5 APG 1.5 3P% 41.7% Two Gonzaga picks in a row. Hachimura has an incredible motor, great size and high-level athleticism. And remember that he's still learning the game. A bonus is that his endorsement potential is sky-high as the first Japanese-born player to go in the first round. For a small-market team like the Hornets, that matters.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Sekou Doumbouya PF France • 6'9" / 209 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Heat could use a point guard. Alas, this draft is not the place to find one, especially where the Heat are drafting. Doumbouya is a big, well-built forward who has been tested by playing against grown men in the French professional league. He'll take time to develop.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 PJ Washington PF Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.2 RPG 7.5 APG 1.8 3P% 42.3% Washington is a great story of a talented player who could have been drafted a year ago — but returned to Kentucky, worked on his body and improved his offensive skill set. He went from a tentative 23.8% 3-point shooter as a freshman to a talented 42.3% 3-point shooter as a sophomore. That's no small feat. He's got a high ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Romeo Langford SG Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.5 RPG 5.4 APG 2.3 3P% 27.2% Langford's one-and-done year at Indiana did not go as planned. The team itself was a massive underachiever, and a ligament injury in his thumb meant we never got to see the best version of Langford. For that reason, though, Langford could be the biggest sleeper in this draft, with a Khris Middleton-esque skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Herro SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.0 RPG 4.5 APG 2.5 3P% 35.5% The best shooter in this draft? Maybe. And that's one thing that this Magic team — loaded with potential but missing some key ingredients — needs. A 6-foot-6 guard who can score in multiple ways? That'll do. He's got size and can shoot it.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.1 APG 4.0 3P% 37.4% Will the Hawks keep all their picks? One would imagine not. If they do, though, Alexander-Walker would be an awesome addition to what's becoming one of the most stacked young rosters in the NBA. He's a smart and versatile player, not an alpha but certainly someone who is a winning rotation player in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grant Williams PF Tennessee • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.8 RPG 7.5 APG 3.2 3P% 32.6% Williams is not the most physically gifted player, standing at 6-7 without elite athleticism. What he is is an absolute winner: Non-stop motor, with toughness and smarts.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Goga Bitadze C Georgia • 6'11" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd There hasn't been another player in NBA history quite like Nikola Jokic. But the big, long Bitadze has some of the same characteristics. The teenager has also shown a budding ability to shoot the 3-pointer (31.3% last season in EuroLeague).

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Bol Bol C Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 21.0 RPG 9.6 APG 1.0 3P% 52% The biggest boom-bust player in this draft — but Bol could be something like a star. He's 7-2 with a 7-7 wingspan. He can shoot the 3-pointer and block shots. His biggest weakness is his strength — there simply isn't much of it. Danny Ainge can afford to roll the dice with all his first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kevin Porter Jr. SG Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 9.5 RPG 4.0 APG 1.4 3P% 41.2% Porter is a roll of the dice character-wise. But he also has the look and feel of an NBA player, a 6-6 dynamo. Perhaps the work ethic and professionalism of fellow Southern California products Russell Westbrook and Paul George, plus the lack of distractions in a place like Oklahoma City, could bring out the best in this young man.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Ty Jerome SG Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.6 RPG 4.2 APG 5.5 3P% 39.9% For a team that seems likely to lose Kyrie Irving, Jerome is a ready-made NBA backup point guard. He's smart and can shoot it, and comes from a Virginia system that's produced some underrated pros.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 23 Cameron Johnson SF North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.4 3P% 45.7% Johnson might be the best 3-point shooting in this draft. He's the perfect fit for a team that needs shooting, with size, versatility, and maybe the best 3-point stroke in this draft. Johnson shot nearly 50% on six 3-pointers a game this season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Mfiondu Kabengele PF Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.2 RPG 5.9 APG 0.3 3P% 36.9% The 76ers lack of options at backup center might have derailed their chances of making an NBA Finals this past season. Who knows what the Sixers will look like next season with Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler entering unrestricted free agency. But Kabengele will fill a need no matter what, as a big, athletic, NBA body who can stretch the floor (36.9% from 3-point range last season). He could be a pick that, a few years from now, we're perplexed didn't get selected in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Keldon Johnson SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.5 RPG 5.9 APG 1.6 3P% 38.1% A potential steal at this point of the draft for the Blazers. A team lacking in backcourt depth (as Rodney Hood and Seth Curry enter free agency, and as Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. remain unproven) could use an NBA-ready wing in Johnson. The versatile Johnson can shoot the 3-point shot (38.1% on more than three attempts per game) and has excellent athleticism.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 26 KZ Okpala SF Stanford • Soph • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.7 APG 2.0 3P% 36.8% The Cavs don't have much of…well, they don't have much of anything, really. This feels like a pretty easy example of going for the available player with the highest potential. Okpala is a 6-10 Brandon Ingram-ish talent (for better and for worse), an explosive athlete and natural scorer who vastly improved his 3-point range during his sophomore season. Like Ingram, he's too skinny and avoids contact. But a filled-out body could turn him into a valuable player.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Eric Paschall PF Villanova • Sr • 6'7" / 254 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.5 RPG 6.1 APG 2.1 3P% 34.8% At age 23, the strong and athletic Paschall is ready to contribute now, and the Nets are ready to win now. He works his butt off on the court, can defend multiple positions and is good enough of a 3-point shooter. The best version of him looks a lot like PJ Tucker.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nicolas Claxton PF Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.0 RPG 8.6 APG 1.8 3P% 28.1% Claxton was one of the stars of the NBA combine and turned himself into a likely first-round pick. The Warriors' front court depth was exposed in the Finals. Claxton is raw, but for the Warriors, the 2019-20 season seems like a lost one anyway, so they can afford to develop an incredibly long, athletic, skilled big man like Claxton.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 29 Chuma Okeke PF Auburn • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.0 RPG 6.8 APG 1.9 3P% 38.7% Okeke was tearing up the NCAA Tournament as Auburn's best player before he tore his ACL in the Sweet Sixteen. He's a versatile athlete and an excellent shooter who, if his knee holds up in time, ought to be the type of player who can contribute to any NBA team.