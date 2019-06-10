2019 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks take Duke's Cam Reddish at No. 8 with the first of their six selections

Round 1- Pick 1 Zion Williamson PF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 8.9 APG 2.1 FG% 68% Williamson is the most predictable No. 1 pick since the Pelicans last held the top selection. Williamson is an efficient star, having led all freshmen last season in field-goal percentage and recording a 40.8 PER (Player Efficiency Rating) -- the highest single-season PER in NCAA history. Whether six-time All-Star Anthony Davis rescinds his trade requests or upholds it, Williamson gives New Orleans a bona fide star to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja Morant PG Murray State • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 24.5 RPG 5.7 APG 10.0 3P% 36.3% Memphis has already shown it is nearly ready to move on from the Mike Conley era, and getting the No. 2 pick -- and likely the rights to Morant -- makes that a much easier decision whenever the time comes. Morant is a crafty, ambidextrous passer. And athletically, he's in a world shared only with projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. Morant led college basketball in assists as a sophomore and became the only NCAA player ever to average at least 20 points and 10 assists in a single season since assists became an official stat in 1983. He and Jaren Jackson Jr. should form a young and exciting duo to build around long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 3 RJ Barrett SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 7.6 APG 4.3 3P% 30.8% Should the Knicks ultimately win the Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving (or both) sweepstakes, Barrett could feasibly be on the move. But with no guarantees, the Knicks should snag Barrett. He's a creative scorer who can carve space for himself and for others, operating as a lead ball-handler often at Duke. He broke records as a freshman both in the ACC and at a historical great program like Duke, scoring a team-high 860 points. When he's locked in, he's one of the more complete players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Darius Garland PG Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 2.6 3P% 47.8% Garland played just five games at Vanderbilt before a season-ending knee injury. But in those games he showed glimpses of All-Star potential with deep shooting range, crafty, tight handles and shot-initiation skills that should immediately translate. Don't worry about duplicative skills he and Lonzo Ball share -- he can be a secondary playmaker for a Lakers offense that ranked in the bottom 10 of the league last season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jarrett Culver SG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.5 RPG 6.4 APG 3.7 3P% 30.4% Culver went from star role player as a freshman to No. 1 option as a sophomore, leading to questions about his long-term upside after his efficiency as a scorer and 3-point shooter dipped. But Culver's more than just a shooter, he's also a defensive stalwart who can operate as a secondary ball-handler. For Cleveland, as it looks to build around Collin Sexton and new coach John Beilein, Culver presents an intriguing low-risk complement to what is already in place.

Round 1 - Pick 6 De'Andre Hunter SF Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.0 3P% 43.8% Hunter saved his best performance for last at UVA, pouring in 27 points and grabbing nine boards en route to winning the national championship. It was a glimpse of what he can be at his best: an experienced and smart lockdown defender who can knock down 3-pointers and defend from the perimeter to the post. In Phoenix, he could be an excellent 3-point shooting assassin alongside Mikal Bridges, giving Devin Booker another weapon who can play both ways.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Coby White PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 3.5 APG 4.1 3P% 35.3% Chicago's stumbled through point guards since the Derrick Rose era, but can hit reset at the position with a score-first ball-handler in White. He is an elite transition guard who enjoys a frenetically paced offense, and a bucket-getter who is quickly improving as a playmaker. While breaking Michael Jordan's freshman scoring record at UNC, he cemented himself as a top-10 player in the class with tremendous upside.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Cam Reddish SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 3.7 APG 1.9 3P% 33.3% Reddish was wildly inconsistent at Duke as a freshman, looking at times like a future No. 1 option and at other times like a zero. Was it a byproduct of a weird fit alongside two projected top-3 picks, or perhaps foreshadowing of a hyped player being overrated? The Hawks will bet on the former. Reddish has a super shooting stroke, an elite physical build for an NBA wing, and untapped potential that could be unleashed with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Sekou Doumbouya PF France • 6'9" / 209 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd After a rocky start to his stint in the Pro A, France's top professional league, Doumbouya turned a corner fast and began putting it all together, showing off his all-around offensive game and defensive potential for NBA teams picking in the lottery. While it's unlikely he'll be an instant impact star in the NBA, Washington could find tremendous value here with a long-term play as it aims to climb the NBA mountain via a rebuild. Doumbouya could benefit from a big learning curve and long leash before reaching his potential.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaxson Hayes C Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.0 RPG 5.0 APG 0.3 FG% 72.8 Athletic big men are a dime a dozen, but Hayes is his own unique entity. He's a shot-swatting, rim-protecting human pogo stick who is still just scratching the surface. His first start as a basketball player came as a senior in high school, the culmination of a high school career that saw him shoot up 10 inches. He's raw, but his NBA skill stands out as a potential difference-maker for the young Hawks.

Round 1 - Pick 11 PJ Washington PF Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.2 RPG 7.5 APG 1.8 3P% 42.3% Minnesota's roster should be centered around who fits alongside Karl-Anthony Towns for the foreseeable future. And ironically, another former Kentucky product figures to be a nice fit. Washington won't be able to cover up KAT's defensive liabilities, but his offensive production and floor-spacing as a 3-point shooter will make up for whatever lost production a defensive stopper's value would provide. With Taj Gibson headed for free agency, Washington's talent and experience can be immediately injectable into Minneapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Nassir Little SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.8 RPG 4.6 APG 0.7 3P% 26.9% Little was the No. 3 overall recruit coming out of high school and a projected top-5 draft pick before a rocky freshman season at UNC shot down his stock. But Little's potential as a switchable, competitive defender with athletic gifts to boot make him a worthwhile risk for the star-hungry Hornets in desperate need of a talent boost on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Romeo Langford SG Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.5 RPG 5.4 APG 2.3 3P% 27.2% Langford was a projected top-10 pick before an uneven freshman season at IU -- marred in part by a nagging injury to the right thumb on his shooting hand -- led to concerns about his ineffiency as a scorer. Langford has the tools to bounce back and be a steal, though. He's a prolific scorer with improving handles and a 6-foot-11 wingspan; the physical traits are in place for him to develop into a strong two-way player.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Brandon Clarke PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 8.6 APG 1.9 3P% 26.7% Clarke is one of the oldest projected first-rounders in this class, and also one of the safest projected first-rounders because of what he brings to the table as an athletic leaper, shot-blocker and efficient scorer around the basket. After leading the NCAA in blocked shots and field-goal percentage last season, it's clear he can be an immediate impact player for a contender like the Celtics -- and he can create most of his production without requiring touches.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kevin Porter Jr. SG Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 9.5 RPG 4.0 APG 1.4 3P% 41.2% Porter Jr. is a risk -- he served a suspension at USC, and often looked disengaged when he wasn't suspended -- but Detroit should take the risk. He's one of the more crafty scoring wings in this draft class, and his shot-creation skills from the perimeter are rare to find, particularly at this point in the draft. If he reaches his potential, he can be a multi-year All-Star and a foundational piece for the Pistons to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Herro SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.0 RPG 4.5 APG 2.5 3P% 35.5% The Magic have focused on acquiring length and upside in the first round in each of the first two years, now it's time to shift that focus to a backcourt player with gobs of potential. Tyler Herro can provide a boost for the Magic with his shooting and with his offensive upside to a young Orlando team still trying to establish itself as a consistent playoff contender. At 6-6, he's a solid shooter with picturesque mechanics and potential to develop into a larger role as a playmaker down the line.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Goga Bitadze C Georgia • 6'11" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta's treasure trove of draft assets gives the front office a shot to swing for the fences. At No. 17, there's arguably no more enticing upside play than 6-11 center Goga Bitadze, who has steadily risen up draft boards over the last year. Bitadze is a marvel offensively with range that extends to the 3-point line, and he's got potential to, at worst, be a capable shot-alterer. While he's somewhat limited laterally and likely isn't a switchable perimeter defender, his offensive capabilities as a shooter and playmaker could give the Hawks yet another young weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.1 APG 4.0 3P% 37.4% Alexander-Walker has the shot-making ability -- particularly as a spot-up 3-point shooter -- to be impactful from day one in Indiana. With Tyreke Evans being dismissed and disqualified from the NBA, he fits a need and can play a role early on because of his consistency as a shooter.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Rui Hachimura PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.7 RPG 6.5 APG 1.5 3P% 41.7% The Spurs have built a reputation as one of the best talent-developing franchises in the NBA, which would bode well for Japanese-born Hachimura. While he's built like an ox and plays like a bull, his consistency as a shot-maker and offensive player needs plenty of polish. San Antonio will value his two-way ability and versatility to play either forward position.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Matisse Thybulle SF Washington • Sr • 6'5" / 200 lbs The Celtics don't lack for offense, particularly at small forward. So adding a defensive specialist inThybulle makes tons of sense here. While he needs to improve as a shooter to become a premium 3-and-D wing, his worth as a defensive stopper will be invaluable in Boston.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Cameron Johnson SF North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.4 3P% 45.7% Shooting is what the Thunder lack, and it's what they can get at No. 21 with UNC forward Cameron Johnson. Johnson shot 45.7 percent from 3-point range last season and rated out in the 97th percentile as a spot-up shooter -- something he'd be doing often in Oklahoma City with Russell Westbrook and Paul George initiating all the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bol Bol C Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 21.0 RPG 9.6 APG 1.0 3P% 52% Danny Ainge has enough equity as Boston's GM to afford a big risk in Bol Bol, Oregon's 7-2 center. Bol played just nine games last season before sustaining a season-ending stress fracture to the navicular bone in his left foot that required surgery, but he showed flashes of unicorn talents by shooting 52 percent from 3-point range and blocking 2.7 shots per game. Questions about his durability, frame and defense will keep him out of the top 10, but upside as a unique offensive weapon is worth a dart throw at No. 22.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Ty Jerome SG Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.6 RPG 4.2 APG 5.5 3P% 39.9% The Jazz's focus this offseason is addressing how to better fit weapons around Donovan Mitchell. One solution: Give him Jerome. Jerome is an elite spot-up shooter with deep range, a high IQ decision-maker and a versatile guard who is capable of playing on or off the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Mfiondu Kabengele PF Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.2 RPG 5.9 APG 0.3 3P% 36.9% The Sixers as currently constituted have built their success around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but floor-spacing -- in part because of Simmons' lack of scoring punch from the perimeter -- is a legitimate concern. Philly can address that partly by adding a rare entity in Kabengele, a 6-10 power forward who has shot 38.5 percent and 36.9 percent in the last two seasons, respectively, at FSU. He's a floor-spacing big man with a 7-foot-3 wingspan who could operate well with a defensive anchor like Embiid already in place.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Keldon Johnson SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.5 RPG 5.9 APG 1.6 3P% 38.1% Portland's two-guard attack -- Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum -- is as lethal a duo as they come. But the dropoff from the first unit to the second unit is steep. Johnson can bolster the depth at shooting guard, and he's long enough to play small forward, too. His 3-and-D skill set is plug and play for a team like the Trail Blazers.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 26 Nicolas Claxton PF Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.0 RPG 8.6 APG 1.8 3P% 28.1% Tristan Thompson and Josh Henson are off the books at the end of next season, and Cleveland is likely to opt for youth at center with a more modernized player like Claxton who can finish lobs, protect the rim and make plays. Claxton's versatility as a switchable defender and nimble feet make him well-suited to be a star center in the modern NBA.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Luguentz Dort SG Arizona State • Fr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.3 APG 2.3 3P% 30.7% Dort is a hard-nosed defender who plays with tremendous energy on both ends of the court. His dynamic game as an on- or off-ball guard offensively and his physical defense -- which will allow him to be a multi-positional defender -- are all premium traits for a Nets team in need of a role player with major upside.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bruno Fernando C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 237 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.6 RPG 10.6 APG 2.0 3P% 30% Golden State's lack of depth down low has been a major concern for the Warriors in the playoffs, and with Kevon Looney, DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut barreling towards unrestricted free agency, it could be a position the Warriors consider addressing via the draft. Fernando has limitations offensively, but his broad shoulders and rebounding instincts will bring value to a team that needs a productive player on a rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 29 KZ Okpala SF Stanford • Soph • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.7 APG 2.0 3P% 36.8% Okpala is built like a player you'd craft in a lab at 6-10 with a 7-2 wingspan. He's still raw, and his shooting is still a question mark despite a strong sophomore season at Stanford, but his frame, obvious talents and upside long-term at this point in the draft are going to be too promising to pass on. The Spurs can think long-term here with Okpala as a potential development option at small forward.