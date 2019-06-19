2019 NBA Mock Draft: Mike Conley trade gives Grizzlies another first-round pick at No. 23
After a deal with the Jazz, Memphis can grab Washington's Matisse Thybulle
Just over 24 hours before Thursday night's NBA Draft we have more shuffling of the draft slots with yet another trade.
According to a bombshell report Wednesday from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies, who are believed to be leaning heavily towards selecting point guard Ja Morant with their No. 2 pick, have traded away veteran point guard Mike Conley. The haul back: Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's draft, and a future first-rounder.
Thus ends what had been an expansive and brief hunt for the Jazz who, after a disappointing first-round playoff exit this past postseason, had made a resolution to address the point guard position via an experienced veteran. Conley's a super option who will fit well with Donovan Mitchell. And at 31-years-old, he's got plenty of tread in the tires to solidify Utah's point guard position.
So what, now, will the Grizzlies do with their newly-acquired draft asset? And how might it impact teams selecting in a similar range? We've updated our mock draft to reflect the latest changes.
Jump to a specific round
Round 1- Pick 1
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs
The Pelicans need a player to build around long-term with Anthony Davis on his way out. Williamson provides that as the clear-cut best player -- and prospect -- in this draft. At No. 1, New Orleans won't even bother getting cute by dangling this pick or listening to offers. Williamson is New Orleans-bound.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Round 1 - Pick 3
RJ Barrett SF
Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs
Drafting prolific college scorers doesn't guarantee said prolific college scorer will be a prolific NBA scorer. That is not the case with Barrett, who in NBA spacing should be an instant impact scorer right away. After scoring 860 points at Duke -- an ACC freshman record -- he's ready to become a young player the Knicks can build around regardless of whether or not they win big or strike out in free agency.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 4
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs
The Pelicans acquired this pick Saturday but shouldn't think too hard on what to do with it. With Williamson incoming and Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram being acquired, Culver is a nice piece with star potential and a 3-and-D floor who should perfectly fit in this new look New Orleans squad.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs
After drafting a point guard in last year's lottery, Cleveland can look to build its roster out elsewhere. And at a position of need, Hunter is both a roster fit and a cultural fit with new coach John Beilein. Hunter not only brings experience, but he's sharp as a whip and easily the most switchable wing inside the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs
Last season Phoenix ran through multiple point guards to try and find a solution, ranging from Tyler Johnson to De'Anthony Melton to Jawun Evans to ... well, you get the picture. The results were all mostly the same: Not great! The Suns can fix that in the long-term with one of the highest upside players at the position in Garland, who could operate well alongside Devin Booker as a dynamic scoring option and primary initiator.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Coby White PG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs
Like Phoenix, Chicago has been spinning its wheels trying to address its point guard conundrum. Enter White, UNC's one-and-done energetic star. He's a burst of energy who runs the floor at a frenetic pace, can score well off the catch, and is developing quickly as a passer. Anyone who can break a Michael Jordan record (he broke MJ's freshman scoring record at UNC) is a player worth considering with a high pick. And hey, Jordan worked out fine for the Bulls, wouldn't you say?
Round 1 - Pick 8
Cam Reddish SF
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs
As far as an archetype GM Travis Schlenk seems to value, Reddish checks a lot of boxes. His physical profile (6-8, 7-1 wingspan) is impressive, and his shot is effortless and smooth. Despite an up and down season at Duke, he's a talent who, in a different fit and a strong culture, should be able to evolve into being the productive player people expected he'd become as a top-5 recruit coming out of high school.
Round 1 - Pick 9
France • 6'9" / 209 lbs
Washington's books are a mess largely because John Wall, the team's highest-paid player, will miss all of next season. That will stunt the Wizards in their roster construction, but it's incentive for them to think highest ceiling regardless of timeline. Doumbouya fits that timeline as an athletic, high upside play who, with development and season, could be a star. I'm betting on him if I'm Washington.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs
If the Hawks go wing at No. 8 with Reddish, they should think bigger -- literally. With uncertainty at center, Hayes provides a quality developmental option to put alongside burgeoning star John Collins. Hayes is ultra raw as an offensive weapon, but he can do two things at a high level: protect the rim and finish lobs. Trae Young would be an ideal lob-throwing fit for him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs
Regardless of whether Minnesota brings Taj Gibson back or not, the front office should strongly consider bringing in a more green, athletic player at the spot. Clarke is exactly that; despite an unimpressive wingspan, he's a phenomenal leaper who can block shots and finish at a high rate around the rim. After overhauling his jumper, he even has some floor-spacing upside with development.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs
There's some uncertainty at shooting guard for the Hornets not only in who will start next season, but also in who they intend to build with. Porter Jr. can help the team reset with Jeremy Lamb entering free agency and Malik Monk still struggling to perform up to his draft level. He's a top 5 talent worth heavily investing in.
Round 1 - Pick 13
North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs
The Heat are stuck in purgatory: good but not great, and with no real flexibility salary-wise. So Miami should swing for the fences here and hope to get an All-Star talent on a rookie deal. Little has a lot of untapped potential and was in an odd fit at UNC, but in the right system and right culture he has 3-and-D potential with defensive versatility Pat Riley craves.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • 6'11" / 245 lbs
There is plenty of uncertainty around Boston and what its roster will look like next season, and most of its big men hitting the open market adds to that. Bitadze is a high upside play with plenty of room to grow, and what he provides as a versatile offensive weapon and rim protector could be a valuable skill to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
After playing most of last season with a torn ligament in his shooting hand, concerns about Langford's inefficient scoring have been silenced significantly. If he can shake off the injury and score at a more effective clip, the Pistons could scoop up a lottery talent just outside it.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tyler Herro SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs
Point guard is arguably the big priority, but unless the Magic intend to trade up or down, they should stick with best player available. Herro is a combo guard who can bolster their backcourt and provide a safety valve if Terrence Ross gets too expensive in free agency.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Should the Hawks draft a wing and a big, Washington should be a target at No. 17. He can space the floor with an accurate 3-point shot and he would fit well with what Atlanta's young core currently looks like.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs
The Pacers should consider drafting a Tyreke Evans replacement after he was DQ'd from the NBA this offseason for two years. Alexander-Walker provides a positive replacement who could play well off Victor Oladipo and has shown capable of growing into a reliable ball-handler.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs
The Spurs lack depth at power forward and with LaMarcus Aldridge quickly approaching his mid-30s (he'll turn 34 in July), they should turn to the future. Hachimura has guard skills but can play either forward spot, and his competitiveness could give him an edge to play early.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs
With an always-hot motor, adequate 3-point shooting and glue guy potential, Keldon Johnson could be an invaluable addition capable of playing well alongside Jayson Tatum and Boston's young core.
Round 1 - Pick 21
North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs
There is no better pure shooter in this draft than Johnson, and that's exactly what OKC needs. With Russell Westbrook and Paul George returning as primary offensive catalysts, Johnson would thrive as a spot-up shooter.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs
Marcus Morris is headed towards free agency and the Celtics need a player -- whether it's Morris, a free agent or a draft acquisition -- to be a floor-spacing power forward. Kabengele can do that after two strong seasons shooting from 3-point range at Florida State, and he provides upside as a rim protector, too.
From Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington • Sr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
The Grizzlies are set to address the point guard position with Ja Morant after trading cornerstone player Mike Conley, and wing is the next need. While Thybulle's shooting stroke needs some work, he's a plug-and-play defensive player with 3-and-D potential.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ty Jerome SG
Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs
Philadelphia needs to add shooters to its roster who can allow them to space the floor and give Ben Simmons driving lanes. Jerome rated in the 99th percentile last season as a spot-up shooter, and he's a high IQ ball-handler who could wear a number of hats for them.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tennessee • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs
Opinions vary on Williams, and while this may be seen as a reach for Portland, it would be a perfect fit. Williams can run the short roll in the Blazers' offense and give Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum another weapon to roll teams with. His physical presence and improving perimeter skills could help him grow into an even better form of the two-time SEC Player of the Year he was in college.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs
Should Cleveland go with a wing in the lottery, John Beilein could look bigger -- literally -- to a player like Claxton after he had a strong pre-draft process. Georgia ran its offense through him last season and he showed himself capable of being a good playmaker with time.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 27
Bol Bol C
Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs
At this point in the draft, Bol Bol presents too much upside to pass on. Even with the injury risk, the motor concerns, the durability questions, the combination of his 3-point shooting and shot-blocking is undeniably worthy of a first-round flyer.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Villanova • Sr • 6'7" / 254 lbs
Golden State is likely going to be well into the luxury tax next season, so grabbing an instant impact player on a cheap deal is imperative. Paschall, 22, can provide an immediate boost as a versatile defender and 3-point shooter.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 29
Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 237 lbs
The Spurs need also to address their depth at center, where Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks were both stretched past what they should have been last season. Fernando can be an instant impact player at the position who can bring intensity, rebounding and a physical post presence that would play well off LaMarcus Aldridge.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Purdue • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Mike Budenholzer's spread system aimed to perfectly complement Giannis Antetokounmpo fits best when he's got shooters around him. So with Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton's contracts up this offseason, Edwards and his versatile scoring ability sprinting off screens and off hand offs would be a prudent hedge against a worst-case scenario if the Bucks can't retain the core of their roster.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 1 (No. 31 overall)
Luka Samanic PF
Croatia • 6'11" / 227 lbs
Talk about value: I have Samanic comfortably inside my top 30. So the Nets could essentially be getting two first rounders here in Thybulle and Samanic. Samanic is a blossoming big with an intriguing skill set capable of knocking down 3-pointers, and he handles the ball well for his size.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (No. 32 overall)
Arizona State • Fr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Dort plays hard and with a tenacity that should allow him to thrive in a number of potential situations. With Jamal Crawford entering free agency, he could be a valuable backup to Devin Booker or a second-unit initiator on offense.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 3 (No. 33 overall)
Belmont • Sr • 6'8" / 196 lbs
Adding Jerome in the first round would be about shooting and secondary ball-handling. Adding Windler here: Strictly buckets. His fluid lefty shooting stroke should be money in the NBA, allowing him to play a big part as a quality role player.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 4 (No. 34 overall)
KZ Okpala SF
Stanford • Soph • 6'9" / 210 lbs
The frame, the defensive upside, the athleticism all say Okpala could be a first-rounder. If he falls to the second round, the Sixers should think value here -- especially with consecutive picks in the early 30s.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (No. 35 overall)
Iowa State • Fr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
With a freakishly long wingspan (7-1.25) with impressive handles for a guard/wing/forward, Horton-Tucker is a high upside developmental player Atlanta could end up viewing as a steal here.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 6 (No. 36 overall)
Princeton HS (OH) • 6'9" / 208 lbs
Despite not playing basketball last season and skipping college entirely, Bazley showed up to the NBA combine and looked like he belonged with impressive fluidity and ball skills. He's undeniably a developmental player, but his athletic abilities pop and he presents real upside for the Hornets here.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (No. 37 overall)
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 241 lbs
Dallas has just one pick this draft, and getting Admiral Schofield at No. 37 would be making it count. He's a big-bodied wing who can shoot it well from 3-point range (career 38.7%) and defend up and down the lineup, making him a perfect fit for the Mavs.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 8 (No. 38 overall)
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 192 lbs
Davis was not seen as a first-round or second-round talent, but strong showings at Portsmouth, the G League Elite Camp and the combine have him primed to go inside the top 40. Maybe higher.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (No. 39 overall)
Chuma Okeke PF
Auburn • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs
Before tearing his ACL in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Okeke was trending as a first-round pick and one of the most electric talents in college basketball. His rookie year may be spent mostly on the bench, but the Pelicans have enough assets to draft and develop him; if he plays post-injury like he did pre-injury, this is first-round value.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (No. 40 overall)
Arkansas • Soph • 6'11" / 238 lbs
With Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos headed towards free agency (restricted and unrestricted, respectively), Sacramento can get a high-flying big in Gafford who can be low usage but high efficiency.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 11 (No. 41 overall)
Jalen Lecque PG
Brewster Acad. (NH) • 6'4" / 185 lbs
Lecque isn't a Trae Young replacement, but with time and development he could be a viable backup. He just turned 19 and has athletic burst you rarely see in a player his size and position.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 2 - Pick 12 (No. 42 overall)
Isaiah Roby SF
Nebraska • Jr • 6'8" / 214 lbs
The combination of Roby's size, skills and ball-handling qualify him as an alluring second-round shot. If he can add some muscle to his frame and put it all together he'll stick in the league.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 13 (No. 43 overall)
St. John's • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Minnesota can add a big scoring threat in Ponds, who was top-3 in the Big East in scoring each of the last two seasons. His ability to run an offense and operate as a primary initiator is a bonus.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 14 (No. 44 overall)
Missouri • Soph • 6'11" / 210 lbs
After two ACL tears in the span of less than a year, Porter's health is a major question mark. But with more draft picks than any other NBA team ahead of Thursday, the Hawks can shoulder the risk and hope he can return to his old form with time to give them a floor-spacing big with playmaking potential.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (No. 45 overall)
Lithuania • 6'8" / 190 lbs
6-8 scoring wings with Sirvydis's talent don't grow on trees (but they do apparently hail from Lithuania). The Pistons can be patient with him and groom him to success -- either stateside or overseas as a draft-and-develop option.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 16 (No. 46 overall)
Louis King SF
Oregon • Fr • 6'8" / 195 lbs
Nabbing King in the back end of the second would continue Orlando's mission of adding shooting to the roster. He has some really promising scoring instincts with ball-handling upside to boot.
From Orlando Magic
Round 2 - Pick 17 (No. 47 overall)
Gonzaga • Soph • 6'5" / 206 lbs
Depth at shooting guard in Sacramento behind Buddy Hield leaves something to be desired. Norvell's a quality depth piece who we know can knock down open 3-pointers after leading the WCC last season in 3-point field goals made.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (No. 48 overall)
Tulsa • Sr • 6'5" / 216 lbs
In this range, the Clippers should be looking towards a glue guy/role player. Jeffries fits that description with a beefy 6-5, 215 pound frame and a reliable 3-point shot that should translate.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (No. 49 overall)
Washington • Soph • 6'4" / 202 lbs
The Spurs' success over the years has come largely as a byproduct of success in the draft. Getting Nowell would continue that. He was the best player in the Pac-12 last season and was one of the big risers in the pre-draft process after a really strong combine showing.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (No. 50 overall)
LSU • Soph • 5'11" / 172 lbs
The Pacers' first-round pick likely won't fall in the range of a true point guard unless they trade up or down, so this is great value. Waters is a bit undersized but one of the best pure points in this class. He can play.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (No. 51 overall)
Miye Oni SG
Yale • Jr • 6'6" / 206 lbs
Oni has excellent size, skills and scoring instincts, and he had a great career at Yale that was severely underappreciated. Feels like a Danny Ainge special in the making.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (No. 52 overall)
Germany • 6'6" / 195 lbs
The theme of the Hornets' draft should be long-term thinking, especially with the potential of Kemba Walker leaving in free agency. Obiesie is a player who could potentially have been a first-round talent in 2020 at point guard, but opted to stay in the draft and should be selected somewhere in this range.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (No. 53 overall)
Jordan Bone PG
Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
The Jazz are looking to bolster their depth at point guard -- likely via a more experienced player -- but Bone is a low-risk flyer who can push the pace and shoot it.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (No. 54 overall)
Naz Reid PF
LSU • Fr • 6'10" / 256 lbs
Philadelphia's frontcourt depth was a problem in the postseason. And while Naz Reid isn't a defensive anchor who could sub in for Joel Embiid, his gifts as a floor-spacer and ability to shoot an above-the-break 3-pointer provides real value.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 25 (No. 55 overall)
Jaylen Hoard PF
Wake Forest • Fr • 6'9" / 213 lbs
Freakish leaper, good dribbler for his size, plenty of skills for his size. Hoard has a lot of assets to work with and would be an excellent developmental piece for the Knicks.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (No. 56 overall)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'8" / 220 lbs
It's rare to see a senior's stock rise substantially, but Cheatham's is blossoming notably because of his freakish leaping ability and versatility as a defender.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 27 (No. 57 overall)
Jordan Poole PG
Michigan • Soph • 6'5" / 191 lbs
Poole made a sophomore leap but still has plenty to show. He's an active offensive player who could give the Pels an off-ball weapon as a scorer, cutter and elite spot-up threat.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (No. 58 overall)
Serbia • 6'10" / 215 lbs
After opening eyes playing last season for the Warriors' G League affiliate, Smailagic is a player Golden State likely isn't done with yet. At 19, he remains an intriguing developmental prospect.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (No. 59 overall)
Israel • 6'7" / 198 lbs
Masai Ujiri has shown no fear of gambling on players who require development. Zoosman is a project, but at 21, he's already a defensive menace flashing signs of developing into an NBA-caliber wing.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 30 (No. 60 overall)
Terance Mann SF
Florida State • Sr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
A four-year player at Florida State, Mann brings athleticism and experience to a young and exciting Kings team. If he can shoot 39% from 3-point range as he did his senior season, he could find a role in Sacramento as a bench scorer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Reddish to Cavs at No. 5
There are plenty of players with star potential outside of the top three selections
-
Middleton opts out of deal with Bucks
Khris Middleton has opted out of his deal with the Milwaukee Bucks
-
Lakers probably botched AD negotiations
Brad Botkin points to Los Angeles' track record to break down the Lakers' current state of...
-
15 things we learned from 2019 playoffs
Also, the Sixers might not be far off, and Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to improve his shot
-
Report: Grizzlies trade Conley to Jazz
Memphis has reportedly traded its longtime franchise star, who was with the team since being...
-
Mock Draft: Top picks look set
The Grizzlies acquiring the No. 23 pick from the Jazz in the Mike Conley trade won't be the...