2019 NBA Mock Draft: Top three picks appear to be set, but the chaos after that has already started

Round 1 - Pick 1 Zion Williamson PF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 8.9 APG 2.1 FG% 68.0 The lock of all locks. With Williamson going to New Orleans all but a formality, let's stop to note here, right now, how there are so few dissenters on his NBA future. What will Zion look like and where will he rate in the league three years from now? And Five? Ten? Is he going to be a top-three player, a reliable All-Star, a solid starter or a bust? I haven't found one person predicting the worst, which is refreshing. It's almost impossible to argue against him being taken first, which is why I find his future to be so fascinating. There are no guarantees. And given how he plays, Williamson's bound to be the most tracked rookie to enter the league since LeBron James.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Ja Morant PG Murray State • Soph • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 24.5 RPG 5.7 APG 10.0 3P% 36.3% Whereas Williamson's body brings about questions in regard to long-term health and viability, Morant's style and natural position of point guard appear to make him less of a risk. He was the first player in NCAA history to average at least 20 points and 10 assists. It's his intrinsic improvisational skills that set him apart from all other point guards in this year's draft. Morant uses the pick-and-roll beautifully, but he anticipates how defenses try to adapt to him on such a level that it's a mystery how he wasn't more highly regarded coming out of high school. Few players become true superstars at the college level when playing for small-conference schools. Morant was such.

Round 1 - Pick 3 RJ Barrett SF Duke • Fr • 6'7" / 202 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.6 RPG 7.6 APG 4.3 3P% 30.8% When's the last time the NBA Draft's first, second and third picks were locked in like this year? I can't recall a consensus this concrete. And don't buy into some of the chatter about how Barrett was overshadowed at Duke or is undervalued now. No. Not at all. He was Duke's leading scorer, was responsible for its success when Williamson didn't play for multiple games, and is easily acknowledged as being in the same class as Williamson and Morant now. He's also very Knicksy. This feels like destiny. He's going to average 20 per game and probably not make the Knicks that much better than before. It's not his fault.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 4 De'Andre Hunter SF Virginia • Soph • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.0 3P% 43.8% This is where things get interesting, and not just because the Lakers swapped this pick — among like 40 other future picks — for Anthony Davis. With this mock, I am going for the most part with best prospect available. For me, Hunter is an easy choice at No. 4. He's not a position match with Williamson; Zion will play the 4, while Hunter is a good option for the 3 at the NBA level. He outplayed Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver on the biggest of college stages -- the national title game -- and rates more impressively than Culver in a number of measurables. He's more experienced, better defensively and sturdier. When Virginia needed him to come up big in Minneapolis, he provided. Trust the tape, trust the player, trust the coaching staff, trust the program's history. You take De'Andre Hunter if you have the fourth pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jarrett Culver SG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.5 RPG 6.4 APG 3.7 3P% 30.4% Since Cleveland has no pressing needs at point guard, Culver is the best option here. His work ethic is unquestioned, his athleticism is underrated, if anything, and he can be a starting-level player within two years. Hell, maybe a year from now. Cleveland is going to need to get younger before it gets better, and I see no more ideal fit for the Cavs in terms of need and what will be available in this spot than the standout from Texas Tech.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Darius Garland PG Vanderbilt • Fr • 6'2" / 175 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 3.8 APG 2.6 3P% 47.8% Given that Garland didn't work out for Los Angeles, I'm sliding him to a spot where he'll be coveted if not needed. Phoenix is taking longer than expected to turn its franchise around, but with Garland you have a smart floor leader who checks a lot of boxes NBA executives look for. He's heady, he's reliable, he carries a good reputation, he can play the point but also shoot. He has good size. Getting injured (ACL) while at Vanderbilt has, somewhat remarkably, not damaged his stock. If anything, it's a bit stronger.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Coby White PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 191 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 3.5 APG 4.1 3P% 35.3% Few players were more entertaining last season than White, who Roy Williams told me was the second fastest point guard he ever had (only behind Ty Lawson). White's a lock to go top-10 because he's a solid 6-5, can pass, shoots well enough, can drive to the lane in myriad ways and is regarded as a good teammate. Defensively, White has upside, it's just a question of if he'll embrace that side of the floor. Without him, UNC would have not been a No. 1 seed last season, not even close.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxson Hayes C Texas • Fr • 6'11" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.0 RPG 5.0 APG 0.3 FG% 72.8 I'll gamble high here and place Hayes and his skyscraper-type ceiling in the top eight. He's tantalizing because of his natural athleticism and length. Sometimes NBA teams put immense value on the god-given gifts players have, then hope to coach them up into something staunch. That could be Hayes. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s rookie season might be flashing in the minds of some general managers, who couldn't be faulted for seeing a hybrid of JJJ in Hayes, who has much to learn but could be a top-five player in terms of potential in this year's draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Cam Reddish SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 208 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.5 RPG 3.7 APG 1.9 3P% 33.3% It's no fault of his own, but Reddish has been overhyped for two-plus years at this point. I didn't see star power from him as a high school prospect, and while at Duke, he was a fourth wheel; Tre Jones was more valuable to Duke's success than Reddish. But he has good size and will be drafted on his shooting potential and smoothness playing off the ball. The reality: Reddish was worse from 3-point range last season than Zion Williamson. Defensively, there's a lot of work there. I'm not all negative on him, but I don't have him in my top 15 on my big board. This is a relative evaluation, and I think he goes in the top 10. With Washington probably due for significant roster alteration, bringing in Reddish could add needed scoring capability.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 10 Brandon Clarke PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 8.6 APG 1.9 3P% 26.7% Among players invited to the green room for this year's draft, I don't think anyone has a wider net of teams that are interested than Clarke. One source told me been seriously looked at as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 19. Clarke is the second-best defender in this draft, only behind Washington's Matisse Thybulle. He's also a top-five athlete in the crop. Great shot-blocker, terrific rebounder, considerable help defender. I even think his mid-range game has promise. The Hawks swooping in to get him would be a coup.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Sekou Doumbouya PF France • 6'9" / 209 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Your most coveted international prospect of 2019. With a green-room invite and the buzz about him growing louder, Doumboyua seems a lottery lock at this point. The forward from France is young (18) and although he's spent all his time overseas, he's no secret to every front office at this point. His ceiling is No. 8 and floor No. 15. Given his age, it's quite possible that even if he goes 11th, the pick is traded by Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Nassir Little SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'6" / 224 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.8 RPG 4.6 APG 0.7 3P% 26.9% Every year the draft has a player or two who winds up 10-15 spots higher on mocks than his production in college warrants. Little, who was a top-10 player in his 2018 high school class, is that guy. He didn't earn big minutes at North Carolina, though he showed high-level potential in flashes. In reality, Little arrived in Chapel Hill behind the 8-ball in terms of his basketball acumen. He improved greatly from November to March, but there's still a lot to chip away at. If it all clicks, he will be a top-six or -seven guy in this draft. No surprise if Jordan were to take the UNC guy here.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rui Hachimura PF Gonzaga • Jr • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.7 RPG 6.5 APG 1.5 3P% 41.7% From all I've been told, Hachimura is secure and firm in the 10-14 range. One of the teams in that window is taking him there. The most talented Japanese player in history is built to have a successful NBA career because of his size, three-level scoring ability, balanced attack from the left and right sides, in addition to his fairly good athleticism. Defensively he used to be awful, whereas he became serviceable in the past 12 months. He's just the kind of player Miami needs next season.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Herro SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 192 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.0 RPG 4.5 APG 2.5 3P% 35.5% Workout warrior who impressed a lot in recent weeks and wound up as Kentucky's most important player by the time the NCAA Tournament got going. Herro's Boston workout in particular got a lot of run for how good it was. His tools and his potential role with Boston as a rookie feel perfect for Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens. Offensively oriented UK players have found moderate-or-better amounts of success as of late in the league. Herro's got a stern confidence about him that also makes him a desirable prospect in what's a fairly fluid pool of prospects in the 12-18 range.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG Virginia Tech • Soph • 6'5" / 204 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.1 APG 4.0 3P% 37.4% I'm high on Alexander-Walker. Within two years time, I think he'll prove capable of playing the point guard, shooting guard or small forward at the next level. He has athleticism that's respectable and plays the gaps well. He never fully unlocked his toolkit playing for Buzz Williams at Virginia Tech. I could see him, in the right spot like Detroit, busting out immediately and having a top-five season of any rookie in 2019-2020.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Romeo Langford SG Indiana • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.5 RPG 5.4 APG 2.3 3P% 27.2% He played hurt much of the season at Indiana (bad thumb), where he had more pressure put on him than maybe any Hoosier -- ever. Scouts are split on Langford's potential. He's great at getting to the rim, but if you check the raw data and the advanced analytics, his shot is not as good as it might seem on the surface. That said, he's a pure scorer who doesn't need a lot of help facilitating his offense, but he'll obviously get that at the next level. Orlando could use someone of his caliber.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 PJ Washington PF Kentucky • Soph • 6'8" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.2 RPG 7.5 APG 1.8 3P% 42.3% I think Washington winds up falling this far, and in doing so, in three years time will prove to have been picked six or seven spots too late. He was Kentucky's emotional leader last season and rounded out his game so nicely. Remember, he would have been picked last season had he left, albeit in the mid-to-late second round. Instead, he came back and unequivocally bumped his stock and bettered himself. The mid-range game is fading among NBA offenses, but it still has its use. Washington is a power forward with the touch from 16 feet.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cameron Johnson SF North Carolina • Sr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.4 3P% 45.7% Though I don't think he'll go higher than this, I wouldn't fault any team between 13 and 20 with taking Johnson. He's a long wing who's got terrific form and is going to be a plug-and-play guy on offense. When given a chance, Johnson is capable of guarding small forwards and power forwards. But his bread and butter is making 3-pointers. I'd be shocked if he doesn't stick in the league for a decade. Terrific shooter and scorer (there is a difference) and mentally will be a quick study.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mfiondu Kabengele PF Florida State • Soph • 6'10" / 256 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.2 RPG 5.9 APG 0.3 3P% 36.9% This man is a baller. He is smart, can handle beyond the perimeter, plays in this confident style that was different -- materially -- from most other players in college. Weirdly, he came off the bench the entire season at FSU. Kabengele plays both ends of the floor at what I'd grade as a B-plus level. He'll be drafted in the first round because of his size, smarts, soft hands and, mostly, because he proved in April and May that he was underutilized and has more to give than what he was afforded in college.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldon Johnson SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.5 RPG 5.9 APG 1.6 3P% 38.1% Could wind up as a suitable No. 4 scoring option in a best-case scenario four or five years down the road. Johnson was Kentucky's best player the first half of last season, then drifted in and out as his role mutated. He has good size and fills the wing role well. In short: a well-rounded first-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bol Bol C Oregon • Fr • 7'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 21.0 RPG 9.6 APG 1.0 FG% 56.1% No one can know for sure, but if you told me that Bol was as high as No. 7 or 8 on some teams' boards and as low as 45 or 46 on others, I'd believe it. He's coming off an injury and has had questions about his work ethic hang over him for years. But his natural talent can't be denied. He's a better player right now than his father was at his age, and look what his dad became. Can Bol Bol be unlocked? Fascinating case.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Goga Bitadze C Georgia • 6'11" / 245 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The center is not dead in the NBA. In Bitadze, you have a player who is considered top-three in this draft at his position. He reportedly excelled in limited time in Euroleague and has been a riser on mocks over the past four months. Peek through this mock and you'll see that there's fewer international prospects than what we saw even three years ago.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Matisse Thybulle SF Washington • Sr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.1 RPG 3.1 APG 2.1 3P% 30.5% One of my five favorite players in this draft. Thybulle's poise on defense is rare for a player coming out of college. He's a mature wing who I can't see lasting any fewer than 12 years in the NBA, injuries aside. For Utah, he'd be a boon to a fledgling group that needs two more pieces to elevate to top-tier status in the league. Thybulle would be a top-20 defender, immediately, in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kevin Porter Jr. SG Southern California • Fr • 6'6" / 216 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 9.5 RPG 4.0 APG 1.4 3P% 41.2% What will draft night bring for Kevin Porter Jr.? I had talent evaluators tell me last fall that he was lottery material. Some still believe that. Then came a bumpy season at USC. He never displayed the kind of consistency that would validate being a top-15 pick, and off-court issues have hurt his stock. There are still a lot of unknowns with Porter Jr., and his game, but his physical tools will ensure he gets a guaranteed first-round contract.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ty Jerome SG Virginia • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.6 RPG 4.2 APG 5.5 3P% 39.9% No player in this year's draft has had the word "killer" associated with him more than Jerome, who had a medley of marvelous moments this past season in helping Virginia win a national title. Jerome has good handle with both hands, plays tough -- always -- makes the right pass often and shoots well even while being toughly guarded. He can play outside-in or vice-versa. To me, a no-brainer first-round pick.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 26 Nicolas Claxton PF Georgia • Soph • 7'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.0 RPG 8.6 APG 1.8 3P% 28.1% He's shut down his workouts, which could be an indication that a promise has been made by a franchise. (This is sometimes not the case, of course.) Classic case of an SEC talent who toiled on a bad team. Claxton could go as high as 20th or fall as low as 35th. His length and mobility make for a fun wrinkle to Cleveland's roster. Had he returned to Georgia, the Bulldogs would be knocking on the door of top-25 status.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 27 Grant Williams PF Tennessee • Jr • 6'7" / 240 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.8 RPG 7.5 APG 3.2 3P% 32.6% Back-to-back SEC Player of the Year. That hadn't been done in that league in 25 years. Williams wasn't a highly rated prospect. He's not a physical wonder. But he knows how to use his body in all the right ways, uses the rim to his advantage and wins so many one-on-one battles by anticipating angles. Smart player. Brooklyn would be lucky to have him.

Round 1 - Pick 28 KZ Okpala SF Stanford • Soph • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.7 APG 2.0 3P% 36.8% Young talent who emerged from a forgettable situation at Stanford. Okpala's a good interview, quick study and has a 7-2 wingspan. Had he been a better shooter last season, he'd be a top-20 lock. Unless he can massage his offensive skillset to a B-plus level in the NBA, he'll probably never be a starter, but talent evaluators view him as an ideal career backup in the frontcourt.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 29 Luka Samanic PF Croatia • 6'11" / 227 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th A spindly power forward who would fit ideally in San Antonio's scheme. But remember, as with many of these picks, we're targeting player slots as opposed to franchise destination. By the time we get to the 29th pick, it's possible if not likely that we'll already have seven or eight trades that have gone through.