2019 NBA offseason grades for every team: Lakers, Clippers, Nets come out big winners after free agency madness

The 2019 NBA free agency period will go down as one of the most frenetic and unpredictable in recent memory, and the decisions of several superstars effectively reshaped the league and our expectations heading into next season. It's been the summer of the tandem, as star duos have chosen to team up in Los Angeles (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers), Brooklyn (Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) and Houston (James Harden and Russell Westbrook), but those aren't the only teams who had successful offseasons.

We've logged every team's transactions, including draft picks, trades and free-agent signings, and assigned a grade to teach team's offseason maneuvers. Success is judged differently, as not every team had a chance to sign the big fish, but the most important thing we looked for was if the team appeared to have a plan, and how they were able to execute it. Some, as you'll see, had a better summer than others.

We've included every official transaction, as well as some that haven't technically been completed yet, and will continue to add to the list as moves continue to be made before the start of the season in October.

*Transactions accurate as of July 14

Added:

Drafted:

F DeAndre Hunter (No. 4 pick, via Pelicans)

F Cam Reddish (No. 10 pick)

C Bruno Fernando (No. 34 pick, via 76ers)

Lost:

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk has a clear direction for his young squad, and he found the man he wanted by trading up to snag Hunter at No. 4. He'll be a nice defensive piece around Trae Young and John Collins, and the Hawks also added, even more, shooting with Crabbe and (potentially) Reddish. Turner was a puzzling addition, but can add depth as another primary ball-handler behind Young. Offseason Grade: B

Added:

Drafted:

F Romeo Langford (No. 14 pick)

F Grant Willaims (No. 22 pick)

G Carsen Edwards (No. 33 pick, via trade with 76ers)

G Tremont Waters (No. 51 pick)

Lost:

We have to operate under the assumption that there was no interest on either side for Irving to return to Boston, so emerging at the relative last minute to ink a deal with Walker was a huge win. Factoring in last season's chemistry issues, the move from Irving to Walker might even be a net positive. Replacing Horford and Baynes with Kanter is a massive blow defensively, but it may have been smart in the long-term to avoid matching Philly's offer for an aging Horford. That being said, the Celtics will likely be worse this season due to their losses. Offseason Grade: C+

Brooklyn Nets

Added:

F Kevin Durant (sign-and-trade with Warriors)

G Kyrie Irving (signed)

C DeAndre Jordan (signed)

G Garrett Temple (signed)

F Wilson Chandler (signed)

F Taurean Prince (trade with Hawks)

F David Nwaba (agreed to sign)

Drafted:

C Nicolas Claxton (No. 31 pick)

G Jaylen Hands (No. 56 pick, via Clippers)

Lost:

Nets GM Sean Marks can take a bow after winning the Kyrie-K.D. sweepstakes, but he also added veteran wing depth with Temple and Chandler and got a protected first-round pick from the Warriors in the Durant-Russell sign-and-trade. Overpaying Jordan was the cost of doing business with Irving and Durant, but they were also able to pick up Prince, a potential fill-in starter while Durant recovers, for Crabbe's bloated expiring contract and two first-rounders. Minor moves aside, getting Kyrie and Durant puts the Nets among the NBA elite, something that we never would have dreamed at this time last year. Offseason Grade: A+

Charlotte Hornets

Added:

G Terry Rozier (sign-and-trade with Celtics)

Drafted:

F PJ Washington (No. 12 pick)

F Cody Martin (No. 36 pick)

F Jalen McDaniels (No. 52 pick)

Lost:

G Kemba Walker (sign-and-trade with Celtics)

G Jeremy Lamb (signed with Pacers)

C Frank Kaminsky (agreed to sign with Suns)

G Tony Parker (retired)

Talk about an unmitigated disaster. Not only did the Hornets lose their franchise player in Walker after reportedly low-balling him with an offer he would never accept, but they also went out and gave Rozier a three-year, $56.7 million deal to take Walker's place. Bottoming out is fine in today's NBA (Charlotte may very well be the worst team in the NBA next season), but those are the type of contracts you want to avoid while you're tanking. Part of this grade really goes back to not trading Walker in February if they knew they weren't going to offer him max money this summer. Offseason Grade: F

Added:

Drafted:

G Coby White (No. 7 pick)

F Daniel Gafford (No. 38 pick)

Lost:

C Robin Lopez (signed with Bucks)

G Shaquille Harrison (waived)

G Walter Lemon Jr. (waived)

Re-signed:

G Ryan Arcidiacono

The addition of Young seems strange given that the Bulls already have Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. as young, potential-filled frontcourt pieces. Some feel White could be the best point guard in the draft, and it's a sign that the franchise has moved on from Kris Dunn as the point guard of the future, which is a positive step. Satoransky proved himself to be a solid combo guard with the Wizards in John Wall's absence last year, so he was worth taking a chance on. Overall it wasn't an overwhelming offseason for Chicago, but it could have gone much worse. Offseason Grade: B

Added:

None

Draft:

Lost:

David Nwaba (agreed to sign with Nets)

The Cavs are going to be terrible again -- particularly if they can find a suitor for Kevin Love. Some draft analysts were extremely high on Garland as a score-first point guard in the Damian Lillard mold, and if the Cavs think he's that good then there's no reason to worry about his fit next to Collin Sexton at this point -- they were right in taking who they felt was the best player. Windler was sought after by a few teams and Porter Jr. is full of upside, but with no other major additions we can expect the Cavs to be bottom-dwellers once again. Offseason Grade: C+

Added:

G Seth Curry (signed)

G Delon Wright (sign-and-trade with Grizzlies)

C Boban Marjanovic (agreed to sign)

Drafted:

F Isaiah Roby (No. 45 pick, via trade from Pistons)

Lost:

Re-signed:

The Mavs are banking on Porzingis being healthy after inking him to a max contract, and clearly they worked their charms on him after reports surfaced of Porzingis possibly taking the qualifying offer this season and testing the free agent waters next summer. Now the Mavericks have one of the most exciting young one-two punches in the NBA between Porzingis and Luka Doncic, while bringing back Curry and adding Wright shored up their backcourt. Offseason Grade: B+

Added:

F Jerami Grant (trade with Thunder)

Drafted:

C Bol Bol (No. 44 pick, via Heat)

Lost:

G Isaiah Thomas (signed with Wizards)

F Trey Lyles (signed with Spurs)

F Tyler Lydon (agreed to sign with Kings)

Denver was understandably quiet this offseason outside of rewarding Jamal Murray with a max extension, and they should return as one of the favorites in the loaded Western Conference. Grant is a solid piece as a versatile, bouncy player who can play three through five. As they did with Michael Porter Jr. in last year's draft, the Nuggets took a flier on a slipping prospect in Bol, who could end up helping them down the road. Offseason Grade: B

Detroit Pistons

Added:

Drafted:

F Sekou Doumbouya (No. 15 pick)

F Deividas Sirvydis (No. 37 pick, via trade from Mavericks)

Lost:

The Pistons didn't lose a whole lot, but they didn't gain much either. Rose was a great story last season, but it remains to be seen how he'll affect a team looking to ascend in the Eastern Conference. Doumbouya has the potential to be very good, but it won't be any time soon, and the Pistons' window with Blake Griffin as their best player may be closing rapidly. Offseason Grade: C

Golden State Warriors

Added:

G D'Angelo Russell (sign-and-trade with Nets)

C Willie Cauley-Stein (signed)

F Glenn Robinson III (signed)

F Omari Spellman (trade with Hawks)

G Alec Burks (signed)

G Julian Washburn (trade with Grizzlies)

Drafted:

G Jordan Poole (No. 28 pick)

F Alen Smailagic (No. 39 pick, via Pelicans)

F Eric Paschall (No. 41 pick)

Lost:

F Kevin Durant (sign-and-trade with Nets)

F Andre Iguodala (trade with Grizzlies)

C DeMarcus Cousins (signed with Lakers)

G Shaun Livingston (waived)

F Jordan Bell (signed with Timberwolves)

C Damian Jones (trade with Hawks)

G Quinn Cook (signed with Lakers)

F Treveon Graham (trade with Timberwolves)

G Shabazz Napier (trade with Timberwolves)

Re-signed:

This is a tricky one to grade. Obviously the Warriors would have preferred to keep Durant, and losing him takes them from perennial title favorite to a much murkier future. But GM Bob Myers did well to get Russell out of the situation, a 23-year-old All-Star who can either blossom in the Warriors system or be sold to the highest bidder. Losing Iguodala and Livingston hurts, but Golden State made a clear effort this offseason to get younger and more athletic. Re-signing Thompson was the top priority, and bringing back Looney must have been a pleasant surprise given their cap situation. That being said, they're no longer the chalk title favorite they once were, so that has to be reflected in their grade. Offseason Grade: C

Added:

G Russell Westbrook (trade with Thunder)

F Deyonta Davis (signed)

Drafted:

None

Lost:

Chris Paul (trade with Thunder)

Re-signed:

G Austin Rivers

F Danuel House

G Gerald Green

Daryl Morey from the top rope! Just when we thought free agency madness had settled, the Rockets acquired Westbrook and shipped off Paul to OKC, pretty much validating the rumors that Paul and James Harden could no longer coexist. Houston also got Rivers to take less money to come back, keeping their rotations intact, and didn't have to give up Clint Capela or Eric Gordon to acquire their new second star. Their defense needs work and the Westbrook-Harden fit is mind-boggling (Jimmy Butler would have been a much more seamless fit, on the court at least), but the Rockets certainly did not stand pat as the top of the West became loaded. Offseason Grade: B

Indiana Pacers

Added:

F TJ Warren (trade with Suns)

G Malcolm Brogdon (sign-and-trade with Bucks)

G Jeremy Lamb (signed)

G TJ McConnell (agreed to sign)

Drafted:

C Goga Bitadze (No. 18 pick)

Lost:

The Pacers gave Brogdon a whole lot of money, but overall they upgraded their roster this summer. Losing Bogdanovic hurts, but replacing him with Warren and Lamb should get them close to his production as Victor Oladipo hopefully returns healthy at some point. Indiana continues to look like a really good team that everyone will constantly overlook, and they surely like it that way. Offseason Grade: B+

Los Angeles Clippers

Added:

F Kawhi Leonard (signed)

F Paul George (trade with Thunder)

F Maurice Harkless (trade with Trail Blazers, Heat and 76ers)

Drafted:

C Mfiondu Kabengele (No. 27 pick, via Nets)

G Terance Mann (No. 48 pick)

Lost:

F Danilo Gallinari (trade with Thunder)

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (trade with Thunder)

G Garrett Temple (signed with Nets)

F Wilson Chandler (signed with Nets)

G Tyrone Wallace (waived)

G Sindarius Thornwell (waived)

Re-signed:

The Clippers edged their in-arena rivals by winning the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, then made a jaw-dropping move to bring in George, cementing themselves as odds-on title favorites for next season. On top of that, they brought back Beverley, Zubac, Green and McGruder while adding an intriguing prospect in Kabengele and an established two-way player in Harkless. The only thing you can really knock the Clippers for is the haul they had to surrender to get George (losing Gilgeous-Alexander hurts), but in today's NBA climate you pretty much have to make that deal for a chance to win now. Offseason Grade: A

Los Angeles Lakers

Added:

F Anthony Davis (trade with Pelicans)

C DeMarcus Cousins (signed)

G Danny Green (signed)

G Avery Bradley (signed)

G Quinn Cook (signed)

G Troy Daniels (signed)

F Jared Dudley (signed)

Drafted:

G Talen Horton-Tucker (No. 46 pick, via trade from Magic)

Lost:

Re-signed:

What a wild ride for the Lakers. First they get Davis for an incredibly high price, then are proclaimed front-runners to sign Kawhi Leonard, only to be left in scramble mode to fill out their roster once he chose the Clippers. That being said, the Lakers enter next season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, plus a strategic roster around them. Green is exactly the type of player they needed, and Cousins appears motivated to finally prove that he is back to his old self, joining former teammate Davis in the frontcourt. It wasn't a path most would recommend, but at the end of the day the Lakers are a healthy season from James and Davis away from being title contenders after missing the playoffs last season, and that has to be considered a win. Offseason grade: A-

Memphis Grizzlies

Added:

Drafted:

G Ja Morant (No. 2 pick)

F Brandon Clarke (No. 21 pick, via Thunder)

Lost:

G Mike Conley (trade with Jazz)

G Delon Wright (sign-and-trade with Mavericks)

G Avery Bradley (waived)

F CJ Miles (trade with Wizards)

F Chandler Parsons (trade with Hawks)

G Jevon Carter (trade with Suns)

G Julian Washburn (trade with Warriors)

Re-signed:

C Jonas Valanciunas

Memphis made a ton of moves this offseason to fully signal their rebuild, and don't appear to be anywhere near finished. They might not have gotten enough for Conley given some of the deals we saw for stars afterward, but they wanted to do right by their former franchise player and send him to a preferred destination. The headline is getting Morant, an explosive guard who should be the perfect complement to second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. They also took a chance on Josh Jackson, a former No. 4 pick, and got perhaps the most athletic player in the draft with Clarke. The future looks bright in Memphis -- it's just going to take a while to get there. Offseason Grade: B

Miami Heat

Added:

F Jimmy Butler (sign-and-trade with 76ers, Trail Blazers and Clippers)

C Meyers Leonard (trade with 76ers, Trail Blazers and Clippers)

Drafted:

G Tyler Herro (No. 13 pick)

F KZ Okpala (No. 32 pick, via Suns)

Lost:

Miami finally got a star, but what else will they have to support him? After reportedly being in on Russell Westbrook, the Heat may or may not have eyes for Chris Paul in what promises to likely be a short stint in Oklahoma City. Sending Whiteside to Portland was addition by subtraction, freeing up Bam Adebayo to take over as the full-time starter, and Herro looked good in Summer League -- take that for whatever it's worth. Overall the Heat basically replaced Richardson with Butler, which makes them a better team. Offseason Grade: B+

Milwaukee Bucks

Added:

C Robin Lopez (signed)

G Wesley Matthews (signed)

Drafted:

None

Lost:

G Malcolm Brogdon (trade with Pacers)

F Nikola Mirotic (signed with FC Barcelona)

G Tim Frazier (signed with Pistons)

F Jon Leuer (waived)

F Tony Snell (trade with Pistons)

Re-signed:

Losing Brogdon is a huge blow to Milwaukee, but the Pacers' offer was just too large to be matched. Most of the Bucks' core, however, remains intact after bringing back essential pieces in Middleton and Brook Lopez. They also added a second Lopez twin to fill the gaping hole at backup center, and they're hoping Hill, who performed well last postseason, can step into Brogdon's shoes as a combo guard. All in all, the Bucks should still be the favorite to come out of the East. Offseason Grade: B

Minnesota Timberwolves

Added:

F Treveon Graham (trade with Warriors)

F Jake Layman (trade with Blazers)

G Shabazz Napier (trade with Warriors)

F Noah Vonleh (signed)

G Tyrone Wallace (claimed off waivers)

F Jordan Bell (signed)

Drafted:

F Jarrett Culver (No. 6 pick, via Suns)

G Jaylen Nolen (No. 43 pick)

Lost:

F Taj Gibson (signed with Knicks)

G Tyus Jones (signed with Grizzlies)

G Cameron Reynolds (waived)

G Derrick Rose (signed with Pistons)

F Dario Saric (trade with Suns)

F Anthony Tolliver (signed with Blazers)

The Wolves were apparently extremely close to signing D'Angelo Russell to pair him with Karl-Anthony Towns before Golden State swooped in, and as a result Minnesota's offseason is pretty blah. They traded up to get Culver, who could be an impact player right away, but lost Saric, a starter, in the process. It's hard to say the Wolves are better off now than they were last year. Offseason Grade: C

New Orleans Pelicans

Added:

G Lonzo Ball (trade with Lakers and Wizards)

F Brandon Ingram (trade with Lakers and Wizards)

G JJ Redick (signed)

F Derrick Favors (trade with Jazz)

G Josh Hart (trade with Lakers and Wizards)

Drafted:

Lost:

F Anthony Davis (trade with Lakers)

F Solomon Hill (trade with Hawks)

G Elfrid Payton (signed with Knicks)

C Julius Randle (signed with Knicks)

F Stanley Johnson (signed with Raptors)

When you trade a superstar player who has said he wants out, you're not supposed to get better immediately. But David Griffin endeared himself to New Orleans fans by putting on a clinic this offseason, acquiring promising young players and first-round picks like they were Pokemon cards, not to mention adding win-now vets in Redick and Favors. They lucked out by getting Zion, but everything else was a product of a shrewd front office which has set the Pelicans up for years of success, maybe even starting this season. Offseason Grade: A+

New York Knicks

Added:

F Julius Randle (signed)

F Bobby Portis (signed)

G Wayne Ellington (signed)

F Taj Gibson (signed)

G Elfrid Payton (signed)

Drafted:

G RJ Barrett (No. 3 pick)

F Ignas Brazdeikis (No. 47 pick, via Kings)

Lost:

F Mario Hezonja (signed with Blazers)

F Noah Vonleh (signed with Timberwolves)

C DeAndre Jordan (signed with Nets)

F Lance Thomas (waived)

This grade goes back to trading Kristaps Porzingis and clearing the deck for two max slots -- then missing out on every max player and spending the money on Randle, Portis, Ellington, Gibson and Payton instead. This offseason can't be viewed as anything but a disappointment for the Knicks, who were hoping Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would take their two-man show to MSG. Instead they're stuck with at least another year of rebuilding, with Barrett and Kevin Knox their only hopes as potential future superstars. Offseason Grade: C-

Oklahoma City Thunder

Added:

G Chris Paul (trade with Rockets)

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (trade with Clippers)



F Danilo Gallinari (trade with Clippers)

F Mike Muscala (signed)

Drafted:

F Darius Bazley (No. 23 pick, via Grizzlies)

Lost:

F Paul George (trade with Clippers)

G Russell Westbrook (trade with Rockets)

F Jerami Grant (trade with Nuggets)

Re-signed:

C Nerlens Noel

The Thunder and Sam Presti rivaled the Pelicans with their execution this offseason. They lost George and Westbrook, but returned a treasure trove of first-round picks, a young potential All-Star in Gilgeous-Alexander, and pieces which will allow them to try to win now should they so choose (Paul and Gallinari). It seems like the Thunder's wheeling and dealing isn't done yet, but for now it's already been a huge success given that their previous core appeared to have exhausted its championship possibilities. Offseason Grade: A

Orlando Magic

Added:

Drafted:

F Chuma Okeke (No. 16 pick)

Lost:

C Timofey Mozgov (waived)

Re-signed:

The Magic returned to the playoffs last season and appear determined to run it back, bringing Vucevic, Ross, Carter-Williams and Birch back into the fold. The addition of Aminu seems strange given Orlando's roster chocked full of long players who can't shoot, but he's been on a winning team for years and should help defensively. Overall, nothing thrilling for Orlando this offseason, but they didn't really hurt themselves either. Offseason grade: C

Philadelphia 76ers

Added:

G Josh Richardson (trade with Heat, Blazers and Clippers)

C Al Horford (signed)

C Kyle O'Quinn (signed)

G Raul Neto (signed)

Drafted:

F Matisse Thybulle (No. 20 pick, via Celtics)

G Marial Shayok (No. 54 pick)

G Jordan Bone (No. 57 pick, via Hawks)

Lost:

F Jimmy Butler (trade with Heat)

G JJ Redick (signed with Pelicans)

G TJ McConnell (agreed to sign with Pacers)

C Boban Marjanovic (agreed to sign with Mavericks)

Re-signed:

Losing Redick throws a wrench into a lot of what the 76ers have done offensively over the past few seasons, and the loss of Butler will force Ben Simmons and Harris to be perimeter closers. But the Sixers now have one of the more intriguing starting lineups in the NBA, with crazy length and size throughout. Richardson was a good piece to pick up with the loss of Redick and Butler, and the Horford signing, while risky for the later years, should be a short-term benefit as he can both play alongside Joel Embiid and spell him while he rests. Philly is still an Eastern Conference favorite despite their losses. Offseason grade: B

Phoenix Suns

Added:

G Ricky Rubio (signed)

F Dario Saric (trade with Timberwolves)

C Aron Baynes (trade with Celtics)

G Jevon Carter (trade with Grizzlies)

G Jalen Lecque (signed)

Drafted:

F Cameron Johnson (No. 11 pick, via Timberwolves)

G Ty Jerome (No. 24 pick, via Celtics)

Lost:

G Troy Daniels (signed with Lakers)

F Josh Jackson (trade with Grizzlies)

G De'Anthony Melton (trade with Grizzlies)

F T.J. Warren (trade with Pacers)

G Kyle Korver (waived)

F Richaun Holmes (agreed to sign with Kings)

Nobody really knows what the Suns were doing this offseason, trading down in the draft to take a player (Johnson) who many believed would be available much later. They also traded away Warren, who blossomed into a knock-down 3-point shooter last season. They finally got a point guard in Rubio, and Saric should help as a stretch-four, but overall this was a pretty lateral offseason for Phoenix, who continue to lack true direction. Offseason Grade: D

Portland Trail Blazers

Added:

C Hassan Whiteside (trade with 76ers, Blazers and Clippers)

G Kent Bazemore (trade with Hawks)

F Mario Hezonja (signed)

F Anthony Tolliver (signed)

Drafted:

F Nassir Little (No. 25 pick)

Lost:

F Al-Farouq Aminu (signed with Magic)

C Enes Kanter (agreed to sign with Celtics)

G Seth Curry (signed with Mavericks)

F Evan Turner (trade with Hawks)

F Maurice Harkless (trade with Clippers)

F Jake Layman (trade with Timberwolves)

C Meyers Leonard (trade with Heat)

Re-signed:

F Rodney Hood

The Blazers made a big move to replace the injured Jusuf Nurkic with Whiteside, a polarizing player to say the least. They're hoping a fresh start in their positive culture will get him going, but it certainly could go the other way. Bazemore is a solid addition, but losing Harkless and Aminu will hurt the defense, while they also lost shooting with Curry's departure. If Mario Hezonja is expected to get actual playing time for you, you have to question how your offseason went. Offseason grade: C

Sacramento Kings

Added:

F Trevor Ariza (signed)

C Dewayne Dedmon (signed)

G Cory Joseph (signed)

F Richaun Holmes (agreed to sign)

F Tyler Lydon (agreed to sign)

Drafted:

G Justin James (No. 40 pick)

G Kyle Guy (No. 55 pick, via Knicks)

G Vanja Marinkovic (No. 60 pick)

Lost:

C Willie Cauley-Stein (signed with Warriors)

G Alec Burks (signed with Warriors)

G Frank Mason (waived)

Re-signed:

F Harrison Barnes

After a breakout 2018-19 season, the Kings had a busy offseason which started with signing Barnes to a long-term, big-money deal. Adding Ariza should help solidify their perimeter defense, and they got a solid (possibly overpaid) center in Dedmon to go along with a tried-and-true backup point guard in Joseph. Overall the additions outweigh the subtractions, so that has to be viewed as a success. Offseason grade: B

San Antonio Spurs

Added:

F DeMarre Carroll (trade with Nets, Wizards)

F Trey Lyles (signed)

Drafted:

Lost:

F Davis Bertans (trade with Wizards)

Re-signed:

F Rudy Gay

The Spurs just continue to be the Spurs, drafting mysterious Europeans (Samanic) and bringing in glue-guy veterans (Carroll). Keeping Gay will give them some much-needed scoring punch, but losing Bertans hurts their 3-point shooting. Lyles has shown signs of being a solid rotation player, so he might thrive in the Spurs' system. Overall it's more of the same for San Antonio, who we will undoubtedly rule out of the Western Conference playoff picture, only to see them right there next April. Offseason grade: B

Toronto Raptors

Added:

F Stanley Johnson (signed)

F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (agreed to sign)

Draft:

F Dewan Hernandez (No. 59 pick)

Lost:

F Kawhi Leonard (signed with Clippers)

G Danny Green (signed with Lakers)

Re-signed:

G Patrick McCaw

Toronto lost Leonard to his native Southern California and, though it likely wasn't their fault, it was a tremendous blow to their chances of repeating as champions. Losing Green can't be overlooked either, and replacing them with Johnson and Hollis-Jefferson doesn't exactly get you excited. Toronto will still be good, but a title is likely no longer in the cards. Offseason grade: C-

Utah Jazz

Added:

G Mike Conley (trade with Grizzlies)

F Bojan Bogdanovic (signed)

C Ed Davis (agreed to sign)

F Jeff Green (agreed to sign)

Drafted:

F Jarrell Brantley (No. 50 pick, via Pacers)

G Justin Wright-Foreman (No. 53 pick)

G Miye Oni (No. 58 pick, via Warriors)

Lost:

F Derrick Favors (trade with Pelicans)

G Kyle Korver (trade with Grizzlies)

G Ricky Rubio (signed with Suns)

G Raul Neto (waived, signed with 76ers)

Utah went from being one star away to being a true title contender thanks to the addition of Conley, whom they got relatively cheap from the Grizzlies. Bogdanovic adds the shooting that they need without compromising their elite defense, and replacing Favors with Davis and Green is at least not a total loss. The Jazz are now a team to be feared out West. Offseason grade: A

Washington Wizards

Added:

G Isaiah Thomas (signed)

G Ish Smith (signed)

G Isaac Bonga (trade with Lakers, Pelicans)

F Jemerrio Jones (trade with Lakers, Pelicans)

F C.J. Miles (trade with Grizzlies)

F Davis Bertans (trade with Spurs, Nets)

C Moritz Wagner (trade with Lakers, Pelicans)

Draft:

F Rui Hachimura (No. 9 pick)

F Admiral Schofield (No. 42 pick, via 76ers)

Lost:

F Trevor Ariza (signed with Kings)

C Dwight Howard (trade with Grizzlies)

F Bobby Portis (signed with Knicks)

G Tomas Satoransky (sign-and-trade with Bulls)

F Jabari Parker (signed with Hawks)

F Jeff Green (agreed to sign with Jazz)

F Jonathon Simmons (waived)

Re-signed:

C Thomas Bryant

Oh boy. On nights that Bradley Beal rests, the Wizards roster could probably be mistaken for a G League team. It's hard to see where the points are going to come from outside of Beal, and Hachimura, while he could be a solid rotation player, doesn't have the look of superstar. When bringing back Thomas Bryant and is your huge offseason move, you're probably in trouble. Let's hope that, if nothing else, Washington's lack of punch will allow Isaiah Thomas to have a comeback season. With John Wall out, however, this is going to be a difficult year for Wizards fans. Offseason Grade: D