2019 NBA Playoffs: 76ers tie postseason record with 51 points in quarter vs. Nets in Game 2
The Sixers tied an NBA record established 57 years ago with their 51 points in third quarter
Well, it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers have rebounded just fine from their Game 1 loss.
After a surprising Game 1 defeat to the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, the Sixers came back swinging in a major way in Game 2 on Monday night. In what was a close game at halftime -- the Sixers led just 65-64 -- Philadelphia not only picked things up after the break but exploded for 51 points in the third quarter.
The 51-point mark ties an NBA record originally established in 1962 by the Los Angeles Lakers as they lost to the Detroit Pistons, 132-125. The Lakers scored 51 points in that fourth quarter, which had been a blowout before making it somewhat close.
On the other hand, the Sixers did so in the third quarter when the game was a one-point game -- obviously, a lot more impressive.
It's clear that the Sixers reached an extra gear in the third period. Ben Simmons posted a triple-double early in the fourth quarter as he contributed with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Five other Sixers scored in double figures to that point.
To put into perspective just how dominant the Sixers were in that quarter, they posted the following statistics: 51 points on 18-of-25 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 11-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Heck, they scored on their first nine possessions and 12 of their last 14 possessions in the period.
The Sixers will look to carry that shooting momentum into Game 3 when they travel to Barclays Center to play the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday night.
