2019 NBA Playoffs Blazers vs. Thunder first-round series results: Damian Lillard leads Portland past OKC, 4-1

The Portland Trail Blazers returned home on Tuesday night and closed out the Oklahoma City Thunder in thrilling fashion. After putting up a record-setting 34 points in the first half, Damian Lillard played hero for the Blazers, knocking down a series-winning buzzer-beater to send the Thunder home.

Lillard finished with 50 points in Game 5, as the Trail Blazers won, 118-115 to clinch the series, 4-1. The big shot from Lillard also capped off a furious 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder, 28-10 over the final seven and a half minutes of the game.

One season after being swept in the first round by the New Orleans Pelicans, the Trail Blazers are moving on to the second round. There, they'll face the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs series, which the Nuggets currently lead, 3-2.

Here's everything you need to know about this first-round matchup between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder.

Playoff series results (Blazers win series 4-1)



Game 1 (at POR): Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

