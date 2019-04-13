2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups, schedule and path to the Finals for all 16 postseason teams

All first-round playoff matchups are now locked in, with games beginning on Saturday

It's time for the NBA playoffs to finally tip off after what's been an interesting 2018-19 regular season. 

The action begins on Saturday with the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets facing off. Also on the schedule in the East is the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic meeting up with the No. 2 Toronto Raptors.

In the Western Conference, the top-ranked Golden State Warriors begin their quest for their third straight title and fourth in five seasons. They'll host the overachieving eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. Ending the night is the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs going up against the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

nbaplayoffbracket-041019.jpg
The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV 
  • Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at TOR): Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary  

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at PHI): Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 2 (at PHI): Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
  • Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary  

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at BOS): Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
  • Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
  • Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at GS): Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC
  • Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 4  (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
  • Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6*  (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary  

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at DEN): Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV   
  • Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
  • Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary 

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at POR): Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
  • Game 2  (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT 
  • Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary 

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

  • Game 1 (at HOU): Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
  • Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
  • Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
  • Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

