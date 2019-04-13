2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups, schedule and path to the Finals for all 16 postseason teams

It's time for the NBA playoffs to finally tip off after what's been an interesting 2018-19 regular season.

The action begins on Saturday with the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets facing off. Also on the schedule in the East is the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic meeting up with the No. 2 Toronto Raptors.

In the Western Conference, the top-ranked Golden State Warriors begin their quest for their third straight title and fourth in five seasons. They'll host the overachieving eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. Ending the night is the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs going up against the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at TOR): Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at PHI): Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2 (at PHI): Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at BOS): Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at GS): Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at DEN): Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at POR): Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at HOU): Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary