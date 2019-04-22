2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, results, scores, series schedules and path to Finals for every postseason team
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
The second weekend of the NBA playoffs has passed and several teams have taken control of their respective series. In fact, one franchise -- the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics -- became the first to advance into the second round after ousting the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers in four games.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets, both 3-0 after victories on Saturday, can also punch their ticket into the next round with wins on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors each own 3-1 series leads.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 3-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto leads series 3-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia leads 3-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, 8 p.m. -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 3-1
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at LAC): Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 2-2
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6 (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 3-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 3-0
- Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at UTA): Rockets 104, Jazz 101 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics resembling the team we expected
Boston finished its sweep of Indiana and will likely face top-seeded Milwaukee in the second...
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
There was no shortage of NBA playoff action on Sunday
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Apr. 22
SportsLine's top experts are going big with an NBA parlay
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs, along with viewing info...
-
Series breakdown: Thunder vs. Blazers
The Blazers took a commanding lead in their series on Sunday
-
Thompson praises benefits of the ocean
Thompson hit his first seven shots and finished with 32 points in the Warriors' win