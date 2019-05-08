2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, scores, results, series schedules, road to Finals for all remaining playoff teams

The NBA playoffs are nearing the end of the second round, and after Tuesday night's action, three teams are now just one win away from reaching the conference finals.

The Toronto Raptors opened the night with a 125-89 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers. Aside from a brief run at the opening of the third quarter by the Sixers, that game was never in doubt again, and the Raptors now have a 3-2 series lead. In the West, the Denver Nuggets crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 124-98 to take a 3-2 lead of their own in the thrilling second-round series.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Boston Celtics 113-101 in Game 4 on Monday night, are also just one win away from the conference finals. They're up 3-1 in their series, and can put away Boston on Wednesday night. Only the other Western Conference series, between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, is still tied. Those rivals are all squared up at 2-2 as that series shifts to Golden State for a pivotal Game 5, also on Wednesday night.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs bracket

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Game 1: Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)

Game 2: Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)

Game 3: Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Box Score)

Game 4: Bucks 113, Celtics 101 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at MIL): Wed., May 8, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at BOS): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7* (at MIL): Mon., May 13, TBD -- TV: TNT

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto leads series 3-2

Game 1: Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)

Game 2: 76ers 94, Raptors 89 (Box Score)

Game 3: 76ers 116, Raptors 95 (Box Score)



Game 4: Raptors 101, 76ers 96 (Box Score)

Game 5: Raptors 125, 76ers 89 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at PHI): Thu., May 9, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7* (at TOR): Sun., May 12 -- TV: TNT

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 115, Rockets 109 (Box Score)

Game 3: Rockets 126, Warriors 121 -- OT (Box Score)

Game 4: Rockets 112, Warriors 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at GS): Wed., May 8, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6 (at HOU): Fri., May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Denver leads series 3-2

Game 1: Nuggets 121, Blazers 113 (Box Score)

Game 2: Blazers 97, Nuggets 90 (Box Score)

Game 3: Blazers 140, Nuggets 137 -- 4OT (Box Score)



Game 4: Nuggets 116, Blazers 112 (Box Score)

Game 5: Nuggets 124, Blazers 98 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at POR): Thu., May 9, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 7* (at DEN): Sun., May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1