2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, scores, series schedules, results, path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams

The Warriors certainly responded to their epic Game 2 collapse, beating the Los Angeles Clippers handily in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Kevin Durant was simply phenomenal, pouring in 38 points in 29 minutes.

Before that, the Spurs took a pivotal Game 3 from the Nuggets in San Antonio, as point guard Derrick White put on a show with a career-high 36 points in the win.

The Brooklyn Nets got to face the Philadelphia 76ers at home in Game 3 on Thursday night with big man Joel Embiid on the sidelines, but it didn't turn out the way Brooklyn had hoped. The Sixers came away with a solid 131-115 victory thanks to big games from Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick. Greg Monroe stepped in for Embiid and filled in admirably as the starting center.

On Friday we'll have three more Game 3s in what should be an exciting slate of games.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia leads 2-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 2-1

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

San Antonio leads series 2-1

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary