2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, scores, series schedules, results, path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
The Warriors certainly responded to their epic Game 2 collapse, beating the Los Angeles Clippers handily in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Kevin Durant was simply phenomenal, pouring in 38 points in 29 minutes.
Before that, the Spurs took a pivotal Game 3 from the Nuggets in San Antonio, as point guard Derrick White put on a show with a career-high 36 points in the win.
The Brooklyn Nets got to face the Philadelphia 76ers at home in Game 3 on Thursday night with big man Joel Embiid on the sidelines, but it didn't turn out the way Brooklyn had hoped. The Sixers came away with a solid 131-115 victory thanks to big games from Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick. Greg Monroe stepped in for Embiid and filled in admirably as the starting center.
On Friday we'll have three more Game 3s in what should be an exciting slate of games.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia leads 2-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 2-1
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
