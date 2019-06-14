2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, series schedule, results, scores, path to the Finals for Warriors and Raptors

The defending champions stayed alive with a Game 5 win in the NBA Finals. They now have a strong chance to force a Game 7 with what should be an emotionally-charged contest on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors took down the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, winning 106-105 in a dramatic game that saw Kevin Durant suffer an Achilles injury in his return to action. While losing Durant early on in Game 5 took a toll on the Warriors, they found a way to dig deep for the much-needed win. Steph Curry led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Klay Thompson added 26 points, six rebounds and four assists of his own. Leonard paced the Raptors with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, but ultimately his production wasn't enough.

The Finals now return to the Bay Area for what will be the last NBA game ever played at Oracle Arena, regardless of the outcome. Can Curry and Co. pull out one last win in their final game in Oakland before switching to the Chase Center in 2019-20?

Here is a look at the bracket, the complete Finals schedule and results, plus every other series from the 2019 postseason.

TV listings

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

NBA Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto leads series 3-2

All times Eastern

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)

Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 4: Raptors 105, Warriors 92 (Box Score)

Game 5 Warriors 106, Raptors 105 (Box score)

Game 6 (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

NBA conference finals schedule

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1