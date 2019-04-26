2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, series schedules, scores, results and road to Finals for every postseason team

We officially have our first Game 7 of the 2019 NBA playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs dispatched the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 6 on Thursday, 120-103, to force a decisive game in Denver on Saturday. Despite a brilliant 43-point performance from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets were unable to close things out and will look to avoid the upset in Game 7.

Meanwhile at the top of the Western Conference bracket. the Golden State Warriors will look to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers -- something they were unable to do in Game 5 at home -- in Friday's Game 6. The Houston Rockets eagerly await the winner of that series, while the Blazers will play the winner of the Nuggets-Spurs Game 7 on Saturday.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at MIL): Tuesday, April 30, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 3 (at DET): Friday, May 3, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 4 (at DET): Monday, May 6, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at TOR): TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 2 (at TOR): TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 3 (at PHI): TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 4 (at PHI): TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 5* (at TOR): TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at PHI): TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): TBD -- TV: TBD

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 3-2

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at LAC): Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at GS): Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at LAC): Friday, April 26, 10:00 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied, 3-3

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)

Game 7 (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, 10 p.m. -- TV: TNT

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1