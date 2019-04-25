2019 NBA playoffs brackets, picks: Experts predict Warriors to win title again, but disagree over their Finals opponent
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predicted the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
The 2019 NBA playoffs have offered some tense and exciting series to this point. Outside of a few lopsided matchups, the opening round has been filled with drama.
Before the playoffs began, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals -- the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers. None of our experts picked the Boston Celtics, who have had an up and down year, to get past the Bucks in the second round.
There were also a lot of upset picks, with the No. 6 seed Oklahoma City Thunder progressing all the way to the Western Conference finals in some of our experts' brackets.
Clearly, some first-round predictions went terribly wrong. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts see this postseason playing out.
Raja Bell
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Bill Reiter
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
Reid Forgrave
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
James Herbert
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Brad Botkin
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets
Colin Ward-Henninger
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks
Jack Maloney
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers
Christopher Bengel
NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks
DJ Siddiqi
NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks
Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets
