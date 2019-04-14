2019 NBA playoffs brackets, picks: Experts predict Warriors to win title again, disagree over Finals opponent

With such strong teams at the top of both conferences, the NBA postseason should offer some tense and exciting series. Outside of a few lopsided matchups, the opening round should be filled with drama as there are a few potential upsets, particularly in the West.

Before the playoffs began on Saturday, we asked our NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals -- the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers. None of our experts picked the Boston Celtics, who have had an up and down year, to get past the Bucks in the second round.

There were also a lot of upset picks, with the No. 6 seed Oklahoma City Thunder progressing all the way to the Western Conference finals in some of our experts' brackets. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts see this postseason playing out.

Raja Bell

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets

Reid Forgrave

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: None

Colin Ward-Henninger

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers

Christopher Bengel

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks

DJ Siddiqi

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets