2019 NBA playoffs brackets, predictions: Experts pick Warriors to win title again, disagree over who they'll face in Finals

The 2019 NBA playoffs are in full swing as we're halfway through what's been a thrilling second round.

In the East, the Bucks and Raptors each got off to slow starts in their respective series, but both of the higher seeds have bounced back since. On Monday, the Bucks took a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series, thanks to another epic performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 39 points to go along with 16 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Raptors absolutely dominated the 76ers 125-89 behind a 25-point effort from Pascal Siakam.

Out West, the Rockets proved they're going to put up a fight against the Warriors as James Harden dropped 38 points to lead Houston to a 112-108 Game 4 win and an even series. The Nuggets, on the other side of the bracket, have taken a 3-2 series lead over the Trail Blazers with a 124-98 win in Game 5. Nikola Jokic led the way with 25 points and 19 rebounds to pace Denver.

Prior to the playoffs, we asked our panel of NBA experts to fill out brackets and tell us who'll end up winning the whole thing. The unanimous answer came as a surprise to absolutely nobody: The Golden State Warriors. However, there was a lot of disagreement about which team will face them in the Finals -- the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers.

Clearly, some first-round predictions went terribly wrong. Here's a look at how the CBS Sports NBA experts see this postseason playing out.

Raja Bell

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Bill Reiter

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets

Reid Forgrave

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

James Herbert

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Brad Botkin

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Trail Blazers over Nuggets

Colin Ward-Henninger

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets, Raptors over Bucks

Jack Maloney

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers

Christopher Bengel

NBA Finals: Warriors over Raptors

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, Pacers over Celtics, Raptors over Bucks

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

NBA Finals: Warriors over 76ers

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Nuggets, 76ers over Raptors, 76ers over Bucks

DJ Siddiqi

NBA Finals: Warriors over Bucks

Upsets: Thunder over Trail Blazers, Thunder over Nuggets