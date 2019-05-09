2019 NBA Playoffs Celtics vs. Bucks second-round series results: Milwaukee heads to first Eastern finals in 18 years
The Bucks are heading to the conference finals
The Boston Celtics won their first five postseason games, including Game 1 against the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks. They've also lost their last four contests, and are now eliminated from the playoffs.
Milwaukee rattled off four straight victories over Boston, including a 116-91 win in Game 5 to close out the second-round series. The Bucks now advance to their first Eastern Conference finals in 18 years. They await the winner between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Check below to recap all the results from the second-round series between the Bucks and Celtics.
Series results (Milwaukee wins 4-1)
*All times Eastern
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Bucks 123, Celtics 102 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Bucks 123, Celtics 116 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Bucks 113, Celtics 101 (Box Score)
- Game 5 Bucks 116, Celtics 91 (Box Score)
2019 NBA Playoffs Bracket
