2019 NBA Playoffs: How 76ers might address offensive woes in series against Raptors

In the fourth quarter of one of the most tense games of the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers went about five minutes without scoring and more than seven minutes without a field goal. They were tied 75-75 with the Toronto Raptors after three quarters and down by one with two minutes left -- impressive achievements considering the state Joel Embiid was in -- but if not for the drought they could be a win away from the conference finals heading into Tuesday's Game 5 (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV). Unfortunately for Brett Brown's coaching staff, what happened on Sunday was nothing new.

Outside of their blowout victory in Game 3, a game in which Kawhi Leonard said the Raptors let them off the hook with poor effort, the Sixers have scored 99.8 points per 100 possessions in this series. For context, they scored 115.7 points per 100 possessions in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets, and the Utah Jazz scored 99.2 points per 100 possessions in their ugly series against the Houston Rockets, a mark that ranks 13th among the 16 playoff teams.

Leonard was the story in Game 4, as the superstar continued his literally unprecedented string of masterpieces with 39 points and a clutch 3 over Embiid that Brown called "backbreaking." His shotmaking, however, masked that Toronto was "not in great rhythm," according to coach Nick Nurse, and earned its 101-96 victory largely because Philadelphia's offense was even less harmonious. The Sixers should be pleased to be 2-2 considering how disjointed they looked in the opener and the stunning fact that they are shooting 42.6 percent through four games. To advance, though, that likely won't cut it.

You might say that the most important "adjustment" they could make is reintroducing a healthier Embiid, who needed an IV at 6 a.m. on Sunday and was clearly not himself as he scored 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting. This would not be incorrect. It is impossible, though, to imagine that Brown is simply hoping that Embiid will save them.

A few ideas about what he might emphasize going forward in this series:

More pick-and-roll

One of the things I love about the Sixers is that, because of their aversion to running the most popular play in basketball, watching their offense is different than watching everybody else's. In the playoffs, however, there is comfort in being able to run a simple action that creates an advantage, and Philadelphia has tilted its offense in a more conventional direction. Brown has had some success using Jimmy Butler as a point guard and Ben Simmons as a big man in the halfcourt, and it has been encouraging to see Embiid finally rolling to the rim on occasion.

Tobias Harris' role changed drastically when he was traded to the Sixers, but in 55 games for the Los Angeles Clippers he was one of the league's better pick-and-roll ballhandlers, especially among frontcourt players. He had a rough time on Sunday, scoring 16 points on 7-for-23 shooting and missing 11 of his 13 (mostly wide-open) 3-point attempts. If the Raptors continue to play Serge Ibaka next to Marc Gasol -- and you should expect them to -- then Philadelphia should be more deliberate about giving Harris room to operate on the perimeter. Playing the two-man game with Embiid puts Toronto's bigs in an uncomfortable situation:

More Butler

After a passive Game 1, Butler has been by far Philadelphia's most reliable creator, averaging 27 points and six assists with a 63 percent true shooting percentage in the last three games. It has felt like Butler has scored every time he has made his way to the rim, and there is value in putting the ball in his hands and telling him to approach the beginning of Game 5 as if it's crunch time. If the Raptors do not start Game 5 with Leonard guarding Butler, the Sixers should try to force them to consider making that change earlier than they did on Sunday. And whenever a possession goes awry, Philadelphia would be wise to find him. No one on the roster is more adept and making contested shots like this:

Butler has only taken more than 20 shots in regulation four times as a Sixer. One of them was Game 2, his most impressive performance since the trade considering the circumstances. If I was Brown, I'd show Butler film of the time he scored 40 points in a half in 2016. Guess where that happened?

More assertiveness from Simmons

If you have been watching post-game press conferences in the playoffs, you're probably sick of hearing players make basketball sound like an aggressiveness competition in which the outcome is determined not by points scored but by fighting spirit. Why did so-and-so have a good game? "I was just more aggressive." What does Team X have to do to bounce back? "We have to be more aggressive." Blah, blah, blah. I agreed with Butler, though, when he said that he wants Simmons to attack as much as he can.

Simmons can't be a bystander because of Butler's increased ballhandling responsibility. He must punish Toronto for taking Leonard off of him, and he must look for opportunities to get in the paint, like this:

One easy way to get Simmons in space would be to play him and Mike Scott as the 4 and 5. I'm not sure if Brown will try this for longer than the brief stretch he did it in the fourth quarter of Game 4, but I'm curious about how the Raptors would respond.

More pace

This one isn't complicated: If you're struggling in the halfcourt, avoid playing in the halfcourt. Philadelphia hasn't been able to run much against Toronto, but there are benefits to trying to change that, not all of which are as obvious as Simmons' speed and the demoralizing effect of a JJ Redick 3 in transition. The Raptors have even less trust in their bench than the Sixers do right now, and Pascal Siakam is playing through a sore calf. Danny Green admitted he was exhausted after logging 40 minutes in Game 4, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. If the Raptors are going to try to get away with giving six players the lion's share of the minutes, Philadelphia must try to wear them out.