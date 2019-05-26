2019 NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard leads Raptors past Bucks and into first Finals appearance in franchise history

The Toronto Raptors are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Down by 15 points in the second half, the Raptors battled back to secure a dramatic, 100-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 to win the Eastern Conference finals 4-2.

Knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Bucks jumped out to an early double-digit lead. They were up by as many as 15 points early in the second quarter, and looked to have full control of the game. Toronto was ready to rise to the challenge, though, and battled back. They started making some 3s of their own, and cut the deficit down to six points at halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern, as the Bucks once again built their lead up to 15 points, but the Raptors came roaring back. With 10 minutes to play in the fourth, the Raptors took their first lead since the opening few minutes on a bucket by Pascal Siakam, and led the rest of the way. It wasn't easy, though, as the Bucks kept things within striking distance until the final seconds.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with another epic performance, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and one huge slam over Giannis Antetokounmpo. As for the Greek Freak, he was once again flustered by the Raptors defense. He finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but didn't take over in the way the Bucks needed.

