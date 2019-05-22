2019 NBA Playoffs: Kyle Lowry, bench lead Raptors to blowout win over Bucks in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

The Toronto Raptors have defended their homecourt and evened the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2. After an ugly Game 3 win, they came out and delivered one of their best performances of the postseason in Game 4, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-102.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got off to a great start after his terrible night in Game 3, scoring 11 points in the first quarter alone. But Kyle Lowry was just as hot early on, and was key in helping the Raptors withstand the Bucks' initial burst. In the second quarter, the Raptors put Kawhi Leonard on Giannis which slowed down the Greek Freak, and on the other end they started carving up the Bucks' defense. They controlled the frame and opened up a double-digit lead at the break.

The second half followed in similar fashion, save for a brief surge by the Bucks in the third quarter to cut the deficit down to six points. Kawhi Leonard and Co. were ready with a response, though, and soon regained control of the game. They took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter, and were never challenged. A banked-in 3-pointer from Fred VanVleet that turned into a four-point play after Giannis fouled Serge Ibaka while battling for the rebound put the Raptors up by 18 and effectively ended the game.

Leonard put together a gutsy performance while still battling some sort of leg injury, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while playing excellent defense. Lowry had a strong game as well, going for 25 points, five rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Ibaka, VanVleet and Norman Powell combined for 48 points off the bench. For the Bucks, Khris Middleton led the way with 30 points.

